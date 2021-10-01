dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

We are bullish on Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CYRX) shares and see an investment case that is backed by robust revenue growth, an accelerated FCFF growth period, and a visible path to profitability as additional cell and gene therapies become commercialised in the coming decade. Additionally, acquisitions made by the company last year, appear accretive to its top and bottom lines, and it is not an unreasonable expectation to foresee Cryoport engaging in further acquisition activity, targeting high margin names or complimentary product lines that tuck into its portfolio mix.

Exhibit 1. CYRX Single-Year Price Chart

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Cryoport has also grown FCFF substantially over the previous two-year period to date, and trading at just 7X book value on a forecasted FY22 FCF yield of 0.5%, it stands to reason that this name is well-positioned to unlock long-term shareholder upside into the future. Here, we reiterate our buy rating on Cryoport shares, and cover all of the moving parts in the investment debate for the benefit of investors own reasoning, using our proprietary alpha genesis matrix.

Flow chart explaining the Alpha Genesis Matrix:

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Inflection points for consideration

Q2 earnings momentum gives indication for full year earnings surprise

Q2 revenues came in strong at ~$56 million, ~498.5% YoY growth schedule that was well ahead of consensus. Adjusted EBITDA came in at ~$6 million, ahead of consensus as well. Biopharma/Pharma revenue came in a mammoth 431% higher YoY and contributed $45.5 million ($0.13/share) to the top, and also expanded 385% sequentially. The company's reproductive medicine segment also grew ~280% over the year, and contributed ~$2 million ($0.04/share) to the top - also an approximate 150% sequential growth pattern. In addition, animal health revenue contributed almost $8 million, and grew over 3,700% YoY. These are incredible growth figures that must be factored into the company's valuation and forecasted stock returns moving forward.

Cryo-gene revenue came in at $1.5 million ($0.03 per share) and grew ~16.5% year on year. Both the CRYOPDP and MVE acquisitions contributed around $15.3 million ($0.33 per share) whilst MVE gained another $26.4 million ($0.58 per share), which is no doubt accretive to Cryoport's bottom line fundamentals. In addition, commercial revenue came in 26% higher YoY, and it is not unreasonable to expect the company to ramp this up throughout the remainder of FY21 as commercial therapies regain traction and new therapies hit the market. This ultimately means that patients receive incremental therapy options as time goes on - of benefit to CRYX's cumulative revenue growth.

On this point we note that Cryoport is now supporting 561 clinical trials, of which 69 of these are phase 3 stages. This is up by around 20 trials from the previous quarter. As such, the company is now expecting up to nine MAA or BLA submissions from its clients in the second half of this year, with up to 12 submissions expected in 2022. Given the 69 phase 3 trials, regulatory catalysts are no doubt on the way as key inflection points for Cryoport's share price.

Exhibit 2. Key Financials Q1 2019 - Q2 21'

Data: CYRX SEC Filings; Hummingbird Insights

Back down the P&L, margins were compressed over the year and came in slightly behind our estimates. Gross margins of 45.2% came in ~90bps behind the previous quarter, although contracted almost 900bps YoY. However, we note that this compression at the gross margin level was likely due to the CRYOPDP and MVE acquisitions, which have a net dilutive effect to the company's gross margin at this stage.

Operating margins also came in at ~7%, a significant up step from the year prior, although came in below our estimate of around 7.7%. Working down the income statement, we see that FCF conversion has crept up over the previous two years, and now it was only $500,000 in the red forecasted for the upcoming quarter. As it stands, consensus view of CRYX's FY22 FCF yield is ~0.5%, to which we are aligned with. This presents as an optimal time of entry based on these estimates, by our conclusion.

Exhibit 3. Economic Value Added

Data: Hummingbird Insights

As mentioned the, company has significantly grown FCFF over the previous two years, up from a deficit of $300,000 in Q1 2019 to just under $8 million in its last earnings report. This equated to a FCFF conversion rate of ~13% in Q2. Yet, despite this momentum at the FCFF level, the company has yet to substantially generate economic value added over the previous two-year period to date. In fact, the loss on EVA has ballooned from $13.5 million to over $117 million in Q2 2021. This weighs in on Cryoport's share price, particularly as it has struggled this year after hitting highs of $84 back in January. We would encourage investors to factor in this point when making investment decisions on this name, as perhaps management needs to demonstrate greater capacity in generating value from its operations in time to come.

