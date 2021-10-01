Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

COVID testing company Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HLTH) has had a tricky few days after launching its IPO last week. On Friday, MarketWatch reported that Cue raised $200 million by selling 12.5 million shares at $16 per share. Trading then reached new highs of $21.17 on Monday morning before declining in the afternoon and then struggling for much of Tuesday. As of the time of writing on Tuesday, Cue currently sits at $15.88. With over 143 million outstanding shares according to its prospectus, that means that Cue has a market cap of $2.27 billion.

Despite the recent decline, this is a remarkable leap for a company which had no revenue to speak of before COVID, and skeptics will wonder whether Cue Health has any long-term viability. There are also other serious concerns about its dependence on a few customers and its ability to maintain its high revenue growth. While the numbers for Cue Health generally appear good, this is a case where investors need to look past the figures.

The Importance of Testing

Much of the recent discussion around COVID-19 in the United States has focused on the vaccine and companies like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) who have played a key role in its distribution. But while testing is not talked about as much compared to last year, testing remains a critical component to our ability to contain COVID. Yet despite its importance, testing in the United States continues to seriously lag behind compared to other developed nations.

This is where Cue Health can and has helped. Cue Health was originally founded in 2010 with the goal of creating an at-home flu test. When COVID came, Cue put its technology creating a test for COVID, and has now developed an at-home molecular diagnostic test for COVID. In the company's own words in its prospectus, it states that users can "have lab-quality test results delivered digitally to the user's mobile device in about 20 minutes."

Cue Health's diagnostic test has received emergency authorization from the FDA, though it is still awaiting full authorization. But skeptical investors will wonder what Cue's plan is over the long term once the COVID pandemic comes to an end one way or another. Cue claims that it is developing tests for a wide variety of other issues, including "respiratory health, sexual health, cardiac and metabolic health, women's health, men's health, and chronic disease management."

None of these projects have been approved by the FDA. However, COVID will continue to remain an issue even with vaccine mandates and other measures aimed to stop the spread of the disease, and so Cue's market over the short to medium appears to be secure.

Customers, Finances and Valuation

Cue may have other products planned for the future, but its present revolves completely around COVID testing. In fact, Cue did not sell any products before the pandemic, with its small revenue only taking the form of grants.

But in 2020, Cue entered into a partnership with the Department of Defense, netting a $481 million contract in October 2020. After that, Cue entered into another partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG). With these two partners, Cue reported a revenue of $201.9 million in the first half of 2021. Furthermore, Cue reported a net profit of $32.8 million over that same period, a major change compared to losing $47 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2019. There are some problematic numbers such as the fact that Cue lost $37 million in cash in operating activities over this 2021 first half bonanza period, but the numbers look very good for this company.

But the numbers, while not quite deceptive, do not tell the whole story. The problem is that this massive revenue growth has come almost entirely from two customers. Cue admits that the Department of Defense accounted for 83% of its 2021 first half revenue, and Google accounted for over 80% of the remaining 17%.

In short, Cue is almost entirely dependent on two customers. If that was not bad enough, the contract with the Department of Defense has expired. While Cue will receive revenue as part of performance obligations and the contract for some time longer, the company admits that "we anticipate that our revenue may decline significantly" over the short and maybe even long term.

Can a company like this be worth over $2 billion? As of June 30, 2021, Cue had $425 million in cash and $255 million in total liabilities. This means that Cue has an enterprise value of around $2 billion. If we assume that Cue can maintain its 2021 first half revenue over the entire year, it would have an EV/revenue of around 5.

As noted above, this is a very generous assumption, and it is possible to see Cue have an EV/revenue closer to 7 or 8 depending on its declining revenue. These are decent numbers for a medical tech company, but that cannot take away from the problems surrounding its core business.

Final Thoughts

Cue is a difficult company to assess. On one hand, it is a key player in a critical market where demand continues to remain high over the short term, and its multiples are not that high. On the other hand, it has no other products beyond COVID testing ready to be sold, it is overly dependent on a few customers, and its revenue will likely decline in the short term.

Given these factors, it is probably better for investors to wait. Cue faces a lot of questions about its future. Can it grab more customers like it says it can? Can it develop other testing products commercially? Can it maintain its revenue, let alone grow it rapidly as most IPOs do?

Until we have better answers to these questions, it is probably better for investors to look elsewhere.