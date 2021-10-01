Inflation Update: The China Influence

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The Issue

This article discusses the inflationary pressures that are stemming from China, whose low cost production capabilities have been deflationary for the world economy for years. A report released today revealed that China's manufacturing PMI (purchasing manager index) declined to 49.6 (measures below 50 indicate contraction), the lowest measure in 19 months.

I have been discussing inflationary pressures for several months. My first concern centered around US energy prices, which have been spiking very hard, particularly natural gas and propane.

I wrote specifically about broader based inflation in an August article, where I coupled my concern over energy prices with concerns over agricultural products. I followed that up with an article a few weeks ago that specified several US industrial companies such as General Electric (GE), 3M (MMM) and Goodyear Tire (GT) that were raising prices in response to their rising input costs. These new pressures from China are just as severe as the commodity-based issues.

Given the shortages in so many products from semiconductors to lawn furniture, I do not believe this China PMI weakness is due to lack of demand. Instead, it appears it is Chinese government driven. The Wall Street Journal penned an article that detailed how power utilization curbs have occurred for manufacturing plants in Guangdong and Zhejiang, two big heavy industry centers. The journal indicated that the power restrictions are due to orders from Beijing to reduce power consumption. Part of this mandate seems due to cleaning up the environment and reducing carbon emission growth. Around 60% of China's energy is produced by coal-fired plants. I believe it is impossible to reduce emissions without reducing coal-fired electricity generation. The problem is that energy reduction starves many heavy industries.

As the Journal article also indicated, part of the energy reduction is also due to the rising cost of coal and natural gas prices. There were some coal mining disasters in China in 2020, which spurred the government to improve mine safety regulations, thereby cutting coal supply by 1.5% in China between March and August of this year. This shortage has helped lead to incredible price spikes of LNG (Liquified Natural Gas).

North China Liquified Gas Prices in CNY

Source: Bloomberg

The Ramifications

Given how many things are manufactured in China, a factory slowdown will be felt worldwide. The Journal pointed out that prices for solar-panel grade polysilicon increased over 10% just this week. That increase will have a huge impact on the prices of solar panels.

The Journal article also highlighted silicon metal, which is an ingredient in steel production and is manufactured in the US by Ferroglobe (GSM), a company I've written about extensively and continue to love. The Journal article showed silicon metal prices have risen to eye-popping levels recently.

Silicon Metal Prices in CNY (65,000 yuan/ton translates to ~$5/lbs)

Source: Wall Street Journal

Compare the above $5/lbs price in China with the US local quoted prices for the product.

US Silicon Metal Prices

Source: Bloomberg

Silicon metal and solar grade polysilicon are just two examples of price increases resulting from the energy-driven manufacturing slowdown in China. There are literally thousands, perhaps millions, of other impacted products. I expect there to be shortages in many products over the next few months and just about every business to be impacted from retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW) to the industrial companies I mentioned above.

Conclusion

I continue to believe that inflation is significant, widespread and likely to last longer than many pundits and government officials are admitting. Elevated prices of energy, agricultural and metal commodities show little signs of abating. Manufacturing prices driven by the responses of industrial executives to higher inputs and now a China slowdown will not help. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan (JPM) has been one of the few executives banging a loud drum on inflation. I continue to advocate positions in companies that will benefit from this inflationary environment. My favorites remain (EPD), (EQT) and (CEQP) in energy. They are leveraged to natural gas and natural gas liquids, which benefit from energy spikes in Europe and Asia and have just completed major capital expenditure programs. I like Darling (DAR) and Bunge (BG) in agriculture for their exposure to soybeans and animal feed, which have structural demand bases. I also like Goodyear Tire (GT) and Ferroglobe (GSM) in industrials for their ability to pass on pricing. In real estate I like W. P. Carey (WPC), which is leveraged to the distribution centers and has many CPI based base rent increases.