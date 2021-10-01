peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a broader average, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. I then look at the charts of the ETF to determine if it's time to buy (if the economy is expanding) or sell (if the economy is contracting).

In this article, I will use the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicator methodology.

Long-leading indicators

One of the primary goals of leading indicators is to determine if there is sufficient financial risk to send the economy into a recession (credit market risk leads by 12-18 months).

The three main financial stress indexes created by various Federal Reserve banks are all at a low level, indicating low stress.

The corporate profit picture is strong. From Zacks:

Total Q3 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +26.1% from the same period last year on +13.8% higher revenues. This would follow the +95.0% earnings growth on +25.3% higher revenues in Q2.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the financial market indicators:

The yield curve is positive. It has become more so during the last few weeks.

The S&P 500 is in an uptrend.

1-Unit permits spiked at the end of last year. They have since cooled but are still above the highest level from before the recession.

New orders for consumer durable goods were trending modestly lower during the summer. But they have since turned modestly higher.

Orders for durable goods ex-transportation are at a 5-year high.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to trend lower.

Coincidental Indicators

Although the pace of job growth slowed in the last report, it continues to move higher

Real personal income less transfer payments rebounded quickly after the recession. It has since been moving sideways.

Real retail sales peaked a few months ago. It has since been trending modestly lower. However, it is still above pre-pandemic levels.

Industrial production continues to move higher.

Economic conclusion: overall, the economy is growing. There are no signs of stress on the horizon. Leading and coincidental indicators are all growing.

Whenever I look at an index that tracks a broader index, I compare its performance to its peers, which in this case are IWC, IJH, SPY, QQQ, OEF, and the DIA.

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year IWM's Relative performance 4th 2nd 6th 6th 2nd

Data from Finviz.com

The IWM is one of the top-performer ETFs during the last year. Its performance dropped in the intermittent periods. It has been gaining in the more recent time periods.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis.

The above chart only contains the 200-day (in magenta), 50-day (in green), 20-day (in red), and 10-day (in blue) EMAs. This allows us to look only at the longer, intermittent, and short-term trends without the noise from the daily price fluctuations.

The three shortest trends are moving sideways.

The IWM has been consolidating gains for the last six months.

As I've noted during the last two months, the IWM continues to consolidate Spring's gains. Hold your current position but don't add to it.