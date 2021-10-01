GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) management was stating that growth might not begin until the next fiscal year. But the initial well results may change that forecast. In fact management just updated shareholders that things are moving along better than expected.

The other consideration that may lead to production growth is that the wells drilled at dirt cheap by North American standards. So quite a few of them can be drilled before year end at current oil prices. The company announced in the second quarter press release that two rigs are already working. Obviously strong prices and the new contract with Egypt have encouraged management to begin expanding production for the first time in a few years.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

TransGlobe Energy has received increased netbacks under the new contract to the point that more reserves became commercially available to produce at a profit. So the company has now begun to invest the needed cash and time to bring about a sustained higher future production amount from some very old fields.

Egypt is generally very supportive of the industry. The government is relatively stable compared to many neighbors. Plus the industry generates badly needed foreign currency.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The company also has longer term leases which would encourage supporting infrastructure that would support the long term expansion of the operations under the merged leases. Cost savings that go with the higher netbacks now allow for more expensive types of secondary recovery like horizontal drilling with "modern completion techniques". Before these items were considered cost prohibitive.

A small company like TransGlobe rarely has the resources to compete for the best leases with the larger companies like Apache (APA). So the company makes due with leases that the larger companies no longer consider profitable. A small company like TransGlobe Energy can make a very good living off these older fields by producing reserves that are considered not profitable enough for larger companies.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

A secondary recovery project like this is actually lower risk than is the typical upstream conventional project. The reason is that the oil reservoir is already pretty well delineated. Even untapped intervals are known and pretty well defined.

The main risk is that TransGlobe Energy management significantly underestimated the costs to develop through secondary recovery efforts the remaining reserves in these old fields. That is unlikely due to the management expertise. But it also would not be the first time a secondary project had some unforeseen and expensive challenges that were unknown at the time of the contract negotiation.

Right now the initial results are very encouraging. Egyptian geology tends to be excellent compared to the prospects in North America. I grew for years hearing that the average well in North America flowed about 10 BOD before horizontal drilling and later fracking changed the whole industry. Egypt still has a lot of very conventional vertical wells that produce very profitably. There would therefore be every indication that horizontal drilling combined with "modern completion techniques" should yield excellent results despite the fact that these wells tend to be more expensive. There are other possibilities that may do as well or better.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

As the company grows, management can begin to bid for leases that promise good opportunities for new production. These leases likely exhibit the type of geology that leads to small enough fields that the larger companies would ignore the prospect. But a small company like TransGlobe with low overhead can profitably develop these types of small fields.

TransGlobe can grow this business quite a bit by avoiding direct competition with the larger companies. Larger projects also mean more capital outlays. This company only has so much resources with its small production base.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

Management has begun to bid for leases where they can drill wells that "discover" oil. Egypt has been relatively well explored. Therefore most companies can bid with some reliability that a relatively low risk discovery well will be successful. There are still high risk locations (and leases located in high risk areas that come up in the bidding process). But really Egypt has plenty of lower risk (and higher profit opportunities). So the higher risk prospects do not make a lot of economic sense at the current time.

Management has learned over the years to control risk. It would be probably not a rational consideration that this company would drill a well and find a huge discovery. More than likely a larger player with more resources would find that location first. However, steady growth with the ability to bid for more profitable situations as the company grows should be an avenue to a long term winning situation for shareholders.

Source: TransGlobe Energy August 2021, Corporate Presentation.

The company does have a presence in Canada. But that presence is likely to remain minor because the newly negotiated Egyptian contract is likely to prove far more profitable. Therefore the Egyptian properties are likely to have "first call" on capital expenditures. This is demonstrated by the number of rigs drilling wells in Egypt while the Canadian holdings merit one well for the fiscal year so far with really not a whole lot more planned for the year in comparison with the Egyptian activity.

The Canadian holdings are likely to prove a wise long term diversification move. Egyptian production is sold on an irregular basis. Until that changes, the Canadian properties may be source of steady income because North American production is typically sold as it is produced.

Source: TransGlobe Energy Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release

Clearly the company sold a fair amount of production in the second quarter. That brought the cash flow about even with the cash flow of the previous fiscal year. That comparison should change as the new contract provisions dominate management decisions. Also helping is the unexpectedly strong commodity pricing that allowed management to announced the complete elimination of debt since the above presentation became available. The latest operations update had a lot of good news.

In the presentation, management noted that the enterprise value of the company is about $100 million. That enterprise valuation is dirt cheap when compared to annualized cash flows of the past few years.

Clearly Mr. Market is not expecting much from this company even though management has more than enough current assets to pay off current liabilities and long term debt (at least down to an insignificant amount if they cannot pay it all). That kind of conservative balance sheet mitigates some very common financial risks frequently seen in more highly leveraged peers throughout the industry.

Rarely do low debt companies get into serious trouble. The strong balance sheet also can absorb some future ill-fated decisions and have the company in a position to try again if necessary. So this company has done a lot to mitigate the upstream company risk. The relatively low upstream value combined with low debt levels probably mean this stock has far more upside potential than it has downside risk. For that reason, this stock is likely to attract a wide variety of investors.