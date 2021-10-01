Thibault Renard/iStock via Getty Images

I'm writing this quick to take advantage of what I see as a very temporary price correction in Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR), a company I'm very high on. The expansion of the cloud with data from space and associated AI-driven software is going to make today's cloud seem tiny by comparison.

I have been tracking this company since it was the NavSight SPAC and recently started to build a position by selling cash-secured puts. I have sold November $10 puts that I received $2 for. That would get me shares at a net cost of $8.

I rate Spire a buy right now and it is a good company to sell cash-secured puts on as well. Right now, you can get in for a slightly better price than me.

Recent Spire Note

Spire is going headfirst into the maritime industry with the acquisition of exactEarth. The combination will create a leader in maritime data and digitalization for the maritime industry. The deal increases Spire's customer base by more than 75%.

Spire also gets an indirect minority ownership in Myriota as well by virtue of the exactEarth merger. Almost immediately following we saw this:

Spire just partnered with Myriota "a world-leading provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The partnership will leverage Spire Space Services to accelerate Myriota’s global service deployment timeline, expanding the Myriota Network using Spire low-earth orbit nanosatellites. Myriota is the first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer of Spire."

I expect more deals of this sort as Spire's nanosatellites are unique and ideal for keeping the world connected on the IoT. More importantly, IoT connectivity is an extremely fast growing industry that Spire is now a real player in.

Today's Secondary

Spire is doing a secondary offering in relation to a private placement of shares being sold by early investors. They receive nothing for that.

However, they do make money on those who exercise the attached warrants, most or all of which will be exercised.

From the prospectus:

We will receive up to an aggregate of approximately $132.2 million from the exercise of the public warrants, assuming the exercise in full of all of the warrants for cash. Unless we inform you otherwise in a prospectus supplement, we intend to use any net proceeds from the exercise of the warrants for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures and working capital. See “Use of Proceeds.”

This is the sort of thing that happens all the time with SPACs, which is why I keep telling you that the bottom is in around $8/share on most of these.

Investment Recommendation

Spire is currently trading in the $7s. I have limit orders at $7 for a few accounts, including one of mine, to buy. I will walk those orders up if need be. I expect the price to rebound relatively quickly like other events similar to this.

You can buy Spire shares at market if you want, no need to fret over nickels, especially if you have no shares right now.

If you already have shares, then I strongly suggest selling puts to capture some premium to defray your cost basis and potentially get shares even cheaper.

I like selling the November $7.50 puts for the ASK, but pay attention and walk the price down a nickel at a time over about 20 minutes.