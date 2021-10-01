filipfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) is an oil and gas royalty company primarily located in Western Canada, which is focused on acquiring low-risk royalties that enable it to be consistent dividend paying company.

In terms of its valuation metrics, its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is currently 9.68, and enterprise value to revenue ratio is roughly 8.21, a price to book ratio of roughly 1.73, and a price to cash flow ratio of roughly 12.6. In terms of its trading metrics, I would say it's very solid, and in terms of how it compares to its peers, some might say this is expensive. Suncor (SU) has a lower enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, a lower enterprise value to revenue ratio, and a lower price to cash flow ratio. Chevron (CVX) also has a lower enterprise value to revenue ratio, a lower enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, and a lower price to cash flow ratio. However, I would not consider oil-producing companies as peers to Freehold Royalties. I personally don't know of many peers of Freehold Royalties, but if you would compare it to a company, I would rather compare its valuation metrics to another royalty and streaming company, even if they sell a different product. In terms of how it trades against other royalty and streaming companies, compared to Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Freehold has a lower enterprise value to revenue ratio, a lower enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. It also has a lower enterprise Value to revenue ratio and enterprise value to EBITDA ratio when compared to Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Based on the business model of other royalty companies, I believe Freehold Royalties' valuations are very solid.

In terms of its financial assets, I am going to first start with its balance sheet. In terms of its current ratio in quarter two (Q2), I calculated it to be 4.55, its total assets to total liabilities ratio is $8.25 in assets for every $1 in liabilities. Its debt to equity ratio I calculated to be 14. I also calculated its operating cash flow ratio of roughly 11.15, which means yearly cash flow can pay off its current liabilities eleven times over. I would say this is a very strong balance sheet, which is not in any danger of any type of financial turmoil.

In terms of the company's income statement, in Q2 of 2021, Freehold Royalties generated a net income of roughly $12.545 million. This is a great improvement on a year over year basis (YOY), where in Q2 of 2020, Freehold generated negative earnings of $5.421 million. I would attribute this increase in earnings to the increase in oil prices. Freehold Royalties also credits this increase in earnings to better pricing on its shift to US based oil. Freehold also had an impairment charge in 2020. The numbers show that Freehold Royalties earnings are largely dependent upon the price of oil.

In terms of the company's cash flow statement, for Q2 of 2021, using a formula of operating cash flow subtracting dividends, debt repayments, and acquisition related expenses, Freehold Royalties generated $1.343 million of free cash flow. See screenshot below:

(My own work using 2021 Q2 results)

However, trying to project a yearly cash flow generation to this company, I used the cash flow statement ending in six months as opposed to the one ending in three. In terms of what its cash flow including dividends and debt repayment, see screenshot below:

(My own work using 2021 Q2 results)

As one can see above, I calculated this year to be generating a negative free cash flow when calculating possible dividends, debt payments, and acquisitions. When calculating a generic free cash flow model however, Freehold Royalties generated $197.532 million in free cash flow. See screenshot below:

(My own work using 2021 Q2 results)

So now that I have all the data, I would say this year wasn't a good year in terms of free cash flow generation due to its large acquisitions. I would like to see the company improve its free cash flow when counting debt payments and acquisitions. However, this doesn't scare me due to its business model. So I would conclude that Freehold has a solid cash flow generation, but there is room for improvement.

In terms of assets, the company's US assets include 785,000 gross acres of mineral title, with 12 basins in eight different states. See screenshot below:

(September 2021, Fall Presentation, source here)

The US assets represent 35-40 percent of Freehold Royalties' total production as seen above. It is currently producing 2,100 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2021 and is expected to increase to roughly 5,000 BOE per day in 2022, as shown above. I like its US assets because the company primarily owns royalties on that oil, and that gives it access to US pricing, but since it is a royalty, it does not have any of the costs associated with producing those assets. In 2022, most of its US assets are held in the Eagle Ford basin, the Permian-Midland basin, and the Permian-Delaware basin as shown above.

Its Canadian assets consist of 6.3 million gross acres of land, Canadian mineral title lands that they own in perpetuity, cover approximately 1.1 million acres, with roughly 550,000 acres being underdeveloped.

In terms of its forward guidance, see screenshot below.

(September 2021, Fall Presentation, source here)

Production is expected to increase next year materially from anywhere between 11,750 and 12,250 BOE per day up to 13,500 and 14,500 BOE per day in 2022 as shown above. This shows that unless oil prices decline materially, that revenue and income growth for this company is to be expected due to an increase in production. Freehold Royalties also is paying a 6.1 percent dividend on an annual basis as shown above.

I expect growth from this company to continue, as it has just increased its credit facility from $285 million up to $360 million, which, in my opinion, shows that they are looking to make another growth oriented acquisition, so they can further increase production or at least replace declining assets.

The advantage of owning a Freehold Royalties as opposed to an average oil and gas producer, or a vertically integrated company such as a Chevron, Suncor, EOG Resources (EOG), is that Freehold is not exposed to any of the capital costs required to drill or equip the wells for production of oil and or natural gas. It also isn't exposed to incurred costs pertaining to operating the wells, capital spending required to maintaining production, and costs incurred when having to restore the land to its original state. This makes Freehold a much higher margin business than a typical producer.

The risk of investing in this first is its exposure to the price of oil. As one can see from its income statement mentioned above, this company's earnings will trend in the direction of the oil price. If you believe carbon is a thing of the past and renewables are the future, and that we won't be using oil much in the future, this stock is probably not suited for you. The second risk pertaining to this stock is political, as I stated in previous articles here and here, this could potentially cause a decline in oil production, which could in turn affect Freehold Royalties' production numbers due to the fact that less oil from a particular well or basin is getting to market. Lastly deflation, if deflation occurs, then raw material prices will decline, and that will affect Freehold's top-line and bottom-line income statement figures. The last risk involved in investing in this stock is the rich royalty valuation. As I wrote in a previous article, generally speaking royalty and streaming companies trade at richer valuations than general commodity producing stocks, if a royalty or streaming company isn't growing, the price of the royalty stock can decline materially. As said above, this company is expected to grow production next year, so I do think this risk has been mitigated, but I figured it couldn't hurt to inform a reader about that risk anyway.

In conclusion, I think this company is expected to grow its production significantly while having a business model that mitigates risk and costs, and I think if the price of oil breaks $100 a barrel, the payouts from this stock can become massive. I look at this company as a hedge against higher oil prices due to the large payouts one would receive if the oil price went into the $100 territory.