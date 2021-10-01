onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

There has long been an argument as to whether or not the management of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was smart or lucky. Really the part that matters is that management has the company in a good position to take advantage of some decent pricing for as long as the current favorable commodity market exists. How they got there is not as important as the fact that management is "there" today and the outlook for the industry has really never been better.

At some point the strengths and weaknesses of management need to be evaluated. For public shareholders that can be a tough assignment. That is especially true when the founders are thinking about retirement and new senior management is beginning to make its way into future controlling positions.

This company has grown in some very creative and unconventional ways. But there is every indication that things will be far more recognizable going forward than was the case in the past. Should the future strategy for the company appear to be more conventional, then the argument could prove to be moot about how the company grew to be as large as it is today.

One of the more obvious growth areas will be the ability to sell more ethane into a currently fairly strong ethane market. The ability to "reject" ethane as mentioned above by management gives management the choice to leave ethane in the natural gas stream or sell that ethane as a separate product. Right now it would appear to be more beneficial to sell ethane separately.

That choice would depend upon any penalties that would incur to the price of natural gas when compared to the better pricing of the ethane market.

Management is already predicting increased ethane sales from the startup of the Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) cracker plant. As long as ethane pricing remains strong, then the company will have increased profitability from that contract with Shell beginning in 2022.

As more ethane is removed from the natural gas stream, management will still try to maintain a premium to the benchmark shown above as well as a premium to other natural gas producers in the same basin. But removing some ethane could make the process more challenging. It all depends upon the marketplace requirements at the time of the sale.

Generally management has more midstream takeaway capacity for long hauls than it needs. That has the advantage of giving management several markets to direct the natural gas to optimize profits. The cost is some potentially idle midstream capacity that management must pay for. But like many commodity industry, the results have to be reasonably profitable even if parts of the strategy do not make sense to the market. As shown above, management appears to be doing very well with natural gas pricing for the production. That is definitely a step in the right direction.

One of the things that aids company profitability is the lack of an industry response to the natural gas prices as shown above. Some of that is due to the fact that the company benefitted from a winter cold spell followed by a hot summer. The market is not impressed with "one time events" like weather. Therefore, the long-term outlook may not yet be bullish enough to draw a strong industry reaction to the currently robust commodity prices.

The decent commodity prices in the current fiscal year have led to unprecedented debt repayments across the industry (rather than a mad rush to drill more wells). In the case of Antero Resources, the generous cash flow in the current fiscal year, has led to much lower financial ratios than has been the case in the past while also allowing for a larger than expected debt reduction.

This debt reduction appears likely to continue into the next fiscal year. The company is now large enough to generate maintenance cash while having money left over to repay debt. As North America increases the capacity to export to the rest of the world, there is a possibility of a very different future pricing pattern than has been the case in the past. The North American natural gas market has had the cheapest natural gas and liquids prices in the world.

Should that relationship hold in the future, then Antero Resources could enjoy strong commodity pricing for years to come. The natural gas industry would then proceed to reverse years of downward commodity pricing from the fast growth of the unconventional business in several basins that led to weak commodity prices for natural gas and related products.

One of the lesser known ways to export product is through the Philadelphia ports. Pennsylvania was the first of the original colonies to discover oil and natural gas (near Oil City Pennsylvania). As a result, there is a more than 200-year history of the industry in the state. Philadelphia has long accommodated parts of that industry.

Now with the growth of the unconventional natural gas business, the port of Philadelphia serves as a lower cost way to export several industry products. This port is far cheaper to use than to ship the gas South to an export terminal at the Gulf Of Mexico. The only reason that the company does not service the Northeast natural gas market as one would expect is the very strong opposition to midstream capacity going through the area. That opposition goes all the way up to Quebec where there are some very strong environmental forces at work.

Antero Resources has long been an opportunistic hedging entity. For all the years that I have followed the company, they have hedged as much or as little as management thought necessary. Now that the market is beginning to recover after years of a steady downward pricing trend, investors have been screaming (pretty much industry wide) about the hedging.

But hedging is designed to make the cash flow a little less volatile. The fact that management may decide how much to hedge at any given time does add a risk factor to the investment equation. Antero management has often "won the bet" as I showed in past articles. Now the company will incur some losses from the hedging strategy.

But other competitors have a more mechanical hedging strategy. They constantly hedge a certain percentage of production (with only a very rare variance from the usual strategy). But that hedging strategy means that companies will run about a year behind in pricing during the recovery while running about a year behind in the next cyclical downturn. The only way hedging loses long term is if current prices remain strong while future pricing where companies hedge remains considerably weaker for a very long period of time.

Now should management see a long-term downturn in commodity prices on the horizon, then there is every indication that management will hedge for more than one fiscal year. Right now many managements in the industry expect prices to hold at robust levels for the next several years.

The result of the strong commodity prices is likely to be a return to historical growth strategies. The company has plenty of acreage and intervals to keep management busy for a very long time. The rapid debt repayment is likely to be replaced at some point with either a dividend or a stock repurchase program. In the meantime, Mr. Market should be surprised with pleasing earnings reports for the foreseeable future.