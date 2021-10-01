Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) has seen a lackluster public offering. This emerging consumer foods packaging business, which grows through acquisitions, has apparently made solid deals in the past, notably with the Rao's acquisition. Overall, valuations look a bit high, but given the organic growth of Rao's, perhaps not too stretched, as it is a very interesting situation to keep an eye on from here onward.

Different Food

Sovos Brands aims to be a different food company, one which focuses on disruptive and growth-oriented, one-of-a-kind brands, with simple and high-quality ingredients, all resulting in greater taste. The company aims to invest in smaller and authentic brands to take market share from big consumer goods companies. Over the past five years, the company acquired four brands, including a home run with Rao's.

The deals include Michael Angelo's, Rao's, noosa and Birch Benders, which have been acquired in the year 2017, 2017, 2018 and 2020, respectively. With these deals, the company has become quite diversified with categories like frozen entrees, pizza sauce, soup, dry pasta, yogurts, pancake & waffle mix, among others. Sauces make up roughly half of sales with yogurt and entree & waffles being other important categories.

On a trailing basis, that is through June 2021, the company generated $669 million in sales of which slightly more than half coming from Rao's, with noosa being an important second pillar.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters of Sovos aimed to sell 23.3 million shares in a preliminary price range between $14 and $16 per share, yet lackluster demand made that pricing has been reduced to $12 per share. This means that the business has generated $280 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

The company currently has 97.4 million shares outstanding following the offering, resulting in a $1.17 billion equity valuation at the offer price. This excludes a pro forma net debt load of around $535 million and a net debt position just below the half a billion mark. This values the company at around $1.67 billion on an enterprise basis.

The company generated $560 million in sales in 2020, up 44% from the year before, in part on the back of organic growth, Covid-19 and the acquisition of Birch Benders. The company generated $37 million in GAAP operating profits, $57 million in adjusted operating profits and $91 million in adjusted EBITDA. Birch Benders only contributed just over $9 million in sales that year, as the strong growth mostly comes from the Rao's acquisition and thus organic sales growth.

Momentum continued in the first half of 2021 as sales rose approximately 35% to $351 million, for a run rate of more than $700 million already. Operating earnings were reported at $27 million and $37 million if we adjust for a debt extinguishment cost, as well as $63 million in adjusted EBITDA number.

With a $1.67 billion enterprise valuation, the company is valued at 2.4 times sales, 13 times adjusted EBITDA and nearly 20 times adjusted operating earnings. That sounds like quite a reasonable valuation, given the pace of growth of the business. On the other hand, the quarterly cadence in the first half of this year raises some questions. First quarter sales rose more than 57% to $189 million and change, with operating profits reported at $21 million. Second quarter sales growth slowed down dramatically to 14% as revenues of $161 million were down on a sequential basis, as the comparables were hard vs. the year before.

These valuation discussions are based on the offer price at $12, as shares have now risen to $14 per share, as the $2 move added nearly $200 million to the overall valuation, for a $1.87 billion enterprise valuation. Even here, valuations are still somewhat reasonable, given the long-term growth of Rao's, which is quite impressive, although the second quarter looks quite a bit soft.

Based on the current run rate of $126 million in adjusted EBITDA, a leverage ratio of nearly 4 times is high but manageable given the growth of the business and strong cash flow generation. Based on adjusted operating profits of $74 million and assuming a 3% cost of debt on the net debt load as well as a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at $47 million. That basically works down to earnings power of half a dollar, and with shares now up to $14 here, the valuation comes in at 28 times earnings here.

Final Remarks

The risks here are obvious, as acquiring emerging consumer packaged businesses is hard to do with targets likely expensive, certainly if they are really promising. That said, the company has made some nice deals, notably Rao's, as the large-scale consumer package companies are trying to reinvent themselves as well, and of course, have superior resources to make a change.

The limited size of the business is a concern with regard to diversification, but that relates to distribution points (notably Costco & Walmart), as leverage is relatively high but I guess manageable given the pace of underlying growth. This growth is, of course, superior vs. a market which is hardly growing at all, if any growth is reported. That said, I have some small concerns about the rapid growth declaration from the first to the second quarter, which is a bit of a concern if you ask me.

Quite frankly, given the growth and relatively modest 2.7 times sales multiple, I guess there is quite some to like here, but it depends on the continued progress of Rao's, as the valuations are relatively reasonable, as concerns on the private equity involvement and debt do not worry me too much here.