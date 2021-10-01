MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Earlier this year, I was surprised to see an alleged red hot cybersecurity software company like IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) taking the SPAC backdoor to list its shares on the NYSE.

Two years ago, this would have likely been one of the hottest IPOs of the year with at least one tier 1 underwriter from the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan (JPM) or Barclays PLC (BCS) leading the deal.

But with SPACs providing a quick and rather inexpensive avenue to take a company public without too much scrutiny, classic underwritten initial public offerings remain largely out of fashion these days.

That said, not even the initial investors in SPAC merger partner LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company or "LGL Systems" appear to have been convinced by the IronNet transaction, as the vast majority of them elected to redeem their shares prior to closing of the business combination, thus causing a whopping $160 million cash outflow from LGL Systems' $173 million trust account.

Most of these outflows have been replaced with a $125 million PIPE investment negotiated as part of the SPAC transaction. After accounting for transaction costs of $29.2 million and payment of $6.0 million in deferred underwriters' fees related to the LGL Systems IPO in 2019, the combined company's pro-forma cash position amounted to $123.6 million at the end of Q2.

Fellow contributors Quantitative Insights, Qingshan Capital Management and Bradley Guichard have already introduced Seeking Alpha members to the company's business model, so I won't go into too much detail here.

In short:

IronNet promotes a collective defense model which offers a differentiated approach to network security enhancing protection via sharing security telemetry. By sharing community members' anonymized threat intelligence, IronNet's customers benefit from earlier detection, improved visibility and shared resources.

The company offers an advanced network detection and response platform called "IronDefense" as well as its collective defense solution "IronDome".

Recent financial results have been disappointing with H1/FY22 revenues of $12.5 million coming in well below last year's $14.8 million and calculated billings down 26% year-over-year.

In addition, consolidated gross margin of 70.1% was down by an eye-catching 1.460 basis points.

IronNet reported negative free cash flow of $32.5 million for H1/FY22. Without the recent SPAC transaction, the company would have likely been running out of funds at the end of Q3.

In the Q2 earnings press release, management attributed the weak results to the shifting of several large customer contracts into the third quarter and touted the strong growth in subscription revenue:

In the first half of fiscal 2022, IronNet was invited into larger deployments that shifted the anticipated closing of several large new customer contracts into the third quarter, including some that involve contracts for entire supply chain communities at once,” said James Gerber, CFO of IronNet. “Our cloud-based subscription revenue -- which grew to 60% of product revenue in the first half of the year, a 65% year-over-year growth rate -- is a strong proof point for the business and underscores the fully recurring aspect of our financial model. Our cloud focus coupled with the large deal formation that we are seeing reflects IronNet’s ease of deployment and increasing market recognition, which keeps us on pace to double ARR in the third quarter and meet our growth objectives for the full year.

The company also reaffirmed its annual targets for revenue in the range of $43-45 million and annual recurring revenues ("ARR") of $75 million as of the end of the fiscal year, more than tripling over the $24.1 million reported at the end of Q2. Investors should note that ARR actually decreased by 6.5% from the $25.8 million stated at the end of FY2021.

Quite frankly, it's very hard to envision the business suddenly shifting into overdrive after a disappointing first half and accordingly, at least in my opinion, a sizeable miss might be in the cards here.

Moreover, the shares won't be an easy target for the momentum crowd anymore after the company just registered approximately 64 million shares for legacy IronNet equityholders and participants in the recent PIPE deal.

In addition, the company registered 13.8 million shares issuable upon the potential exercise of warrants (IRNT.WS) with an exercise price of $11.50.

That said, most of the company's 84.4 million outstanding common shares following the recent business combination remain subject to lock-up agreements (emphasis added by author):

Pursuant to lock-up agreements (the “Lock-Up Agreement”) entered into prior to the consummation of the Business Combination by and among LGL and certain stockholders and employees of Legacy IronNet signatories thereto, including Legacy IronNet’s executive officers, directors and 5% stockholders (the “Legacy IronNet Lock-Up Parties”), who held in the aggregate approximately 66 million shares of our common stock as of the consummation of the Business Combination, the Legacy IronNet Lock-Up Parties have agreed that, with respect to our common stock, through the date that is 180 days after the closing of the Business Combination, and, with respect to the Warrants and any of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of Warrants, through the date that is 30 days after the closing of the Business Combination (...).

The majority of the currently locked-up shares will become available for sale on February 27, 2022.

Including approximately 19.0 million common shares issuable upon exercise or settlement of stock options and restricted stock units, fully-diluted shares calculate to 103.4 million.

Despite the weak H1 results and the overhang from the massive free float increase, initial analyst comments have been largely positive.

On Monday, Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a price target of $29:

We think the company is in the nascent stages of addressing an estimated $25 Billion TAM with its behavioral-analytics NDR capabilities and Collective Defense platform. We initiate with a Buy rating and $29 TP.

Jefferies (JEF) Joseph Gallo made similar comments but assigned a "Hold" rating with a price target of $27 mostly because of valuation concerns. With the shares currently trading at $14.50 in pre-market, Mr. Gallo might consider upgrading the stock in the not too distant future.

Kudos to BTIG analyst Gray Powell for pointing to some of the issues discussed by me above:

We are initiating coverage of IRNT with a Neutral rating. We believe IRNT is in the early stages of a potentially large growth opportunity. (...) However, as an early-stage growth company at ~$25MM in scale today, IRNT has a limited operating history. Plus, we have little insight on historical financial trends, as IRNT came public through a recent DeSPAC transaction. To this point, FY22 ARR guidance is heavily weighted to the second half of the year and implies a large acceleration in growth. Lastly, the stock has a limited float, which has led to greater share price volatility in the last couple of weeks."

Bottom Line:

Frankly speaking, I am not impressed. Granted, the total addressable market is huge and IronNet appears to be offering the right solution at the right time but the company seemingly needs to improve both execution and managing investor expectations.

After a weak first half of FY22, IronNet needs to basically triple revenue and ARR in the second half of the year which, at least in my opinion, appears to be overly ambitious.

Personally, I would expect management to reset expectations when the company reports Q3/FY22 results in December.

Considering the very real potential for a sizeable guidance miss and massive overhang from the above discussed free float increase as well as the upcoming lock-up expiration, there appears to be very little reason for long-term investors to own the shares here.

That said, after selling off roughly 70% from highs achieved just two weeks ago and with most of the newly registered shares still subject to lock-up agreements, speculative investors might consider using this week's selloff to scale into the shares for a rebound trade.