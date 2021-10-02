Nuttapon Pundech/iStock via Getty Images

NextEra (NYSE:NEE) is the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy. NEE is also the largest U.S. electrical utility by market cap. The 2nd largest, Duke Energy (DUK), has a market cap that is about half of NEE’s. NEE is well-positioned to thrive as investors and governments become more concerned about reducing carbon emissions and the costs of utility-scale solar and wind energy continue to fall. The valuation of the stock (forward P/E of 31) is very high for a utility (Duke has a forward P/E of 18.7) but reasonable when compared to solar energy technology companies (SolarEdge and First Solar have forward P/E’s of 51 and 25, respectively).

NEE is currently trading 8.9% below the YTD high close of $86.87 on January 25, 2021.

NEE has declined by 6.5% over the past 3 months, in line with the electrical utilities industry. The 12-month total return is half that of the U.S. equity market, but is still far higher than that of electrical utilities.

I last analyzed NEE on March 1, 2021, seven months ago. At that time, I assigned NEE a neutral rating. The company was then, and continues to be, well-run and admirably situated for a carbon-constrained economy. My main concern on fundamentals was valuation. Over the subsequent 7 months, NEE shares have risen 3.69% (total return of 4.7% with dividends) vs. 10.95% for the S&P 500 (11.9% total return).

Aside from looking at fundamentals, I rely on two types of consensus outlooks when evaluating a stock. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target. At the start of March, the Wall Street consensus rating for NEE was bullish and the consensus price target was 16%-19% above the share price at that time. The second form of consensus outlook that I use is derived from the prices of options on the stock under consideration and represents the consensus probabilistic forecast from the options market.

The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate for the probability that the price of the underlying security (NEE, in this case) will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing calls and puts at a range of strike prices and a common expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for the underlying security that reconciles the options prices.

This is the market-implied outlook. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, I have written an overview post, including links to the relevant financial literature. At the start of March, the market-implied outlook for NEE was bearish. In balancing the bullish Wall Street consensus and the bearish market-implied outlook, also considering the high valuation, I settled on a neutral rating for NEE.

With 7 months since my last analysis, and NEE reporting earnings on October 19, I am revisiting my rating on NEE.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for NEE

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by combining ratings and price targets from 8 ranked analysts who have published their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating for NEE is bullish and the consensus price target is 12.3% above the current share price. The lowest of the analyst price targets is 0.29% below the current price. Of the 8 analysts, 6 give NEE a bullish rating and 2 assign a neutral rating.

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using 22 analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is 13.7% above the current share price. None of the analysts assigns a rating below neutral.

Both the Seeking Alpha and ETrade calculations for the Wall Street consensus have a bullish rating and the 12-month price target is around 13%, for an expected 12-month total return of 15%. Back in March, the consensus rating was also bullish and the consensus price target implied a 12-month total return of about 19%.

Market-Implied Outlook for NEE

I have analyzed call and put options on NEE at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to generate the market-implied outlook for the next 3.66 months (from now until the expiration date). I have also calculated the market-implied outlook for the next 8.46 months by analyzing options that expire on June 17, 2022.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

The market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 is generally symmetric, with similar probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, but the probabilities are slightly tilted in favor of positive returns. The peak probability corresponds to a price return of +1.5%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 25.4%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

This view of the market-implied outlook shows that there is a consistently elevated probability of positive returns relative to negative returns for a wide range of the most probable outcomes (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line for from 0% to 20% on the chart). The market-implied outlook is bullish for the period from now until early January.

Theoretically, the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because risk-averse investors pay more than fair value for put options (in order to limit losses). Dividend-paying stocks also tend to exhibit a negative tilt, because dividend payments reduce the upside potential of a stock. The risk aversion bias, if it is present, and the dividend-driven tilt make the market-implied outlook look more bullish.

What is especially notable in this market-implied outlook is the contrast to the results from March. In that analysis, I calculated the market-implied outlook using the same expiration date (which was much further out than today, of course) and the results were quite bearish.

The market-implied outlook to the middle of 2022, calculated using options that expire on June 17, 2022, is neutral. While the probabilities of negative returns are slightly elevated, this is explainable on the basis of the risk aversion bias and the dividend payments. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 28.3%.

The June 17, 2022 outlook is for the next 8.46 months, more similar to the 10.7-month outlook from my previous analysis. The current 8.46-month market-implied outlook is much more favorable than the 10.7-month outlook from the start of March.

Summary

NEE is undeniably a great company. The question is whether the outlook for earnings growth is sufficient to justify the stock’s high valuation. The Wall Street consensus is that NEE can be expected to deliver a total return of about 15% (13% price appreciation + 2% dividend yield) over the next year. With expected annualized volatility in the range of 25% to 28%, this level of expected return is acceptable.

As a rule of thumb for a buy, I look for an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected volatility, and NEE slightly exceeds this threshold. The market-implied outlook to early 2022 is bullish, subsiding to a neutral outlook to mid 2022. While I am somewhat uncomfortable with the current valuation, the combination of a strong (and accelerating) outlook for clean energy, the bullish Wall Street consensus, and the bullish market-implied outlook, I am changing my outlook for NEE to bullish.