Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is one of retail investors' favorite stocks. Palantir sees itself as the next-gen enterprise operating system. The retail public also owns 60.1% of the company. Unsurprisingly, the company dedicates most of its airtime to questions from retail investors during their earnings call. However, institutional investors don't seem to buy it. They hold only 23.9% of PLTR's ownership. Therefore, we found the "lack of interest" strange and interesting at the same time. It was even highlighted in the FQ2'21 earnings call that "it seems that not many analysts understand what Palantir does." For a company that has such massive ambition, are retail investors missing anything? Could there be something that sophisticated investors know that retail investors don't? After all, institutional investors account for most of Snowflake's (SNOW) and Cloudflare's (NET) investor base. Moreover, these two highly ambitious companies trade at a much higher revenue multiple than PLTR. Therefore, valuation is not an issue here.

We think there is simply no straightforward answer to our concerns. As PLTR shareholders ourselves, we owe it to ourselves on the necessary due diligence. For us, PLTR falls under our "speculative" stocks category. As a result, it only makes sense if PLTR has multi-bagger potential. We were fortunate to buy it pretty cheap. We didn't sell it even when it reached its all-time high [ATH] in January. We are interested to see where Palantir can take us since we consider it as a speculative stock. Even though its price has fallen 46% from its ATH, it still trades at a "speculative" multiple. Investors who add now would need the stock to surge to its January levels again for a 90% gain. Therefore, this article will present our thesis on whether PLTR can rebound to the $50 levels.

PLTR Stock YTD Performance

PLTR stock Vs. SNOW stock Vs. QQQ ETF YTD performance (as of 30 Sep 21).

PLTR stock raced to an incredible YTD lead of 60% in January. However, all that momentum soon fizzled out. By May, its YTD returns even went into negative territory. Since then, it has failed to replicate its feverish momentum-driven spike. Currently, it trails SNOW stock's 7.71% YTD return. It is also significantly underperforming QQQ, which is leading with a 14.8% YTD return.

Palantir is Facing Headwinds from the Government and Snowflake

PLTR quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

PLTR quarterly gross margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Palantir posted rapid revenue growth over the last 2 years. Palantir grew its revenue by a 2Y CAGR of 46.3% as of FQ2'21. It also managed to maintain strong gross margins over time. While we have seen better SaaS margins elsewhere, Palantir still reported a remarkable gross margin of 75.8% in FQ2'21.

PLTR quarterly revenue segments share (%). Data source: Company filings

Notably, commercial customers' revenue share continues to fall. in FQ2'21, commercial customers accounted for 38.2% of its total revenue. The company highlighted that US commercial revenue grew 90% YoY. However, its overall commercial revenue only grew 28% YoY. Compared to government revenue's 66% YoY increase, the center of gravity is still in the government sector.

Average LTM revenue from top 20 customers. Data source: Company filings

Concerns about its government concentration are valid. The size of their contracts is huge. In FQ2'21, its average revenue per customer (ARPC) was $7.9M, up 19% YoY. Over an LTM basis, the average revenue for its top 20 customers reached $39M in FQ2'21. The company reported only 169 customers as of FQ2'21. Therefore, if it loses a significant customer, the impact could be massive. Hence, it's reasonable to assume that its largest customers are mostly government agencies. The government business is lucrative. However, it could also be fraught with potential pitfalls not normally associated with commercial business. Such deals usually involve the use of public funds and highly sensitive information. Therefore, they typically attract tighter scrutiny by the public and various interest groups.

A case in point is the loss of the UK Health Department contract that was reported in early September. Privacy groups lobbied the Department to end its contractual relationship with Palantir. These groups were perturbed that the government allowed Palantir to access "sensitive data." As a result, the Department has already built an in-house replacement designed by BAE Systems Plc. Perhaps, Palantir's system is more easily replaceable than we think. Retail investors have always considered Palantir's government contracts as sacred. They know that commercial contracts are much more competitive. But, Palantir has made its name with government contracts for a long time. Perhaps, that was the narrative that the company wanted investors to believe.

