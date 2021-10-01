skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

The type of inflation hardest to present as transitory is wage inflation. Inflation of all other types can be seen as transitory if you believe supply will increase as a result of high prices. Wages are different.

Global working age population growth is rapidly decelerating as a result of an increase in retirees and fewer young people to replace them. We know this dynamic will continue for at least the next couple decades since the people in the year 2040 labor force have already been born and accounted for. Wage inflation won't increase supply in a meaningful enough way to keep this inflation as transitory rather than structural, because there's a limited quantity of people that can work.

Once it becomes clear labor supply isn't increasing to meet demand, this has the potential to create a wage-price spiral: Wages go up, causing people to spend more, driving up the prices of goods and services, driving people to demand even higher wages. This dynamic is alarming to central bankers for good reason. It becomes very difficult to maintain stable prices if workers have the combination of an inflationary psychology and bargaining power.

With that context in mind of why wage inflation is so significant, near term indicators point to an inflection point in wage growth, which will have significant consequences for markets.

Labor supply in the U.S. is tight. This is not new, but that doesn't mean it isn't significant. There's currently about 11 million job openings in the U.S., over 2M more job openings than the number of unemployed people in the U.S.:

The job market is the tightest it's been in recent history. The gap between unemployed people and job openings reached an all time low last month. Source: Job Openings: Total Nonfarm

Over the past five years, wage inflation has been range bound in the three to four percent range. The job market was tight, but not tight enough for wage growth to prompt any sustained monetary tightening.

I believe we are near what will be viewed as an inflection point, with wage growth to likely exceed 4% in September. This will be a paradigm shift for markets, which have gotten accustomed to the sub-4% wage inflation that enabled the easy money policies and rising asset prices of the past decade.

Wages have been accelerating in recent months, but still below the 4% barrier which has held over the past decade. This likely won't hold true in September and subsequent months. Source: Wage Growth Tracker

As a matter of arithmetic, if wages increase by more than 0.1% on a monthly basis in September, the annual wage growth will be 4.0% or higher. It is intuitive that we'd see a higher than 0.1% monthly print with the current tightness in the labor market, but we also have data on small business compensation plans that give further backing for it:

The planned compensation changes by small businesses over the next three months are near all time highs. Source: Small Business Economic Trends | NFIB

A net 26% of small businesses plan to raise wages in the September to November period. Readings this high have historically led to subsequent monthly wage growth in the 0.3%-0.6% range most often. This would be enough to push annual wage growth comfortably over 4%.

Markets respond to paradigm shifts very quickly once accepted. The prevailing sentiment will reverse from the risk-on mentality built on the basis of free-flowing, nonstop liquidity to risk-off very quickly. This past decade of asset price booms has been built on not only the easy money policies of central bankers, but even more so, the assumption that these easy money policies will continue indefinitely. A threat to that assumption will lead to significant market repricing, and wage growth is that key threat.

Nowhere will the risk-off mentality have more negative consequences than in China's property market. This is the biggest asset class in the world, and an obvious bubble. And like any bubble, it's highly dependent on a risk-on mentality for its survival. Once the tide reverses, it will be very difficult for China to create the kind of credit growth needed to keep this bubble inflated.

This isn't a prediction of what's going to happen. It's a statement about what's already happened, and will likely accelerate if the Fed tapers.

China's credit growth, by a variety of different metrics, has been falling over the past several months:

Source: China Outstanding Yuan Loan Growth | 2021 Data | 2022 Forecast | 1998-2020 Historical

This is leading to an implosion in its property market with property sales growth falling to recessionary levels, driving many property developers to the brink of bankruptcy. The overwhelming consensus is this isn't an issue since China can ramp up its money supply and force its banks to reflate the bubble.

This could have been true if the yuan was the reserve currency of the world, but it isn't. China has significant demand for U.S. dollars to facilitate trade and to maintain the stability of the yuan. To the extent that dollar inflows into China weaken, this makes it very difficult to ease monetary policy while simultaneously keeping the yuan stable.

Dollar inflows into China are already weakening, and this will be made worse when a risk-off sentiment driven by Fed tightening takes hold. When liquidity is abundant, investing in emerging markets is attractive, as an opportunity to take advantage of higher growth rates and lower valuations. The opposite is true when monetary conditions tighten, particularly when an emerging market is on the brink of a structural downturn in growth, like China.

China will likely ease monetary policy to get out of its property recession, but this will have negative consequences for the yuan. This is why shorting industrial metals is an attractive position right now. Their prices will be hit by the combination of weakening demand from the Chinese property market, and the strengthening dollar in which they're priced. This is inevitable as China is forced into monetary easing just as the Federal Reserve heads in the opposite direction.