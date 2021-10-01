felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

A successful business model, high growth in funds from operations ("FFO"), a solid balance sheet, and growth potential. Those are just some of the things that make CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) an interesting investment. The reason I'm covering the company is that I own its largest competitor Public Storage (PSA) and because I have covered all major storage players, except for CUBE. I'm considering buying the company for my long-term dividend portfolio for one big reason on top of the aforementioned tailwinds: scalability. This industry is extremely fragmented and CUBE is still small. Their capabilities should allow for long-term growth in FFO and come with long-term growth in dividends. On top of that, higher rates are currently pushing the stock down to a more favorable valuation.

Small But Powerful

CUBE has a $10.2 billion market cap. Located in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company operates 1,265 self-storage properties across the United States. What started as U-STORE-IT has now grown to one of the largest storage companies in the countries with high exposure in key markets. The company's main market is NY/NJ, which accounts for 20% of total revenue. In addition to that, the company has 6% of revenues in Chicago, 5% in California (mainly LA and Southern California), 8% in Texas, and 9% in Miami. This means that none of its stock-listed competitors reach a higher population within a 3-mile radius according to its September investor presentation. That's not a reason to not buy the others, but it is a reason that makes CUBE attractive because properties close to highly populated areas make it suitable for same-day delivery options. We're increasingly seeing that retailers see the benefits of self-storage. It's not just a way for people to store their stuff, but also a way to use micro-storage to offer shorter delivery times. In an age of increasingly efficient supply chains, that's perfect. Last year, one of the company's competitors, Life Storage (LSI) started to experiment with the idea. While it's still early, I think that self-storage companies own perfect assets that are suitable for more than just self-storage.

It also helps that assets in large cities gain strategic importance. For example, in the New York City area, the company owns 45 large properties. In this area, the company is dealing with Industrial Business Zone ("IBZ") restrictions. The land that was previously zoned for storage was reduced by 49% due to NYC's zoning amendment that now requires special permits for self-storage in IBZs. I expect more of this. So, the faster companies acquire strategic assets, the better.

CUBE also engages in joint ventures. For example, five different JVs give the company access to 91 properties with investments worth $931 million. CUBE's investments in these JVs total $219 million. This structure helps the company to diversify its cash flow and it gives CUBE the opportunity to purchase assets at the end of the hold period.

What makes professional self-storage companies successful, is the fact that they often deliver something non-REIT companies cannot compete with: service. As the graph below shows (used in June of 2021), CUBE is the third-largest public REIT when it comes to market share. Even the largest player in the industry owns less than 10% of the market share. I believe that it's not necessarily about competition between the 'big guys' but between non-REITs and REITs. Long-term the 6 companies below will likely move to 50% market share.

Source: Extra Space Storage Investor Presentation

CUBE has proven that its business model works. As the table below shows, we're dealing with a company that has reported strong revenue growth and net operating income growth even in 2020 during the pandemic. The company's occupancy rate has increased from less than 77% to more than 93% as of last year.

While I will show you more details, the table below shows that acquisition volumes are far higher than disposition values, which is good, as I care about the company's footprint instead of selling assets for a profit.

Source: CubeSmart September 2021 Investor Presentation

As the graph below shows, CUBE has had very high acquisition volumes and almost zero dispositions since 2013. Last year, the company invested more than $520 million in new properties, which is well above its operating cash flow. As the company pays a 2.7% dividend yield, there's a need for external funding. The company funds this gap with stock funding as well as debt. Since 2010, the company has raised $1.7 billion from common equity. Additionally, the company has raised $2.3 billion in unsecured Senior Notes. The company also has access to a $750 million credit facility and $500 million in term loans (all of these term loans have been repaid). The good news is that the company's net financial debt is not expected to exceed 2020 levels ($2.4 billion) in the years ahead. This means that the net leverage ratio will likely fall towards 4.3x, which is satisfactory.

Source: TIKR.com

The good news is that despite share dilution, the company has reported long-term growth in FFO per share. While growth has been flat between 2017 and 2021 - this was common among peers - it is now expected to reach $2.18 in 2022. If this turns out to be accurate, we're looking at 11.8% annual FFO/share growth since 2010, which is very impressive.

Source: TIKR.com

As a result, the company was able to consistently hike dividends since 2009. Since 2009, annual dividends have grown from $0.10 to $1.36, which implies 24% annual dividend growth. However, more recently, this growth rate has come down to the mid-single-digits. On December 8, 2020, the company hiked by just 3%. I expect that this number will pick up considerably in the future, however, right now, most companies in the space are mainly looking to fund their operations as they're witnessing chances to grow more rapidly - and that's O.K.

Valuation

$2.18 in GAAP FFO per share gives us a 22.5x FFO multiple based on a $49 stock price. This is a good valuation given the company's history and the current environment where investors are buying everything that offers a quality yield.

Data by YCharts

And when I say that investors are eagerly looking for yield, I can use the graph below as proof. Just like the S&P 500 yield, CUBE's dividend yield has dropped like a stone from pre-2020 levels. The only reason the yield was rather high between 2016 and the pandemic is that the stock price didn't go anywhere. So dividend growth pushed the yield up to more than 3.7%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

CUBE offers long-term opportunities for investors looking for yield and capital gains. The stock is yielding close to 2.8% after its stock price took a hit due to a rise in rates. The company's valuation is attractive again and management is doing a fantastic job when it comes to growing its footprint in a competitive industry.

The best way to play this is by buying and adding on weakness whenever it occurs. The company has a solid balance sheet and I do not see any risks that have the ability to keep me up at night after buying.

