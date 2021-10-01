3 High Yield Energy Ideas To Bolster Your Income Portfolio

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

Retirees don't have it very easy these days. They are overwhelmed by market conditions that show paltry yields on fixed income instruments and are more than puzzled by traditional financial advice that says fixed income should represent a large portion of one's asset allocation. Overweighting fixed income in a rising rate environment could hurt principal value and lock in rates that may not be sufficient to achieve long-term goals.

Though we all probably don't wish for the inflation rates of the 1970s and 1980s to return, financial planning was a bit easier decades ago when bond yields were north of 15%. Traditional asset allocation strategies made a lot more sense back then. Not only were yields on fixed income more than sufficient, but they set such a high hurdle for stocks that overweighting fixed income back then may have been a no-brainer for many.

Today is nothing like the market environment of the 1970s and 1980s, however. The 10-year Treasury rate is still only at 1.5% (despite rising in recent weeks), high yield indexes (~4.1%) are trading about in-line with S&P 500 high yield ETFs (~4.1%), the Democratic administration is threatening to revamp the tax code, and a certain Senator is calling for the replacement of one of the most talented Fed chairs in history.

What are retirees to do? Well, each retiree will have their own goals and risk tolerances and must pay attention to their own unique tax consequences, of course, but for those seeking equities as a critical component of their entire financial plan, these three ideas included in this article may make sense. They are Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), all three of which offer solid income potential and attractive yields.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Pipeline player Magellan Midstream is experiencing a powerful rebound in its financial performance as the global economy steadily recovers from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a series of divestments (including large portions of its marine terminal business that was sold off through multiple deals along with all of its inland independent terminal assets) in recent years, Magellan Midstream now generates the bulk of its cash flows from refined petroleum product pipelines and related assets (namely terminals that were not divested). The company notes that over 70% of its operating margin during the first half of 2021 came from its 'Refined Products' business operating segment and just under 30% came from its 'Crude Oil' segment.

Image Shown: Magellan Midstream owns and operates an expansive network of refined petroleum product pipelines in the US, keeping in mind it is in the process of divesting a large portion of its terminals business. Image Source: Magellan Midstream - September 2021 IR Presentation

During the first half of 2021, Magellan Midstream generated just over $0.5 billion in free cash flow (up from $0.3 billion during the same period in 2020) while spending a tad under $0.5 billion covering its payout obligations along with a bit under $0.1 billion repurchasing its common units. At the end of June 2021, Magellan Midstream had $4.7 billion in net debt (exclusive of restricted cash) with no short-term debt on the books. Magellan Midstream's debt maturity schedule at the end of June 2021 was well-staggered, with its next tranche of bonds not maturing until 2025. As with Enterprise Products, Magellan Midstream needs to retain constant access to capital markets.

The midstream MLP's investment grade credit rating (Baa1/BBB+) and manageable leverage ratio should enable Magellan Midstream to continue tapping debt markets at attractive rates going forward. Its $1.0 billion revolving credit line that matures in May 2024 provides the firm with access to liquidity to meet its immediate funding needs, and its efforts are supported by its $1.0 billion commercial paper program. What's more, this MLP yields an impressive 9%!

Image Source: Magellan Midstream - September 2021 IR Presentation

As we noted previously, most of Magellan Midstream's business is now primarily geared towards providing transportation services. Over 85% of the company's operating margin comes from fee-based activities, offering an incredibly stable cash flow profile. Recent tariff increases seen across its refined petroleum product pipeline operations support Magellan Midstream's growth outlook.

Image Shown: Magellan Midstream's pivot towards providing transportation services along its vast pipeline networks has significantly improved its cash flow profile. Image Source: Magellan Midstream - September 2021 IR Presentation

Magellan Midstream is definitely one for consideration to gain exposure to the recovering global energy complex. For a midstream MLP, it has rock-sold financials, and we expect MMP to continue making good on its generous payout obligations going forward--provided, of course it continues to have easy access to the capital markets.

Exxon Mobil

Image Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation - Second Quarter of 2021 IR Earnings Presentation

Exxon Mobil is taking advantage of the recent uptick in raw energy resources pricing to sell off non-core assets in a more favorable environment so it can trim its total debt load while pivoting towards its more lucrative opportunities. That includes its massive upstream position in the Permian Basin and off the coast of Guyana, along with its impressive downstream and petrochemical operations as well. We covered the company's growth ambitions in our Exxon Mobil's Great Earnings Report and Promising Growth Outlook article.

We continue to like Exxon Mobil as an idea in both the Best Ideas Newsletter and Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolios and appreciate management's efforts to continuously optimize Exxon Mobil's wide-reaching asset base. The energy giant's cash flow growth outlook is incredibly bright in the current environment. Prices for crude oil and other raw energy resources are still up sharply year-to-date. Shares of XOM yield a nice ~5.8% as of this writing and our fair value estimate sits at $83 per share of Exxon Mobil.

Chevron

Image Source: Chevron Corporation - August 2021 IR Presentation

We're excited about Chevron in part because it has multiple ways to capitalize on the green energy revolution in the coming years and decades. In many ways, part of the impetus behind Chevron's recent green-oriented partnerships is due to the activist fund Engine No. 1 agitating for change.

The activist fund was able to win three board seats at Exxon Mobil earlier this year, and Chevron's management team recently shared their plans for the energy giant's carbon emissions reduction strategy with Engine No. 1 to get ahead of the potential shareholder activism. Engine No. 1 holds a modest stake in Chevron, though its success at Exxon Mobil has likely emboldened the fund.

We appreciate Chevron's acceptance that green energy investments, alongside investments in its traditional fossil fuel operations, will be required to support its growth outlook over the long haul. Crude oil, plastics, gasoline, and jet fuel are not going away anytime soon, though over the decades to come, biofuels, RNG, and hydrogen are likely going to become a much larger part of the energy mix (albeit off an incredibly low base). Capitalizing on the green energy revolution while continuing to invest in its core fossil fuel operations is a solid move, and we continue to be huge fans of Chevron's capital appreciation and dividend growth upside.

Chevron yields a very nice ~5.2% at the time of this writing.

Concluding Thoughts

Retirees have a lot to worry about these days given the risks on the horizon for the stock market, in general, and the low level of fixed rate yields. However, the three ideas highlighted in this article are worthy of consideration for yield-seeking investors within a diversified equity component in a diversified retirement portfolio. We hope you enjoyed this article.