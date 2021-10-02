MWVotruba/iStock via Getty Images

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXS) is one of the most popular instruments to short the broad market for trading or hedging purposes. However, its daily -3X leverage factor is a source of drift. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in more than 20 leveraged ETFs, shows historical data, and finally concludes about the current market conditions. The analysis is also valid for the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU), which tracks the same index with the same factor and has an almost identical behavior.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying index leveraged by the same factor. The decay has essentially four reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management costs. Beta-slippage is the main reason in equity leveraged ETFs. However, when an asset is in a steady trend, leveraged ETFs can bring an excess return instead of a decay. You can follow this link to learn more about this.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Return” is the return of a leveraged ETF in a given time interval, including dividends. “IndexReturn” is the return of a non-leveraged ETF on the same underlying asset in the same time interval, including dividends. “Lv” is the leveraging factor. “Abs” is the absolute value operator. “Drift” is the drift of a leveraged ETF normalized to the underlying index exposure in a time interval. It is calculated as follows:

Drift = (Return - (IndexReturn x Lv))/ Abs(Lv)

“Decay” means negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days. A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it may go below -100%.

Index Lv Ticker 1-month Return 1-month Drift 1-year Return 1-year Drift S&P 500 1 SPY -4.66% 0.00% 29.95% 0.00% 3 UPRO -13.94% 0.01% 103.52% 4.56% -3 SPXU 14.49% 0.17% -59.68% 10.06% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT -2.91% 0.00% -10.30% 0.00% 3 TMF -9.24% -0.17% -32.88% -0.66% -3 TMV 8.16% -0.19% 22.98% -2.64% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ -5.68% 0.00% 29.53% 0.00% 3 TQQQ -16.67% 0.12% 90.33% 0.58% -3 SQQQ 17.90% 0.29% -63.82% 8.26% DJ 30 1 DIA -4.21% 0.00% 24.02% 0.00% 3 UDOW -12.64% 0.00% 77.18% 1.71% -3 SDOW 12.56% -0.02% -53.63% 6.14% Russell 2000 1 IWM -2.88% 0.00% 47.44% 0.00% 3 TNA -9.25% -0.20% 170.96% 9.55% -3 TZA 7.34% -0.43% -77.26% 21.69% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ -5.68% 0.00% 33.50% 0.00% 3 DRN -16.66% 0.13% 116.18% 5.23% -3 DRV 17.28% 0.08% -64.46% 12.01% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -3.87% 0.00% 15.95% 0.00% 3 EDC -12.15% -0.18% 37.82% -3.34% -3 EDZ 11.92% 0.10% -48.05% -0.07% Gold spot 1 GLD -3.22% 0.00% -7.28% 0.00% 2 UGL -6.95% -0.26% -18.94% -2.19% -2 GLL 6.32% -0.06% 8.17% -3.20% Silver spot 1 SLV -7.32% 0.00% -5.18% 0.00% 2 AGQ -15.37% -0.37% -23.41% -6.53% -2 ZSL 14.03% -0.31% -21.08% -15.72% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -5.37% 0.00% 12.98% 0.00% 3 LABU -16.59% -0.16% 3.27% -11.89% -3 LABD 13.78% -0.78% -64.31% -8.46% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX -4.53% 0.00% 47.48% 0.00% 3 SOXL -13.98% -0.13% 137.34% -1.70% -3 SOXS 12.38% -0.40% -81.94% 20.17%

The best and worst drifts

The inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD) has the worst (but moderate) monthly decay of this list with a drift of -0.78%.

The worst 1-year decay is for the inverse leveraged silver ETF (ZSL) at -15.72%. The only other product of this list with a two-digit yearly decay is the leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABU) with -11.89%.

The inverse leveraged Nasdaq 100 ETF (SQQQ) has the highest monthly positive drift (+0.29%)

In 12 months, the largest positive drifts are in the inverse leveraged Russell 2000 ETF (TZA) and the inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) with 21.69% and 20.17%, both in large losses.

Positive drift follows a steady trend in the underlying asset, whatever the trend direction and the ETF direction. It means positive drift may come with a gain or a loss for the ETF. Negative drift comes with daily return volatility (“whipsaw”).

SPXS drift history

Since inception in November 2008, SPXS has lost 99.98% of its value, going through a number of reverse splits. However, hedging with SPXS has worked quite well in many cases in the last 12 years. For example, in the first week of the 2020 market meltdown (2/21 to 2/28/2020), it has gained about 40%, significantly more than SPY's return (-11%) multiplied by the leveraging ratio (-3). Then, I have issued a warning on 3/10/2020 against leveraged equity ETFs.

In a few weeks, SPY lost 17.5% and SPXS gained about 16% in the same time: less than shorting SPY without leverage. Then, the monthly drift has oscillated between positive and negative values, and the 12-month drift was negative until February. It jumped back in positive territory and spiked in April. It has been above 10% since then. The next chart plots the 12-month drift since January 2000, using real prices from November 2008, and synthetic prices based on the underlying index before that. The historical average is negative: -3.2%.

12-month drift of SPXS (synthetic before 11/5/2008). Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

SPXS is an efficient hedging instrument against sharp corrections in a bull market. Moreover, the cost of hedging is quite cheap compared with other derivatives. However, it suffers a large decay when the S&P 500 piles alternatively positive and negative days. The VIX index (implied volatility) may be an indirect warning of decay. Recent price action is an invitation to avoid leveraged equity ETFs now. Moreover, keep in mind that shorting an asset or buying an inverse ETF implies an additional decay due to inflation and magnified by the leveraging factor.

In conclusion, leveraged ETFs are only for seasoned traders with a good understanding of their behavior behind the advertised leveraging factor. For other investors, it is preferable to never touch them.