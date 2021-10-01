Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Beginning with digital signatures, DocuSign (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DOCU) has been expanding its suite of products to cover the whole lifecycle of agreements. They are evolving into a platform offering around its core technology, the Agreement Cloud and Contract Lifecycle Management, along with integrations with several companies to easily connect to the various other best-of-breed productivity software.

With international revenue being a key focus and comprising just 22% of total revenue as of Q2 FY22, it is highly possible that DocuSign can and will continue to deliver sustainable growth in the long term.

Quick Business Overview

DocuSign is a Software-as-a-Service ("SAAS") company that initially allows businesses to sign electronically/digitally from different devices such as computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

DocuSign's suite of products is such that it can be used across all verticals, to the point where nearly 90% of all Future 500 companies are either using DocuSign or have used it at one point.

As a digital product, DocuSign is part of the anywhere economy, where businesses can send and sign agreements from literally anywhere, at any time. Just like how Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been coined into a commonly used verb whenever you want to search for something on the internet, DocuSign is treading in the same path (e.g. Please DocuSign this agreement).

However, the keyword from the first paragraph is "initially". At first glance, many would think of DocuSign as just a company that just does electronic/digital signatures and nothing else. Though started from there, DocuSign has since expanded their suite of products where eSignature is just the first step in a bigger umbrella called the Agreement Cloud.

Agreement Cloud

Source: DocuSign Investor Presentation Fall 2021

The Agreement Cloud is an all-in-one agreement management ecosystem to store and manage all agreements within a company, be it internally or externally, and communicate/share within departments. It's split into 4 categories:

1. Prepare. Automatically prepare customizable agreements instantly through a few clicks with step-by-step guidance, and negotiate agreements through the power of AI. Imagine a legal agreement where there might be frequent email exchanges between both parties, Prepare helps to auto analyze what was changed/added into the agreements as well as a cross-reference with the company's own approved terms.

2. Sign. Apart from just eSignature, DocuSign also offers Notary, which is applicable if the documentation requires more than just an electronic signature such as a legal witness present. Notary also helps to ensure that signers' identities are verified and authenticated before they can even access the agreement. Examples of such Notary use cases are signing of wills, title deed transfer, and spousal consents.

3. Act. DocuSign provides an end-to-end solution for companies to automate their entire agreement lifecycle, also known as Contract Lifecycle Management ("CLM"). Manual and disconnected processes lead to wasted time, needless cost, and greater risk, which leads back to wasted time. It's a flywheel effect that is costly for any business. CLM automates manual tasks, simplifies workflows, and eliminates bottlenecks in a secure, centralized repository.

4. Manage. Through Insight, DocuSign enables businesses to understand what is in their agreements, through a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and contract analytics. This was possible through the acquisition of Clause, a smart agreement company. This complements their Agreement Cloud, as smart agreements are dynamic and all data and details are verified before signing.

Imagine a financial institution that is preparing a payment authorization form with a bank. Rather than checking manually for any errors, smart agreements will do the verification, and at the same time, the other party reduces their risks by relying on the same embedded verification technology. This streamlines processes and also reduces any confusion, customer unhappiness from inaccurate documentation.

This is the key differentiator of DocuSign and what makes it stand out from other competitors, where they are able to provide a full spectrum of solutions to take care of all the agreements in the company rather than just a single eSignature service that can be easily replaceable. From a business point of view, it is effective and efficient as they are dealing with a single vendor for all their agreements.

An additional thing to note is for DocuSign, once the service is integrated and embedded into the business workflows, they are creating a standard for customers, partners, suppliers to experience DocuSign. Whenever existing DocuSign customers send their required documents to be signed to other non-DocuSign customers, it allows these new customers to gain exposure and potentially implement it in their business as well.

Q2 FY22 Update

Accelerating Revenue Growth

When Covid struck, the digital transformation accelerated. Businesses were looking for ways to streamline their process, while at the same time minimizing forms of direct contact with customers. Video conferencing was one key shift for businesses, but digital documentation & signing was another as well, and DocuSign was a beneficiary of it. This is evident from DocuSign's revenue growth which has been accelerating over the past few quarters.

Source: DocuSign Investor Presentation Fall 2021

International Expansion

A concern that some might have on DocuSign is that they have already captured most of the US businesses, and there are not many opportunities left for DocuSign to pursue.

The good news is that over the past few quarters, apart from growing its presence in the US, DocuSign has been planting seeds internationally as well, both direct and indirectly through key resellers. According to CEO Dan Springer in Q1 FY21 earnings transcript:

...and it (international) continues to be the biggest future growth driver for us and the largest part of our TAM. Today, this looks much like our North American business several years ago. Customers growing and expanding in a similar way.

If we look at the past few years, international revenue as a percentage of total revenue has been steadily increasing, up to 22% as of Q2 FY22, and at an accelerating growth rate as well (though from a small revenue base). This gives us some insights that the international expansion is doing well for DocuSign. Over time, the success of the international expansion can be seen from a growing international revenue as a percentage of total revenue.

Source: Personal compilation using DOCU's SEC Filings

Healthy Retention Rate & Customer Growth

Source: DocuSign Investor Presentation Fall 2021

DocuSign has been able to grow its Net Dollar Retention ("NDR") to an impressive 124% as of Q2 FY21.

