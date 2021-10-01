Palantir Stock Forecast: Will PLTR Rebound To $50 Levels? Upcoming Catalysts To Consider
Summary
- Palantir stock is a retail investors' favorite. The company aims to be the next-gen enterprise operating system.
- However, Palantir might be facing significant headwinds. Government contract losses and Snowflake's impending entry might not bode well for its stock price.
- While the stock has corrected more than 18% from its September high, it looks at most fairly valued now.
- Aggressive investors can consider adding the stock now. However, we don't think there are sufficient catalysts to propel it back to the $50 levels anytime soon.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is one of retail investors' favorite stocks. Palantir sees itself as the next-gen enterprise operating system. The retail public also owns 60.1% of the company. Unsurprisingly, the company dedicates most of its airtime to questions from retail investors during their earnings call. However, institutional investors don't seem to buy it. They hold only 23.9% of PLTR's ownership. Therefore, we found the "lack of interest" strange and interesting at the same time. It was even highlighted in the FQ2'21 earnings call that "it seems that not many analysts understand what Palantir does." For a company that has such massive ambition, are retail investors missing anything? Could there be something that sophisticated investors know that retail investors don't? After all, institutional investors account for most of Snowflake's (SNOW) and Cloudflare's (NET) investor base. Moreover, these two highly ambitious companies trade at a much higher revenue multiple than PLTR. Therefore, valuation is not an issue here.
We think there is simply no straightforward answer to our concerns. As PLTR shareholders ourselves, we owe it to ourselves on the necessary due diligence. For us, PLTR falls under our "speculative" stocks category. As a result, it only makes sense if PLTR has multi-bagger potential. We were fortunate to buy it pretty cheap. We didn't sell it even when it reached its all-time high [ATH] in January. We are interested to see where Palantir can take us since we consider it as a speculative stock. Even though its price has fallen 46% from its ATH, it still trades at a "speculative" multiple. Investors who add now would need the stock to surge to its January levels again for a 90% gain. Therefore, this article will present our thesis on whether PLTR can rebound to the $50 levels.
PLTR Stock YTD Performance
PLTR stock Vs. SNOW stock Vs. QQQ ETF YTD performance (as of 30 Sep 21).
PLTR stock raced to an incredible YTD lead of 60% in January. However, all that momentum soon fizzled out. By May, its YTD returns even went into negative territory. Since then, it has failed to replicate its feverish momentum-driven spike. Currently, it trails SNOW stock's 7.71% YTD return. It is also significantly underperforming QQQ, which is leading with a 14.8% YTD return.
Palantir is Facing Headwinds from the Government and Snowflake
PLTR quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
PLTR quarterly gross margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Palantir posted rapid revenue growth over the last 2 years. Palantir grew its revenue by a 2Y CAGR of 46.3% as of FQ2'21. It also managed to maintain strong gross margins over time. While we have seen better SaaS margins elsewhere, Palantir still reported a remarkable gross margin of 75.8% in FQ2'21.
PLTR quarterly revenue segments share (%). Data source: Company filings
Notably, commercial customers' revenue share continues to fall. in FQ2'21, commercial customers accounted for 38.2% of its total revenue. The company highlighted that US commercial revenue grew 90% YoY. However, its overall commercial revenue only grew 28% YoY. Compared to government revenue's 66% YoY increase, the center of gravity is still in the government sector.
Average LTM revenue from top 20 customers. Data source: Company filings
Concerns about its government concentration are valid. The size of their contracts is huge. In FQ2'21, its average revenue per customer (ARPC) was $7.9M, up 19% YoY. Over an LTM basis, the average revenue for its top 20 customers reached $39M in FQ2'21. The company reported only 169 customers as of FQ2'21. Therefore, if it loses a significant customer, the impact could be massive. Hence, it's reasonable to assume that its largest customers are mostly government agencies. The government business is lucrative. However, it could also be fraught with potential pitfalls not normally associated with commercial business. Such deals usually involve the use of public funds and highly sensitive information. Therefore, they typically attract tighter scrutiny by the public and various interest groups.
A case in point is the loss of the UK Health Department contract that was reported in early September. Privacy groups lobbied the Department to end its contractual relationship with Palantir. These groups were perturbed that the government allowed Palantir to access "sensitive data." As a result, the Department has already built an in-house replacement designed by BAE Systems Plc. Perhaps, Palantir's system is more easily replaceable than we think. Retail investors have always considered Palantir's government contracts as sacred. They know that commercial contracts are much more competitive. But, Palantir has made its name with government contracts for a long time. Perhaps, that was the narrative that the company wanted investors to believe.
