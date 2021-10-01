Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has sold off in the past several months as investors weigh up its 2022 prospects. The stock is not expensive at 12x next year's EBITDA. However, the biggest uncertainty facing investors is whether or not Zynga will be able to find a way to reignite its growth rates in the near term, particularly in the face of privacy changes in the industry as well as headwinds from the economy reopening.

In short, I declare that investors would do well to pass up this investment. Here's why:

Investor Sentiment Turns Negative

Data by YCharts

Back in June, I wrote about Zynga that,

[...] it's difficult to make the case that the stock is dramatically undervalued. If we take its guided EBITDA figure, presently the stock is priced at close to 27x forward EBITDA. This is not a particularly attractive valuation for a company with unimpressive organic growth.

To be absolutely clear, I could not have predicted that in a few months the stock would lose a quarter of its value. But I had enough insight not to be compelled towards this investment, just because it's cheap. So what should shareholders do now?

Revenue Growth Rates Struggle in H2 2021 & Beyond

Source: author's calculations; **company guidance

Above we see the problem with Zynga's investment, the company's revenue growth rates are fizzling out. Investors that enjoyed strong topline growth in 2020 and into the early parts of 2021, will not wish to hold on to a company's stock when its better days are in the rearview mirror.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Zynga made its large acquisition of Peak for $2.1 billion at the start of Q3 last year. In practice, this implies that as we look ahead to Q3 this year, Zynga will be lapping that performance, which is going to be a meaningful challenge for Zynga.

Further Considerations to Keep in Mind

Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes have had a broad and meaningful impact on mobile gaming platforms' ability to drive revenues from advertising. As a reminder, this means that with less accurate user data, the ability to monetize users becomes pressured.

On the other hand, Zynga's revenues from advertising are only 18% of its total revenues as of Q2 2021.

(Source)

That being said, for a company that's evidently struggling to grow its top-line at a strong and consistent revenue growth rates, any impact on this side of the business will be a challenge for investors to consider.

Next, what investors have been troubled by was what would happen to user booking as the economy reopened? Would users spend less on Zynga or are we now in the new normal?

(Source)

As we can see above, the impact on Zynga's booking revenues is falling over time, and this had a knock-on effect on Zynga's management team having to downwards revise Zynga's bookings target by 3% relative to its previous guidance that Zynga had provided investors.

While 3% downwards revision isn't large, it still impacts investors' perception of where Zynga is headed as it progresses into 2022.

Profit Margin Profile Less Attractive Than it Looks

On the surface, Zynga is guiding investors for $575 million on EBITDA, this implies 21% EBITDA margins. This is an obviously high EBITDA margin and reason to be attracted to this investment, right? Well, not quite.

(Source)

As you can see here, approximately 40% of this EBITDA is coming from depreciation and amortization. Now, I've been investing long enough to know that investors typically look beyond this.

The problem though is that Zynga is constantly having to acquire games to drive its revenues higher. But what's even more challenging for investors is that the games have to be bigger each time to be able to move the needle on Zynga's revenues.

Thus, Zynga acquires games like Rollic and Peak and then amortizes them. But as we can see from Zynga's guidance, the overall business simply isn't growing enough organically. The new games are brought by Zynga, but after the first year, the revenue growth left on those games is often less than 15%.

And this is why Zynga's growth rates for 2022 are expected to be around the low double-digit figures.

Valuation - Cheap Can Always Get Cheaper

I contend that investors shouldn't consider Zynga on a P/Sales multiple. P/Sales multiple are a good proxy for valuations for valuing high-growth companies.

In Zynga's case, I believe investors should consider its valuation on an EBITDA multiple. Presently Zynga is priced at approximately 14x this year's EBITDA target.

That being said, let's make a few assumptions here. Let's say that Zynga's headwinds from Apple's privacy impact diminish and that Zynga's double-digit top-line growth drives some further positive operating leverage with the end result being that Zynga's EBITDA line increases 15% into 2022. This would imply that Zynga's EBITDA in 2022 would reach $660 million.

In turn, at $660 million of EBITDA, this puts the stock trading at 12x forward EBITDA. This is a cheap multiple, particularly given that Zynga's balance sheet carries approximately $1.5 billion in cash. On the other hand, it also carries more than $1.3 billion in convertible notes, thus leaving Zynga's balance sheet in a net neutral position.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Zynga is priced at 12x next year's revenues. This isn't expensive by any stretch.

However, the biggest uncertainty investors face is how will Zynga be able to reignite its growth rates throughout 2022, without leveraging its balance sheet further? Because if Zynga starts leveraging its balance sheet to drive top-line growth, that will be the nail in the coffin for this investment.

Accordingly, all considered, I'm finding better investment opportunities to deploy my capital into right now. Good luck and happy investing!