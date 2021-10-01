Jirapong Manustrong/iStock via Getty Images

Basics

Index ETFs and index funds are similar in that they are baskets of securities designed to passively track the performance of a benchmark index. The primary difference between ETFs and index funds is that ETFs trade intra-day like stocks while index fund valuation is determined only daily at market close.

What An ETF Is

An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is a pooled investment security that works as a hybrid of stocks and index-based mutual funds. Like stocks, ETFs trade intra-day on an exchange. Also like stocks, the ETF trading price is determined by the buyers and sellers in the market.

The creation/redemption mechanism in an ETF keeps the price of the shares very close to the true net asset value of the component securities in the underlying ETF portfolio.

What An Index ETF Is

Index ETFs are simply exchange traded funds that seek to passively track the performance of a benchmark index, such as the S&P 500.

What A Mutual Fund Is

A mutual fund is also a pooled investment security, similar to ETFs. Mutual funds can hold stocks, bonds, commodities, and other investment types. Investment risk is diversified, as some mutual funds hold 100 or more stock positions. Basically, mutual fund investors are steering money into an investment vehicle that bundles all the fund investor's money together and invests that cash on their behalf.

What An Index Fund Is

An index fund is simply a mutual fund designed to track the performance, less fees, of an underlying benchmark index.

Important: While investors can passively track an index by owning either ETFs or mutual funds, a larger proportion of mutual funds are actively managed.

Selection

Many index ETFs and index funds will track the same major market index, such as the S&P 500, Russell 2000, or the Barclays Aggregate U.S. Bond Index. ETFs do tend to offer a broader selection of index tracking choices as compared to mutual funds.

Both index mutual funds and index ETFs will hold the securities found in an index. However, unlike mutual funds, ETFs can invest in a derivative of the underlying holdings. This is one of the distinctions between ETFs and mutual funds, in addition to the fact that ETFs can be traded intraday like stocks.

Important: Because ETFs trade intra-day like stocks and can track the price of assets other than stocks and bonds, they tend to attract more short-term and sophisticated investors compared to mutual funds. For example, a day trader will likely favor ETFs because of their ability to trade intra-day. Traditionally mutual funds are more typical investments in a long-term investment account, such as a 401k plan.

Costs

Both Index ETFs and index funds are generally low-cost, especially compared to actively managed funds. The cost of holding an ETF or mutual fund is measured by its expense ratio. While ETFs are credited with driving down the costs of pooled investment funds, in recent years, expenses for some index funds have actually fallen below those of ETFs.

Investors will experience different types of costs depending on whether they invest in an index ETF or index mutual funds, as summarized below:

Expense ratios: According to the Investment Company Institute (ICI), the average equity ETF expense ratio was 0.18% in 2020. This is lower than the average expenses of 0.50% for equity mutual funds, which includes those that are actively managed. However, passively managed equity index mutual fund expense ratios were 0.06% in 2020.

According to the Investment Company Institute (ICI), the average equity ETF expense ratio was 0.18% in 2020. This is lower than the average expenses of 0.50% for equity mutual funds, which includes those that are actively managed. However, passively managed equity index mutual fund expense ratios were 0.06% in 2020. Commissions: While many brokerages offer zero commission trading, some may charge commissions or transaction fees for ETF trades. At a discount broker, commission charges are often $10 or less. Investors who use a full-service broker will usually experience much higher commission charges.

While many brokerages offer zero commission trading, some may charge commissions or transaction fees for ETF trades. At a discount broker, commission charges are often $10 or less. Investors who use a full-service broker will usually experience much higher commission charges. Bid-Ask Spread: Since they are traded on an exchange like stocks, ETFs are subject to a bid-ask spread. For example, buyers may be willing to purchase a certain ETF for $10.00 at the same time sellers are only willing to accept $10.05. In this case the bid-ask spread is $0.05, or about 0.5% of the ETF price. ETFs with higher liquidity generally have lower bid-ask spreads. Mutual funds are not subject to bid-ask spread costs at all, since all transactions are completed at a single Net Asset Value (NAV) price after markets have closed.

Since they are traded on an exchange like stocks, ETFs are subject to a bid-ask spread. For example, buyers may be willing to purchase a certain ETF for $10.00 at the same time sellers are only willing to accept $10.05. In this case the bid-ask spread is $0.05, or about 0.5% of the ETF price. ETFs with higher liquidity generally have lower bid-ask spreads. Mutual funds are not subject to bid-ask spread costs at all, since all transactions are completed at a single Net Asset Value (NAV) price after markets have closed. Sales charges: Some mutual funds have sales charges, called "loads," due at the time of purchase (front load) or at the time of sale (back load). Mutual fund loads can range between 3.75% to 5.75%.

Performance

ETFs and index funds can, in theory, have identical performance if they both track the same benchmark index and have equal expense ratios. The tax-efficiency of some ETFs can allow them to deliver better after-tax performance, however, even if the holdings and expenses are identical to a certain mutual fund.

Tip: Passively managed ETFs and index funds are both generally tax-efficient because they typically have low turnover (buying and selling of holdings), which can keep taxable gains to a minimum. Some ETFs can provide greater tax efficiency than index funds because their creation/redemption mechanism does not create taxable transactions.

Pros and Cons

Instead of buying and selling securities at their own discretion, index fund managers will only hold the securities in the index. This is why index funds are called passively managed funds.

Pros of Index ETFs and Index Funds

Passive management: Rather than taking on the added risk and resources of trying to outperform the market, investors can use both index ETFs and Index Funds to passively track the performance of an index, less fees.

Rather than taking on the added risk and resources of trying to outperform the market, investors can use both index ETFs and Index Funds to passively track the performance of an index, less fees. Low expenses: Index ETFs and index funds can offer substantially lower expense ratios than actively managed pooled funds.

Index ETFs and index funds can offer substantially lower expense ratios than actively managed pooled funds. Tax efficiency: Because of low turnover and other efficiencies, ETFs and index funds generally trigger fewer tax liabilities for shareholders compared to actively managed portfolios.

Because of low turnover and other efficiencies, ETFs and index funds generally trigger fewer tax liabilities for shareholders compared to actively managed portfolios. Diversification: Because many ETFs and index funds can hold hundreds or thousands of securities, investors can gain access to a diverse set of investments within a single packaged security.

Cons of ETFs and Index Funds

Lack of control: While investors are able to choose their own ETFs or index funds, they are not able to choose the holdings within them, nor are they able to control any of the aspects of trading the securities within the fund.

While investors are able to choose their own ETFs or index funds, they are not able to choose the holdings within them, nor are they able to control any of the aspects of trading the securities within the fund. Market risk: While ETFs and mutual funds typically have diversified portfolios, a substantial amount of market risk usually remains. In times of market turmoil, the market prices of most securities may drop at the same time.

Bottom Line

Index ETFs and index funds share a few qualities, such as passive management and low expenses. Both fund types carry market risk, and the potential loss of principal, despite being diversified. The primary difference between index ETFs and index funds is that ETFs trade intraday on a stock exchange.