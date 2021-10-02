mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has closed on its Redtail divestiture and Williston Basin acquisition. The acquisition cost ended up being around $90 million more than the divestiture proceeds, but Whiting should be able to eliminate its credit facility debt and end up with a slight net cash position by the end of 2021.

Whiting appears to be roughly fairly valued for long-term $65 WTI oil now, while long-term $70 WTI oil could make it worth in the high-$60s per share. The Dakota Access Pipeline situation looks stable until late 2022, although that still remains a longer-term risk pending the results of the environmental impact statement.

2H 2021 Outlook

Whiting's full-year guidance suggests it may average around 88,750 BOEPD (56% oil) during the second half of 2021, based on guidance midpoint. This is down slightly from its Q2 2021 production levels, partly due to its divested Redtail assets having more current production than its acquired Williston Basin assets. At current strip prices (low-to-mid $70s WTI oil) for the second half of 2021, Whiting may generate around $565 million in revenues after hedges.

Source: Whiting Petroleum (posted on September 7, 2021)

Whiting's hedges have an estimated negative $212 million in value for the second half of 2021, mainly because it has hedged most of its oil production with a swap/ceiling price in the high-$40s, while oil prices may average in the low-to-mid $70s over this period.

2H 2021 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 9.116 $69.00 $629 NGLs (MMBbl) 3.534 $20.00 $71 Natural Gas [BCF] 22.07 $3.50 $77 Hedge Value -$212 Total Revenue $565

Source: Author's Work

Whiting is forecasted to have approximately $351 million in cash expenditures during the second half of 2021, so it may be able to generate $214 million in positive cash flow during this period.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $117 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $13 Cash G&A $25 Production Taxes $62 Cash Interest $2 CapEx $132 Total $351

Source: Author's Work

Whiting had net debt of $98 million at the end of Q2 2021. It also mentioned that its Williston Basin acquisition cost ended up being approximately $90 million more than its Redtail divestiture proceeds.

Thus Whiting is now projected to end 2021 with around $26 million in net cash.

Notes On Valuation

Whiting's estimated value is approximately $60 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil, while a $5 increase in long-term oil prices may increase its value by approximately $7 per share. This does assume continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Whiting's oil differential guidance for 2021 improved by $1.50 per barrel of oil due to the DAPL being allowed to continue operating until the environmental impact statement is completed (now expected in September 2022). With limited current production growth in the Williston Basin, it appears there will be a decent amount of takeaway capacity as long as the DAPL remains in operation.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

A $55+ WTI environment is generally considered decent for Whiting's future development opportunities. Whiting only has around five years of inventory (based on 55 gross wells per year) providing 30+% IRRs at $50 WTI oil, but this increases to around nine years at $55 WTI oil and only modestly increases further at $60 WTI oil.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Conclusion

Whiting Petroleum should end 2021 with a slight net cash position as it looks capable of generating $214 million in positive cash flow during the second half of 2021 at current strip prices of low-to-mid $70s WTI oil. It could have generated over $400 million in positive cash flow during this period without its hedges, since it has around 71% of its oil production hedged in the high-$40s.

For 2022, Whiting appears to have around 55% of its oil production hedged in the mid-$50s, so its hedges should have somewhat less negative effect in 2022.

At $59 per share, Whiting appears roughly fairly valued for $65 WTI long-term oil, with upside to the high $60s per share with $70 WTI long-term oil.