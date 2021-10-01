deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

The challenge with Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock at the moment is that it requires investors to simultaneously ignore its history and pay close attention to it.

Much of the drama that has surrounded Workhorse stock over the past 18 months simply doesn't matter anymore. It's irrelevant that the stock touched $43 in February or $18 in late June; neither level makes the current price below $8 "cheap." The seemingly endless bid (it started all the way back in 2017) for a contract with the United States Postal Service is officially dead, now that Workhorse has withdrawn its appeal of the award, which went to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh (OSK). Broader optimism toward electric vehicles has been stunted somewhat, in part due to standard-issue political gridlock. What Workhorse was eight months ago is not what Workhorse is now. This is a different stock in a very different EV market.

But from a broad perspective, the company's history does matter. Because, to be blunt, it's a history of failure. Three and a half years ago, Workhorse promised 2,000 deliveries in calendar year 2018. It's still delivered less than 400 vehicles cumulatively. And with the company last week suspending deliveries and recalling 41 already-delivered vehicles, that seems unlikely to change any time soon.

Obviously, that needs to change at some point. And, to be fair, there is at least a chance that it will. Workhorse has brought on a new chief executive officer with a solid track record and industry experience. There are perhaps some opportunities with the HorseFly drone platform. Demand for electric delivery vans should rise, a potential tailwind if Workhorse can ever figure out how to actually meet that demand. A market capitalization that's now dipped under $1 billion offers the potential for real upside if the potential is realized. Cash on the balance sheet and an equity investment can literally buy Workhorse Group some time.

Those positives don't look positive enough, however. At this point, there's simply very little here, and very little reason to bet on Workhorse Group to change its ways.

The Plunging WKHS Stock Price

WKHS stock 1-year chart

https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WKHS

Seeking Alpha

It's been a difficult year for WKHS stock, which has dropped 71% over that stretch. The declines seem deserved. The USPS contract, which totaled $6 billion and had the potential to transform the company, is gone. Production guidance is being missed yet again; Workhorse started out promising 1,800 vehicles, cut that to 1,000 after Q1, then pulled guidance entirely when new CEO Richard Dauch came on board on Aug. 1. Seven weeks later came the recall/suspension announcement.

Short sellers continue to take aim at the stock, with 39% of the float sold short according to the most recent data. In this market, that data point alone can raise allegations of manipulation, unfair coverage, and the like. But even leaving aside the fact that shorts have been dead-on correct in their coverage of Workhorse during the last 18 months, this is not a case of manipulation. WKHS stock rose on optimism toward the USPS deal and the EV sector, only to undercut that optimism with a failure to execute. It's not difficult to see the decline, and the 15-month low reached last week, as well-deserved.

Is Workhorse Stock Expected to Go Up?

But it's also not impossible to see levels below $8 as a potential buying opportunity, if a high-risk one. Again, there are at least some positives here.

To begin with, Workhorse closed the second quarter with $157 million in cash. After quarter-end, according to the Q2 conference call, the company sold 72% of its 16.5 million-share stake in Lordstown Motors (RIDE), which will bring in cash of almost $79 million. That brings pro forma cash to $236 million, while the company has another ~$34 million in Lordstown stock remaining (at the current RIDE stock price). Then-chief financial officer Steve Schrader said after Q2 that Workhorse's burn rate was in the range of $30 million per quarter, meaning the company has roughly nine quarters' worth of liquidity even without diluting shareholders.

So the company has time. It has and will have demand, including an order backlog totaling roughly 8,000. Competition hasn't necessarily raced ahead, and there's a new CEO to try and sort out the current mess. Dauch has a solid resume, having most recently led Delphi Technologies through its merger with BorgWarner (BWA), and a long history in the automotive industry (albeit not on the electric side of the space).

The mere fact that Dauch is taking the job seems potentially bullish. He earned change in control and consulting fees of nearly $20 million just from the BorgWarner takeover. At age 60, he didn't have to come back into the C-suite at all, let alone at Workhorse. Presumably, he sees potential in the company, and if he does, perhaps investors should as well.

The drone business presumably has value as well. How exactly that business winds up playing out - whether it's in conjunction with the delivery van offering or a standalone - isn't clear. But former CEO Duane Hughes said after Q1 that Workhorse was in discussions with "blue-chip customers," and the company appears to be building out its intellectual property:

Workhorse patent list, 2020 10-K

https://seekingalpha.com/filing/5402032

Seeking Alpha

At the very least, there's some value here above zero. All hope is not lost. And the rewards would seem to outweigh the risks. Those risks are real, but in the worst-case scenario WKHS stock drops 100%. In the best-case scenario, a legitimate, established, electric van and drone manufacturer almost certainly is worth multiples of the current ~$1 billion market cap.

Where Will Workhorse Stock be in 5 Years?

But the catch is that the odds of a worst-case and best-case scenario do not appear to be at all equivalent. In fact, the good news here simply doesn't seem to be all that good.

The balance sheet, for instance, is not nearly as strong as simple math would suggest. $270 million in cash would last nine quarters at the burn rate projected in early August. But the recalls, suspension of deliveries, and retrofitting of existing vehicles are not going to be cheap. They're also likely to push material revenue generation further out, meaning the $30M/quarter rate likely lasts longer than investors would have believed just a couple of months ago.