We thought the fallout might just be limited to foreign government deals. Then, maybe it wouldn't be so bad. After all, the US government is a massive customer. Then came the announcement that Palantir might lose a "lucrative" contract with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE intends to replace FALCON with RAVEn. It was reported that "RAVEn was born from an explicit desire to replace FALCON, a tailored version of Palantir's standard Gotham software...Unlike FALCON, RAVEn is being built from the ground up specifically for ICE." So, the "mystical powers" surrounding Palantir's competitive advantage might be less powerful than we think. Crucially, ICE determined that other vendors could help it build RAVEn, including the cloud hyperscalers.

Meanwhile, there's no need to panic. Palantir can certainly still count on its well-diversified government revenue. However, the armor has been dented. Palantir's aura has been demystified. So Palantir's platform might not be as irreplaceable as it seems.

While PLTR is still licking its wounds from these losses, it might have to contend with Snowflake very soon. Snowflake has telegraphed its intention to compete for federal business. We mentioned in our recent Snowflake article that the company is getting ready to compete. SNOW CEO Frank Slootman also emphasized:

We are now getting close to approaching the requirements for broadly being able to contest Federal business. We believe that Federal business can become 15% of our total number, so there is an enormous opportunity pending for us there, where we have not really effectively addressed it up to this point, but we are super confident that we are going to. (from Q2'22 earnings call)

15% is not a small number. We suspect that Slootman might even be "sandbagging" expectations here. Palantir posted $440M in government revenue in H1'21. Snowflake's FY22 (CY21) revenue is estimated to reach $1.15B. That would mean Snowflake is expecting at least $173M potentially from government contracts moving forward. For Palantir to take a possible hit of $86.5M in each half on the chin is not a small matter. Palantir certainly needs to continue growing rapidly to compensate for these potential headwinds. Suddenly, Apollo doesn't seem that invincible anymore. All that "public or multi-cloud insecurity" pitch might be falling on deaf ears moving forward. Snowflake already has a viable solution for government agencies. We think Slootman isn't bragging. He's ready to take on Palantir in full force.

Revenue Estimates Don't Look Too Impressive

In the FQ2'21 earnings call, Palantir continued to guide for a 30% revenue CAGR from FY21 to FY25. That's a marked slowdown from its historical 2Y CAGR of 46%, which we presented earlier. Street consensus estimates largely concur. Palantir is estimated to post a revenue CAGR of 28.8% by FY23. Despite that, the Street mean target price points towards $24.9. Based on the last closing price of $24.04, the implied upside is negligible.

PLTR's 1Y mean forward revenue multiple is 27.73. It's currently trading at an EV/Fwd Rev of 26.12x. Therefore, PLTR is at the most fairly valued right now. PLTR doesn't seem to have sufficient fundamental catalysts to head back towards $50 right now. That would mean that we need to rerate PLTR on a 50x forward revenue multiple. It's not impossible. SNOW is currently trading at 58.5x its forward revenue multiple. But it's also expected to grow its revenue by a CAGR of 60.9% by FY24 (CY23). There's more than twice what PLTR is estimated to reach. At the same time, BTIG highlighted yesterday that Snowflake's estimates might be "too low." BTIG recently surveyed four of SNOW's large customers. It found that they plan to spend even more than what the firm expected moving ahead. Therefore, we think it's unreasonable to ask the market to pay for a 50x multiple based on PLTR's much lower growth guidance. Without substantial institutional support, Alex Karp and Co. would need to depend on its vast retail investor base to increase its share price. Don't count them out, though, as GameStop (GME) investors often remind.

Based on our previous article on PLTR, we issued a Buy rating. The stock is currently trading about 8.3% above the price ($22) at publication. We emphasized a key resistance at the $26 level that has persistently held back PLTR's recovery. We clearly reminded investors of that level. That resistance level has proven itself again. The price tested that level recently, and it got hit by massive waves of selling. It has dropped more than 10% since then. For more aggressive investors, you can consider adding exposure now. If you are genuinely convinced with PLTR's business model, adding at fair value might be a worthwhile consideration.

For us, we would continue to wait for price action resolution before considering adding exposure.

As such, we are retaining our Buy rating for now.