Exhibit 4. CYRX FCFF Bridge Q1 19 - A2 21'

Data: Hummingbird Insights

With modelled revenue to take a slight down step in Q3 21' before coming in flat over the coming two quarters. This entails gross profit and operating income figures widening to $26.2 million and ~$6 million by Q4 2021 respectively. We modelled profitability in FCF to reach almost $1 million by the end of FY21, and foresee annualised profitability at the FCF level by FY22 for this name.

Fair View of Fundamentals

Cryoport is yet to generate a positive return on its asset base or on invested capital. Its return on assets and ROIC came in at -5.9% and -5.4% in the last quarter respectively. This is important, as the company has a hurdle rate of around 12% that it needs to beat in order to generate sufficient value from operations.

Interest expense is covered by -11X on annual terms, and common equity to total assets is at 54%. Total debt total capital is at 17.5%, and as such, the debt ratio is only at 16% for this company. This gives equity holders reasonable claim over the balance sheet, and enables the company to expand operations via debt financing or leverage instead of dilutive actions to shareholder value. However, in the absence of any leverage enhancers to Cryoport's expansion goals, it appears that its next moves to raise capital could be dilutive in nature. This must be factored into the debate also.

It's short-term liabilities are covered over ~11X by its liquid investments, and it has over 9X coverage over the same from cash on the balance sheet. As a function of total capital expenditures, CFFO is only 0.7%, a significant improvement from previous quarters. As a result, the Altman's Z score for Cryoport is over 10, indicating it has more than sufficient cash runway to last over the coming two-year period.

Accounts receivable turnover has increased marginally YoY to 7.5X, whereas days sales outstanding has come down by ~3 days to 48 days. Inventory turnover has decreased substantially over this time from 51X to just over 15X, which is a reflection of the company's inventory management. It now keeps far more inventory on hand in order to fulfil demand flow that has occurred on the back of easing in biopharmaceutical's logistics and supply chain bottlenecks sustained this year. Nonetheless, inventory has increased by 37% over the previous quarter, and days inventory outstanding is now at 24 days. As such, number of days it takes for the company to turn its inventory and cash has remained flat YoY at 72 days.

Valuation drivers

Valuation

Shares are trading at around 12X sales, and just under 7X book value, placing Cryoport at a significant premium to its peer group. On a FCF yield of -1.3%, this may not be as justified as it first seems. However, there is significant variance within the peer group, in that there is wide variance in earning statistics for the company's competitors. We'll use sales multiples given the consistency in the peer group, and checking the data begs the question - is a median 1.1x sales justifiable for the peer group? Especially in the current macro thematic of earnings growth and sector rotation back into growth in 2H 2021.

By our estimation, the peer group is either significantly lagging adjacent industries on valuation, or its incredibly cheap relative to other sectors. Nonetheless, on absolute terms, ~12x sales is reasonable for this name by our estimation.

Exhibit 5. Multiples Analysis and Comps Table.

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Stepping back and examining 4-year normalised values across key multiples, we see that Cryoport is difficult to value on this basis. In the last four years normalised free cash flow per share of -$.80 is a little underwhelming, and well below the peer median of $2.76 and free cash flow per share. However, Cryoport is most definitely not the same company it was over four years ago. Nor is its share price, which has climbed over 2,000% in this time. Therefore, we see Cryoport currently trading below the four-year normalised EV/Sales for the group. Nonetheless, we need to see Cryoport start converting on its FCFF generation, and drive additional return to beat the 12% WACC hurdle and turn profitability.

Exhibit 6. Normalised Values Analysis

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Valuation Drivers

In our analysis and quest for alpha genesis, we've run several statistical and quantitative models across CRYX's fundamentals and market data to derive its return and valuation drivers. First we ran a wide panel regression across the peer group's financials to identify what is driving company valuation in terms of Enterprise Value ("EV"). However, there was no significant causal relationships to company valuation that we could identify from the sampling. We hypothesise this has much to do with the profitability characteristics of the industry and the peer group.

Next we optimised the analysis so that it was specific to Cryoport, in order to zone in on its specific valuation drivers. In doing so, we observe that FCFE and NOPAT are each the most statistically meaningful drivers to valuation on the macro level. To us this makes perfect sense given the company's business model, in that it's logistics heavy and relies equally as much on operating cash flow and profits to sustain working capital and efficiency in cash conversion.