More importantly, Workhorse has a significant amount of debt as well: some $200 million in convertible notes. On this site last month, Henrik Alex argued that the build issues with the C-1000 could trigger covenants on that debt; short seller Fuzzy Panda (who accurately called the USPS decision) made a similar argument while claiming that Workhorse has faked its order book. A covenant violation doesn't necessarily spell the immediate end of Workhorse, but it almost certainly would require enormous dilution at a significant discount, given the leverage held by the lenders.

That aside, the problem is that Workhorse can't have any question about its burn rate or its finances. None. Zero. Commercial customers (particularly fleet operators) are not going to lay out funds for a new van based on new technology (and now with revised specs) if there's any chance the manufacturer isn't going to be around to service those vehicles. There is a point where Workhorse's balance sheet becomes a significant top-line liability, and even with cooperative lenders that point is not nine quarters away. It is much, much closer.

The order book seems to show some promise, and Dauch said upfront on the Q2 call that "our backlog is real." That may be true in the sense that Workhorse isn't making up orders, but backlog rests largely on two big customers, Pride Group and Pritchard.

Pride Group in particular accounts for roughly 80% of the total, thanks to a 6,320-vehicle purchase order announced in January. In the report linked to above, Fuzzy Panda questioned the legitimacy (as the report pointed out, so did analyst Roth Capital) of the order, noting Pride's total inventory of less than 500 vehicles at the time. Pritchard, meanwhile, is simply a Workhorse dealer. That company may see demand for the C-1000, as does Workhorse, but it doesn't mean that demand is there.

Whatever the numbers, the concentration of the order book in two companies (beyond Pride and Pritchard there are roughly 1,000 orders, perhaps a touch higher) is important as well. Whatever the overall backlog number, Workhorse clearly has generated little overall enthusiasm in the market. Simply to move their respective orders, Pride and Pritchard will have to do substantially better, which raises the question of why Workhorse has been unable to move any real volume itself.

As for the drone business, it seems intriguing, and Workhorse appears to be making some progress. But the company also had a customer last year call out critical flaws in the product which made it unusable. Meanwhile, commercial UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been frustratingly slow to develop as a real market, with even military leader AeroVironment (AVAV) gaining no real traction. Workhorse still has a lot to prove here before investors can apply real value to the HorseFly effort.

There is Dauch. And for a company that's still essentially pre-revenue, the vote of confidence from the new CEO seems important. From here, it's one of the best reasons to consider owning Workhorse stock, and maybe at this price the biggest.

But it's worth noting that, on the Q2 call, Dauch said his due diligence before taking the job came down to "basically meeting with some of the board members," as well as a 2-3 hour conversation with his predecessor Hughes.

That doesn't inspire confidence. Hughes is the same CEO who talked up the USPS deal and apparently failed to disclose both an SEC investigation and the payload problems that led to the recent recall. (Dauch said "our team knew about" the issues "long before I got here." The board is the same board that hired Hughes as well as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer who abruptly resigned on Thursday, likely as part of a housecleaning driven by Dauch. Dauch certainly seems quite confident in Workhorse's capabilities, but pretty much every other piece of evidence out there suggests investors can't yet be so bullish.

Is WKHS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

It's possible Workhorse finds a way to long-term success. It's possible that the heavy short interest leads to another "squeeze" attempt. The story here is not over.

But the story so far is one of continuing disappointment. In that context, it was interesting to hear Dauch on the Q2 call talk about Workhorse's "transition from a tech start-up to a full-blown operating company." In fact, it was somewhat bizarre.

This is not some young start-up. Workhorse was founded in 2007, and the current business model dates back to 2013. The USPS bid process began almost four years ago. Certainly, by auto manufacturing standards Workhorse isn't old, but we're well past the point of blaming execution missteps on growing pains. This is a company that has been executing its current business model for years, and yet still a company that literally right now cannot put its most important vehicle on the road.

Nor, would I argue, is Workhorse really a tech company. It has some tech, notably on the software front. But intellectual property is limited, and as the company itself detailed in its most recent 10-K, the vans themselves are largely built using off-the-shelf components. This is not the "Tesla (TSLA) of vans," simply because it makes commercial EVs. In fact, it's closer to an assembler than a true manufacturer.

Again, there's just not much here, and fixing that is going to be easier said than done. Here's how Dauch framed it on the call:

We got to get the right engineers working on the right issues and then get the right suppliers there to help us, okay? And I would say this team has done a great job putting together those designs, we need to do a better job of involving our supplier partners who are the experts in some of the subsystems. And if we do that correctly, I think we can be out to market with a damn good vehicle soon.

This seemingly simple paragraph covers an exceedingly complex process. Workhorse needs to get the "right engineers" to outside of Cincinnati at a time when other EV companies have raised literally tens of billions of dollars in capital and can spend with abandon. It needs suppliers to cooperate, even though those suppliers rightly are likely to prioritize more stable, more promising customers during a period of significant shortages across the supply chain. And Workhorse needs to do all that relatively quickly, because the clock is ticking as cash goes out the door and competitors ramp their own efforts.

In other words, Dauch has his work cut out for him. If he can truly turn Workhorse around, it will be an enormously impressive achievement. Right now, however, there's simply not enough reason to bet on that happening.