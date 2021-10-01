peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Welcome to a new edition of my series of articles focused on companies with dividend yields in the double digits. I've always liked high-yield dividend opportunities and my first ever SA article was about a gold producer with a dividend yield of over 7%.

The articles can be either bullish or bearish and I've already written three of them. Today, I'm trying something a little bit different. Instead of writing a long article on a single idea, I'm doing elevator pitches about three bullish and three bearish ideas.

Bullish Ideas

1) Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

The company services, finances, acquires, and originates SBC loans, SBA loans, residential mortgage loans, and MBS collateralized by SBC loans. Think of it as a non-bank lender that is structured as an mREIT. In March 2021, Ready Capital completed a merger with an agency m-REIT named Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. It then liquidated $2 billion of Anworth agency RMBS and redeployed the funds into more profitable loan origination pipelines, so the future looks bright.

What I like about Ready Capital is how steadily its operations and dividends have been growing over the past few years.

Ready Capital has a forward dividend yield of 11.64% as of the time of writing and is trading slightly below its book value. Overall, I think it looks like a well-managed non-bank lender and the double-digit dividend yield seems sustainable.

My main concern is that leverage has been increasing fast and the debt-to-equity ratio stood at 5.4x as of June 2021.

2) Diversified Energy Company (OTCQX: OTCQX:DECPF)

This is a U.S.-focused natural gas company that has a very interesting business strategy - it focuses on the purchase and optimization of old producing wells. The aim is to sustain cash generation from a portfolio of low-cost, low-decline assets.

Ironically, Diversified Energy Company isn't diversified as natural gas accounts for some 90% of its business.

The company spent $342 million on new acquisitions this year, with the aim to replicate its success in Appalachia in other places.

The timing seems perfect as there is a global energy crisis at the moment. Russia is cutting natural supplies to Europe, and China is buying large quantities in order to keep its air clean ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Natural gas futures are currently near-decade highs and cold winter could add fuel to the fire.

Diversified Energy Company relies on hedging, so don't expect to see its profits soar in Q4 2021. However, I think it's a sound strategy that protects its 10% forward dividend yield and also allows it to repay its debts without facing solvency issues when natural gas prices eventually decline.

My main concern with this one is also the debt load. As of June, Diversified Energy Company had a net debt of $635 million.

If you like this company and want to get exposure, keep in mind that the main listing is on the London Stock Exchange. The liquidity of the shares of Diversified Energy Company is much better there compared to the OTC market.

3) China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

This is a Chinese manufacturer of heavy-duty engines, mainly for trucks, and buses. It also owns a 48.9% stake in Singapore-listed hotel operator HL Global Enterprises. The latter's main asset is Copthorne Hotel Cameron Highlands in Malaysia. China Yuchai International is owned by Hong Leong Asia, which is also listed in Singapore.

(Source: China Yuchai International)

China Yuchai International operates the largest single facility for commercial automotive and industrial engines in China and its total production capacity stands at 600,000 units per year. It's a pretty large company with H1 2021 sales of $2 billion and its forward dividend yield stands at 12.51% as of the time of writing.

The share price has been sliding lately as earnings per share fell by 17% in H1 2021, mainly as a result of high R&D and SG&A costs. Also, I think Beijing's recent crackdown on the technology, education, and entertainment industries isn't helping sentiment.

Higher gross profits in H2 2021 will depend on sales of its National VI engines to obtain bulk discounts from suppliers.

I view China Yuchai International as a company whose market valuation has taken a beating due to weak profits and an uncertain future. However, it's trading at less than 6x earnings and its balance sheet is really strong. As of June, China Yuchai International had $876.6 million in the bank and its debts stood at just $367.3 million.

My main concern is that the gross margin has been falling every year. It seems that competition is getting fiercer. Looking at the future, China Yuchai International just announced an investment into clean tech, with the idea of manufacturing fuel cell systems, range extenders, and electric drive systems.

Bearish Ideas

1) Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW)

This is a South Africa-focused platinum group metals (PGMs) producer that has a TTM dividend yield of 13.36% as of the time of writing.

I've covered Sibanye-Stillwater a total of four times over the past 12 months, turning bearish in May. Looking at the share price chart, I'd say I've been pretty spot on with my coverage.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

There are two main reasons I've turned bearish on this company. First, we're in the middle of a worldwide chip shortage that shows no signs of abating. On the contrary, a power shortage crisis in China is forcing local chip enterprises to halt production, including suppliers of semiconductors for foreign companies. The result is a significant hit on demand for PGMs as automakers have to decrease production due to this chip shortage.

Second, battery energy vehicles are selling in record numbers in 2021. Unlike hybrids, BEVs don't use any PGMs.

(Source: EV-Volumes)

The reason Sibanye-Stillwater has such a high dividend yield and its profits are soaring is because rhodium and palladium have been in deficit for several years. This has led to the prices of the two metals reaching very highs levels but they can rapidly get back to earth if a glut appears. Unless the chip shortage gets resolved soon, Sibanye-Stillwater is in big trouble.

2) Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) (OTCPK:IMPUF)

This is another South African PGM producer, which I've also covered several times on SA. Impala has a TTM dividend yield of 13.21% as of the time of writing.

There are three key differences between Impala and Sibanye-Stillwater. First, Impala has a stronger focus on PGMs, especially rhodium. Sibanye-Stillwater owns 51% of gold tailings retreatment specialist DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and recently revealed it's buying half of the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada for $490 million.

Second, a significant part of Impala's revenues and profits come from Zimbabwe through Zimplats (OTCPK:ZMPLF). It's a very unstable jurisdiction with high inflation and unemployment and a history of nationalization. Things haven't been getting better since Mugabe was overthrown and the country recently imposed load shedding schedules lasting up to 12 hours.

Third, most of Impala's PGM mines are better-positioned on the cost curve compared to those of Sibanye-Stillwater. This means that Impala can at least survive lower PGM prices.

Overall, I think you can view Impala as a lower cost and less diversified alternative to Sibanye-Stillwater that also comes with a large amount of jurisdiction risk.

3) Four Corners (OTCPK:FCNE)

The company owns K&B (trading as Goodtime Action Games), which is a licensed distributor of electronic equipment and supplies for the charity bingo industry in Texas. Over 90% of its revenues come from paper pull-tabs and electronic card-mind devices and the forward dividend yield stands at 10.81% as of the time of writing.

Four Corners claims in its Q3 FY21 financial report that the U.S. bingo industry is experiencing a nationwide supply shortage in consumables and that it's seeing unseasonably high bingo gross profits as the Texas economy is getting a boost from all the stimulus checks people are spending.

Looking at the income statement, we can see that revenues are soaring and net income almost doubled in the first 39 weeks of FY21.

I think that what makes this one a good bearish idea is that it's clear that the strong financial results are temporary and the double-digit dividend yield is unsustainable. Even the company says so in its financial report:

My main concern is that this is a small and illiquid company and it's very hard to find shares to borrow. According to data from Fintel, the short interest usually stands at just a couple of hundred shares. There aren't any shares available for borrowing as of the time of writing.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you liked these six investment ideas. I'm still focusing on real estate and out of the stock market, so please stop asking me why I don't have exposure to any stocks covered.

Out of the six companies covered, my highest conviction idea has to be Diversified Energy Company. I really like the business model of the company and I think it can deliver compelling returns during both good and bad times. I would also consider taking long positions in Sibanye or Impala once the global chip shortage starts easing, assuming BEV sales aren't growing at over 100% on the year.