The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) invests in global mid-cap and large-cap companies in developed and emerging economies, though currently about 60% of its total assets are parked in domestic stocks. So, it is not as globally diversified as its description suggests. The ETF’s expense ratio is middling at 0.33% and it seems like a dual play on growth and dividend. In the last 12 months, ACWI’s price growth has been 26.5%, and its TTM dividend yield is 1.40%, a combination that can be termed as “handsome returns.”

That said, the market situation is ever-evolving and the buzz around the economy is confusing. Shooting yields, rising inflation, confusing chatter about the infrastructure bill, bewildering Fed stances, and more. So, I believe that the market upside is limited and that from here on, given the sectoral global disruptions such as power, manpower, and logistics disruptions, markets are all set to witness solid volatility. Investors are on edge these days and the future is uncertain in the medium term.

Most analysts too are divided over the state of the economy. I, for one, am for ending the QE and regularizing the economy, because if we keep printing cash, we will leave a gaping hole for our posterity to struggle and fill:

Image Source: My Tweets (#1 and #2)/The Lead-Lag Report

The situation is fluid, and amid this uncertainty, here is my take on ACWI’s prospects.

Global Economic Outlook

As ACWI invests in global mid and large caps, its prospects hinge on how the global economy, and in particular, the US economy, will shape up. The IMF expects a spurt in growth in 2021 (because of 2020’s low base), followed by a moderation in 2022.

Image Source: IMF

The IMF estimates that global economies will grow by 6% percent in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022. Growth will be driven by vaccinations, higher fiscal support, and investments in clean energy – however, the overall economic atmosphere will be uncertain. Therefore, I believe that the outlook for the world is uncertain in the medium term, but things will start stabilizing by 2022-end or in 2023.

ACWI’s Portfolio and Risk Analysis

Image Source: ACWI’s Website

As of September 29, 2021, ACWI’s total assets are invested in 2,310 stocks with an average P/B ratio of 3.06 and an average P/E ratio of 26.45. Looks expensive, but then the market is near its all-time high and is supported more by perception and liquidity than by fundamentals. About 16% of its total assets are invested in its top 10 holdings, which include large domestic tech companies like AAPL, GOOG, FB, MSFT, and AMZN.

I believe that ACWI’s top 10 holdings and especially the growth stocks in its portfolio will be vulnerable to volatility in the medium term, as per the conditions discussed above. Considering that ACWI’s investments are spread across 2,310 stocks, I believe that it sports a moderate risk profile.

ACWI’s Forward Dividend Yield

The ETF has been a consistent dividend payer since its inception in 2008, a year that witnessed a global market crash. Based on its dividend payout record in 2020 and 2021, I believe it will end up paying about $1.4 in 2021.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

The $1.40 payout earns it a forward dividend yield of 1.41% based on its market price of $99.92 as of September 30, 2021. Its forward yield is below today’s 10-year Treasury rate of 1.48%, and therefore, potential investors have to consider ACWI’s growth as well as dividend yield before making an investment decision. As discussed above, its growth prospects look uncertain in the medium term.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

A comparison of ACWI with its peer, the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (ACWF), reveals that:

ACWI’s price growth in the last 12 months and TTM yield (26.5% and 1.40%) is more or less on par with ACWF’s (25.68% and 1.76%). However, ACWI’s price growth in the last 3 and 5 years (35.62% and 71.60%) has outperformed ACWF’s (21.05% and 54.19%) by a wide margin.

Summing Up

Based on the current economic and market conditions, I am neutral on ACWI’s prospects in the medium term. The situation is too fluid these days, investors are uncertain, and the market is on the edge.

However, based on its past performance, I am bullish on ACWI’s long-term growth prospects because sooner or later things will get back to normal, disruptions will even out, and bluebirds will sing on our shoulders.

My ACWI rating is a 2-headed Hydra: neutral in the medium term, bullish in the long term.