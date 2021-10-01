LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

The Semiconductor stocks have certainly been leading the charge over the past 12 months as the market has surged higher.

As shown in the chart below, the semis (SMH) have rallied 46.6% as the S&P has risen 29.2%.

However, the chip stocks have also led the market lower over the past month during the recent sell-off.

In fact, many of these leading chip stocks are already in correction territory (down 10%+), with some down over 20% from their respective peaks.

Year End Rally?

While we are in the camp that believes that the stock market will rally higher into year end, we admit that it may not move in a straight line from here (i.e., there could be more volatility in the short term).

That said, guess which stocks will likely lead the market higher again?

That's right...the chips!

This article highlights a few of our favorite chip stocks that have all pulled back at least 15% from their recent peaks.

While these stocks could certainly be purchased at current levels (we think they'll all be higher by year end), using a cash-secured put strategy can help you mitigate some downside risk in the short term and help you patiently wait for an even better price.

Note that a combination of long stock and cash-secured puts (to add to your position over time) is a great long-term strategy.

Why Sell Cash-Secured Puts?

Writing cash-secured puts on high-quality stocks that you would like to own at a lower price is a great way to generate income while patiently waiting for the right price (i.e., it's a great way to acquire stock in a volatile market).

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield% (or Average Monthly Yield%): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there's always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

An investor always should be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. Selling CSPs can be adapted to suit your needs.

Downside Considerations

The downside of selling cash-secured puts is pretty simple...you buy the stock at your strike price! Sure the stock could always go lower...but if you get assigned on your put option, you've succeeded in buying a great stock at a discount.

3 Chip Stocks To Buy On The Dip

The point of this article is not to dig deep into the fundamentals of the stocks mentioned below (there are plenty of other articles out there that have done a great job of this).

We have made the assumption that you agree that all of these stocks are leaders in the semiconductor industry and are stocks that you would like to own longer term.

That said, here are some great actionable cash-secured put trades on 3 of our favorite chip stocks.

Note that these ideas are for the core "base" portfolio (which targets opportunities with an average monthly yield of 1.0%-1.5%). Based on your risk tolerance, you could choose a strike price that is more aggressive (higher strike price) or more conservative (lower strike price) than the base trade.

Also, note that we covered Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) in a similar article where we highlighted 3 Best of Breed Technology Stocks...which is why it is not included here.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. AMD acquired graphics processor and chipset maker ATI in 2006 in an effort to improve its positioning in the PC food chain. In 2009, the firm spun out its manufacturing operations to form the foundry GlobalFoundries. In 2020, the firm agreed to acquire FPGA-leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center.

Strike Zone: $78.00 - $90.00

AMD Nov19 $90.00 Put

Option Premium: ~$2.04 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.4% (16.8% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 11.9%

Delta: 20

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones and chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Strike Zone: $106.00 - $120.00

QCOM Nov19 $120.00 Put

Option Premium: ~$2.72 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.4% (16.8% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 6.8%

Delta: 26

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share in 2020 per Gartner. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs.

Strike Zone: $95.00 - $105.00

TSM Nov19 $105.00 Put

Option Premium: ~$2.22 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.3% (15.6% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 5.7%

Delta: 28

Conclusion

In our opinion, a cash-secured put strategy is the best way to acquire stocks that you would like to own at a lower price...and get paid to be patient!