Customers are spending more by subscribing to more licenses or expanding their DocuSign footprint across the suite of products. Without any new sales from new customers, DocuSign already grew from existing customers. In addition, as companies incorporate DocuSign into different business processes, it leads to stronger customer stickiness and high switching costs.

According to CEO Springer in the Q1 FY22 earnings transcript:

Put another way, once businesses usually transform their agreement processes, they simply don't go back. We believe this trend will only accelerate as the anywhere economy continues to emerge.

A healthy NDR also shows that DocuSign's Land and Expand model is working as some of the growth is attributed to existing customers expanding their use cases within the departments and other divisions. This shows the superiority of their services - after all, why would businesses want to increase their contract spending if they did not feel that DocuSign plays an important part in it? This is also reflected in the growing customers that are spending more than $300,000 in Annual Contract Value ("ACV").

Source: DocuSign Investor Presentation Fall 2021

Valuations

To determine a fair value for DocuSign, we can use a 5 year Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") valuation method, and bring it back to present value. For a DCF valuation, there are a few variables and hence assumptions that we would have to make.

We have selected a 10% risk-free rate for DocuSign based on the historical compound annual growth rate of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). If we choose to invest in DocuSign, we want to make sure that it can provide a growth rate that is higher than the index, otherwise, we are better off investing in the index instead.

For the share dilution, when we compare the outstanding shares of Q2 FY22 and Q2 FY21, there was an increase of about 6%. Hence, we assumed 5% share dilution as a normalized run rate.

At the core of any business, it is to generate Free Cash Flow ("FCF") for long-term sustainability. As of Q2 FY22, DocuSign has FCF margin of 32%, and they have been steadily growing it since FY19. Management has also shared that they are planning to reinvest more into the business, so to be conservative, we will assume that DocuSign can maintain a 25% FCF margin run rate for the next 5 years.

DocuSign's revenue growth rate has been accelerating over the past few quarters, about 50% y-o-y as of Q2 FY22. However, as revenue continues to grow, it is inevitable that the growth rate will gradually decline (law of large numbers). Hence, we have assumed a 12% growth rate decline over the next 5 years. This is aligned with the $10 billion revenue potential target which CEO Springer shared in the Q3 FY21 earnings call.

The last variable to consider is the multiple that we are willing to pay for DocuSign. We are assuming that in 5 years' time, DocuSign will be at a mature stage similar to Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), which has been trading between 40-50 times Price/FCF multiple over the past 2 years. As such, we have assigned a 40 times Price/FCF multiple at the end of 5 years.

Based on the above, we arrived at an intrinsic value of about $259 for the business, close to the market closing price as of 29 September 2021.

Source: Personal compilation using DOCU's SEC Filings

However, the Total Addressable Market ("TAM") of just the eSignature portion is $25 billion, and the Agreement Cloud adds another $25 billion to the overall TAM for DocuSign. Even if DocuSign can achieve $10 billion in revenue based on the valuation model above, this is only 20% of the total TAM.

Source: DocuSign Investor Presentation Fall 2021

Risks

Slowdown of International Expansion

DocuSign has established its international presence in over 180 countries, and a direct focus in 8 countries. As shared above, international expansion is a key growth driver for DocuSign. If for any reason, DocuSign starts to experience a slowdown in international growth, this might affect the overall growth trajectory of the business.

However, an interesting point to note is that though the demographics might vary from region to region, CEO Springer shared that the customers are growing and expanding in a similar way, and it is possible that DocuSign can utilize the same US expansion tactics and strategies that have been successful to pursue international opportunities.

Agreement Cloud Not Deemed as Mission Critical

DocuSign shared that the TAM of just the eSignature portion is $25 billion, and the Agreement Cloud is another $25 billion. If the Agreement Cloud is something that is deemed as not mission-critical with limited adoption from businesses, it cripples 50% of the overall TAM for DocuSign. This was also shared in the Q3 FY21 earnings call where the pandemic accelerated the adoption of eSignature, but there was a slowing down of deals on the CLM & Agreement Cloud side.

However, apart from just managing the whole agreement lifecycle, DocuSign is evolving into a platform offering around its core technology together with its Agreement Cloud, along with application integrations to easily connect to various other best-of-breed productivity software. This solves a huge pain point for businesses as it reduces any integration friction with other business processes and systems. In addition, with customers already experiencing the superiority of DocuSign's eSignature offering, it makes it easier for DocuSign to expand them into the Agreement Cloud.

Conclusion

DocuSign has proven itself to deliver sustainable growth with mission-critical services ever since Covid accelerated the digital shift. By providing an end-to-end agreement management offering for businesses, DocuSign is differentiating itself from other competitors and cementing its place as a market leader.

Though it is fairly valued based on the valuation model above, in the years ahead, as international expansion continues to be of focus and the Agreement Cloud gains traction to potentially be a meaningful revenue contributor, the opportunity is there for DocuSign to capture more of the TAM and continue delivering sustainable growth ahead.

As such, we believe for investors who are looking for a stable, mission-critical & sustainable growth company for the long haul, DocuSign would fit the profile as a company to consider.