IWM: Hold Your Current Position

Oct. 01, 2021 12:41 PM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)3 Comments8 Likes
Hale Stewart profile picture
Hale Stewart
10.48K Followers

Summary

  • The economy is growing.
  • The IWM is gaining on its peers on a relative performance basis.
  • The IWM continues to consolidate Spring's gains.

Black Bull and Bear

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a broader average, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. I then look at the charts of the ETF to determine if it's time to buy (if the economy is expanding) or sell (if the economy is contracting).

In this article, I will use the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicator methodology.

Long-leading indicators

One of the primary goals of leading indicators is to determine if there is sufficient financial risk to send the economy into a recession (credit market risk leads by 12-18 months).

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/

The three main financial stress indexes created by various Federal Reserve banks are all at a low level, indicating low stress.

The corporate profit picture is strong. From Zacks:

Total Q3 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +26.1% from the same period last year on +13.8% higher revenues. This would follow the +95.0% earnings growth on +25.3% higher revenues in Q2.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the financial market indicators:

Treasury Market Spread

The yield curve is positive. It has become more so during the last few weeks.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 is in an uptrend.

1-Unit Building Permits

1-Unit permits spiked at the end of last year. They have since cooled but are still above the highest level from before the recession.

New Orders for Consumer Durables Goods

New orders for consumer durable goods were trending modestly lower during the summer. But they have since turned modestly higher.

New Orders For Durables Goods Excluding Aircraft

Orders for durable goods ex-transportation are at a 5-year high.

4-Week Average of Initial Unemployment Claims

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to trend lower.

Coincidental Indicators

Total Establishment Jobs

Although the pace of job growth slowed in the last report, it continues to move higher

Real Personal Income Less Transfer Payments

Real personal income less transfer payments rebounded quickly after the recession. It has since been moving sideways.

Real Retail Sales

Real retail sales peaked a few months ago. It has since been trending modestly lower. However, it is still above pre-pandemic levels.

Industrial Production

Industrial production continues to move higher.

Economic conclusion: overall, the economy is growing. There are no signs of stress on the horizon. Leading and coincidental indicators are all growing.

Whenever I look at an index that tracks a broader index, I compare its performance to its peers, which in this case are IWC, IJH, SPY, QQQ, OEF, and the DIA.

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year
IWM's Relative performance 4th 2nd 6th 6th 2nd

Data from Finviz.com

The IWM is one of the top-performer ETFs during the last year. Its performance dropped in the intermittent periods. It has been gaining in the more recent time periods.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis.

IWM, EMA

The above chart only contains the 200-day (in magenta), 50-day (in green), 20-day (in red), and 10-day (in blue) EMAs. This allows us to look only at the longer, intermittent, and short-term trends without the noise from the daily price fluctuations.

The three shortest trends are moving sideways.

IWM Weekly

The IWM has been consolidating gains for the last six months.

As I've noted during the last two months, the IWM continues to consolidate Spring's gains. Hold your current position but don't add to it.

This article was written by

Hale Stewart profile picture
Hale Stewart
10.48K Followers
Hale Stewart spent 5 years as a bond broker in the late 1990s before returning to law school in the early 2000s. He is currently a tax lawyer in Houston, Texas. He has an LLM in domestic and international taxation (MagnaCumLaude). He is the author of the book The Lifetime Income Security Solution. Follow me on Twitter at @originalbonddadYou can read his legal analysis on his law office's blog.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

3 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.