We thought the fallout might just be limited to foreign government deals. Then, maybe it wouldn't be so bad. After all, the US government is a massive customer. Then came the announcement that Palantir might lose a "lucrative" contract with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE intends to replace FALCON with RAVEn. It was reported that "RAVEn was born from an explicit desire to replace FALCON, a tailored version of Palantir's standard Gotham software...Unlike FALCON, RAVEn is being built from the ground up specifically for ICE." So, the "mystical powers" surrounding Palantir's competitive advantage might be less powerful than we think. Crucially, ICE determined that other vendors could help it build RAVEn, including the cloud hyperscalers.
Meanwhile, there's no need to panic. Palantir can certainly still count on its well-diversified government revenue. However, the armor has been dented. Palantir's aura has been demystified. So Palantir's platform might not be as irreplaceable as it seems.
While PLTR is still licking its wounds from these losses, it might have to contend with Snowflake very soon. Snowflake has telegraphed its intention to compete for federal business. We mentioned in our recent Snowflake article that the company is getting ready to compete. SNOW CEO Frank Slootman also emphasized:
We are now getting close to approaching the requirements for broadly being able to contest Federal business. We believe that Federal business can become 15% of our total number, so there is an enormous opportunity pending for us there, where we have not really effectively addressed it up to this point, but we are super confident that we are going to. (from Q2'22 earnings call)
15% is not a small number. We suspect that Slootman might even be "sandbagging" expectations here. Palantir posted $440M in government revenue in H1'21. Snowflake's FY22 (CY21) revenue is estimated to reach $1.15B. That would mean Snowflake is expecting at least $173M potentially from government contracts moving forward. For Palantir to take a possible hit of $86.5M in each half on the chin is not a small matter. Palantir certainly needs to continue growing rapidly to compensate for these potential headwinds. Suddenly, Apollo doesn't seem that invincible anymore. All that "public or multi-cloud insecurity" pitch might be falling on deaf ears moving forward. Snowflake already has a viable solution for government agencies. We think Slootman isn't bragging. He's ready to take on Palantir in full force.
Revenue Estimates Don't Look Too Impressive
In the FQ2'21 earnings call, Palantir continued to guide for a 30% revenue CAGR from FY21 to FY25. That's a marked slowdown from its historical 2Y CAGR of 46%, which we presented earlier. Street consensus estimates largely concur. Palantir is estimated to post a revenue CAGR of 28.8% by FY23. Despite that, the Street mean target price points towards $24.9. Based on the last closing price of $24.04, the implied upside is negligible.
PLTR's 1Y mean forward revenue multiple is 27.73. It's currently trading at an EV/Fwd Rev of 26.12x. Therefore, PLTR is at the most fairly valued right now. PLTR doesn't seem to have sufficient fundamental catalysts to head back towards $50 right now. That would mean that we need to rerate PLTR on a 50x forward revenue multiple. It's not impossible. SNOW is currently trading at 58.5x its forward revenue multiple. But it's also expected to grow its revenue by a CAGR of 60.9% by FY24 (CY23). There's more than twice what PLTR is estimated to reach. At the same time, BTIG highlighted yesterday that Snowflake's estimates might be "too low." BTIG recently surveyed four of SNOW's large customers. It found that they plan to spend even more than what the firm expected moving ahead. Therefore, we think it's unreasonable to ask the market to pay for a 50x multiple based on PLTR's much lower growth guidance. Without substantial institutional support, Alex Karp and Co. would need to depend on its vast retail investor base to increase its share price. Don't count them out, though, as GameStop (GME) investors often remind.
Based on our previous article on PLTR, we issued a Buy rating. The stock is currently trading about 8.3% above the price ($22) at publication. We emphasized a key resistance at the $26 level that has persistently held back PLTR's recovery. We clearly reminded investors of that level. That resistance level has proven itself again. The price tested that level recently, and it got hit by massive waves of selling. It has dropped more than 10% since then. For more aggressive investors, you can consider adding exposure now. If you are genuinely convinced with PLTR's business model, adding at fair value might be a worthwhile consideration.
For us, we would continue to wait for price action resolution before considering adding exposure.
As such, we are retaining our Buy rating for now.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Ong, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.