Exhibit 7. Valuation Drivers Matrix

Data: Hummingbird Insights

These two components form a composite that each explain ~55% of the changes in Cryoport's valuation over the previous two years to date. Investors can observe the data from the sampling in the sensitivity matrix below, paying close attention to the sections with the most area under the curve. This summarises the company's individual valuation drivers into a flow map to visualise where Cryoport is deriving its share price valuation from. On the individual level, given the company's unprofitability, book value and sales multiples are appropriate to dive into further, by estimation. We observe that key drivers to Cryoport's P/Book are centred around its ability to generate return over its invested capital, and the ratio of ROIC to WACC and EV to invested capital, with NOPAT showing its face also. Contrasting to its sales multiples drivers, one clearly observes that its FCFE that most heavily here, backed by NOPAT, as mentioned earlier.

Depending on which individual factors investors prefer to use in their own analysis, or if using a blend, these analytics should help investors form better investment reasoning.

Exhibit 8. Valuation Drivers' Matrix Sensitivity Map - Higher Is Better

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Implied Valuation

As a part of our alpha genesis matrix, we've also run an extensive background check using quantitative and statistical methods to examine Cryoport's historical averages across all multiples with its corresponding price action, in order to validate a price target. From our analysis, we observe that Cryoport is significantly undervalued when considering its two-year normalised book and sales multiples of 8.7x and 25.5x, respectively. This also makes the current valuation incredibly attractive, by our estimation, given that we feel it commands a premium to its two-year averages, given that it is not the same company it was two years ago.

Results of the sampling implies that CYRX should be trading in a range of ~$84-$96, or $90 neat on average. Taking the summation of all multiples in all scenarios, implies it should be trading at $89m with a standard deviation of 8%.

Exhibit 9. Implied from Historical Valuation Analysis - CYRX should be trading at ~$89-$90.

Data: Hummingbird Insights

With this in mind, a historical two-year 25.5x sales multiple may be a bit rich on a FCF yield of just -1.19%, thus we've opted to take the arithmetic mean of its current P/Sales and the two-year average. This is justified by estimation, as we firmly believe Cryoport needs to be trading higher to its historical averages, but that ~25x is too much as mentioned. Doing so arrives at an 18.55x target multiple and a price target of $89, well in line with our implied targets discussed earlier.

Finally, taking into consideration our modelling for the company's future cash flows, we've built out a DCF model to blend into the valuation to make it more robust - the snapshot of which can be seen below. Using implied assumptions, including a terminal value of 5% that reflects Cryoport's above market growth pattern in the last few years; and a discount rate of 11.12% that is the sum of the current yield on the 10 year plus the expected return of the S&P 500. It serves as a decent proxy due to an opportunity cost perspective, as we are forgoing investment into these safer, more predictable assets into Cryoport to harvest its risk premia.

Using these implied assumptions we arrive at a valuation of $110, around 65% upside potential on today's trading.

Taking the arithmetic average of all three valuation figures implies a robust valuation of $96, approximately 45% upside potential and margin of safety from today's trading.

So effectively we have three valuation measures robustly supporting a strong data backed conclusion that Cryoport shares are undervalued, and that there is potential it will converge to the upside based on this.

Exhibit 10.

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Risks and Conclusion

There are downside risks to our price target that must be heavily factored into the investment debate. Firstly there is risk that the company's contract revenue segment will lose steam as large players who form CYRX's customer base begin to integrate their own supply chain management solutions into the mix. We feel this is a likely trend given existential earnings periods over FY20-21' that have ultimately led to large caps with high free cash flow conversion to either fund into heavy R&D positioning, acquisitions, or building out own operations as new therapies become available.

Also, when assessing some of its top line fundamentals, Cryoport's share price appears to be disconnecting on a few key measures. For instance, the spread from gross profit estimates to its stock price has widened markedly over the last two years. This may present as a downward pull on our valuation and price target as well, and investors can observe this phenomenon on the chart below.

Exhibit 11. Downside Risk Include Disconnect From Top-Line Fundamentals

Data: Hummingbird Insights, FactSet

Second is the ever resounding impacts of Covid-19, and the uncertainties this brings with it as well. Of course there is some reprieve with vaccinations gaining steam around the world, however, Covid-19 is still a risk nonetheless. Where it pertains to the company is in its impact on global logistics routes and the propensity of transport workers to remain mobile, alongside border restrictions easing. Cryoport's fundamentals cover it here, by estimation, especially given the novelty of its logistics management and tracking software.

In short, Cryoport looks well positioned to continue building its top and bottom line fundamentals over the coming years. As new gene and cell therapies become approved into the coming decade, the company's business model aligns with a warranted need in bio-logistics, in that there is now a solution to transport complex biological matter across borders. We feel shares are worth ~$96 after taking into consideration a range of valuation measures. On this basis, and the stock's propensity to converge to the upside towards this valuation, we reiterate our buy rating on Cryoport shares.