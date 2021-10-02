PCE Inflation Confirms Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates

CasPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

Monetary tightening is coming

We've the latest set of numbers that confirm the Fed's likely intention to raise interest rates in the new year. I've pointed this out before now and this latest information is confirmation. The Fed's own information releases say this will happen assuming certain things do or don't happen. CPI inflation suggests a tightening. Producer inflation suggests a tightening. The Fed's own target inflation rate, Personal Consumption Expenditure, makes it a near certainty.

PCE from Moody's Analytics Moody's Analytics

As is said:

The headline personal consumption expenditure deflator rose 0.4% in August, in line with our forecast but stronger than the consensus forecast for a 0.3% gain. Food and energy prices added 0.1 percentage point to growth in the headline PCE deflator. Excluding food and energy, the PCE deflator rose 0.3% in August. On a year-ago basis, the core PCE deflator rose 3.6%, identical to the gain seen in each of the prior two months. Year-over-year growth will moderate early next year.

As we all know, the Fed's inflation target is 2%. They've said they'll allow it to run hot for a bit, but not for too long. The point here is that of the varied alternatives the actual target is that core PCE rate. Which, as we can see, is well ahead of target.

GDP

We've also got GDP from earlier in the year.

U.S. GDP growth remained strong at 6.7% in the second quarter, sufficient to push GDP above its pre-pandemic level.

That's the important thing for us here. The official definition is that the recession is over when the economy starts recovering. But a more useful definition is that we stop stimulating when we make up the lost ground - which is where we are now.

OK, so we might be missing the bit of growth that we would have had without the recession - say, 2 or 3% real. But we really are pretty much where we would have been without the 'rona and lockdown induced recession. Keynesian or monetary stimulus doesn't get us further than this. Continued stimulus just creates inflation at this point.

This all being something the Fed knows well and is the explanation for why they're going to start tightening monetary conditions.

Personal income

Something operating in the opposite direction is that personal income has actually fallen:

Nominal personal income rose 0.2% in August, a touch below consensus expectations of a 0.3% rise. This follows a gain of 1.1% in July. Compensation of employees grew 0.5% as the labor market continues to heal. Government transfers, which drove July’s strong increase in personal income, grew modestly at 0.3%. Inflation-adjusted disposable income contracted 0.3% after growing 0.7% in July. The personal saving rate inched down from 10.1% in July to 9.4%.

Nothing too surprising there, we are, finally, at the end of the varied stimulus income support measures. Perhaps the biggest signal there is that personal savings are falling back to what they were before all this. Income, spending and savings are returning to normal that is.

What it all means

Of course, we don't know how that infrastructure bill is going to turn out - or both of them perhaps. We should remember that despite all that talk of trillions that's actually the decade long bill and a goodly portion of the spending is backloaded for political reasons. It's also said - for what it's worth - that the larger of the bills will be entirely paid for by increased taxation. This may or may not be true, I expect some truly heroic assumptions about such things as abolishing the stepped up basis for example. But it is true that much of this spending will not be stimulatory in the macroeconomic sense, even if it is so in the microeconomic of providing more infrastructure and so on.

The economy is returning to normal that is. GDP is back above pre-recession levels. Income based stimulus is at an end - therefore there's no more stimulatory removal to be had by cutting that back further. Inflation is significantly above target. Yes, we know that this is supposed to be transient but it's been transient for some time now.

The Fed has been telling us that the taper will start as soon as possible, given other conditions. Further, that interest rate rises will start soon after that. Well, that's what's coming then, the circumstances are propitious.

My view

The Fed is going to do what the Fed has been saying it will do. QE and low interest rates have aided stimulus to the economy. Once the stimulus is no longer necessary then it will be curbed. So, that's what they're going to do.

It will start with the taper. The Fed will reduce, month by month, its purchases of bonds. The current rate is $120 billion a month, there'll be a cut of $10 billion - possibly $15 - in that figure per month until they stop expanding the balance sheet. Some months into that process, early in the new year, they'll start to raise target interest rates.

Why it might not happen

There is one unlikely but still vaguely possible reason why this won't happen. If they don't raise the debt ceiling and therefore we get a default - even a technical one - then the Fed may well delay. It's most, most, unlikely that this will happen and it definitely won't for any lengthy period of time. That sort of looming disaster will concentrate minds wonderfully.

There could be effects from how it is dealt with. The further away they get from a simple vote to raise the ceiling - tricks like the trillion $ platinum coin and so on - then the more nervous markets will get.

The investor view

If interest rates are to rise again then we want to be out of fixed coupon instruments. This includes things like preference shares as well as fixed coupon bonds. Short term or floating rate bonds are OK but the usual place to go in such circumstances is dividend paying equities where there's some pricing power. Or where what's sold changes in price in lockstep with the inflation rate. This usually means utilities and fast moving consumer goods. Equities with long timescales to positive cashflow suffer in such circumstances.

The interesting thing here is that if the Fed moves slowly on inflation worries then the same investment strategy still works. Out of fixed coupon and into variable is also the strategy for dealing with inflation, as well as rising interest rates.

So, if we think the Fed will act this is the way to go. If we think the Fed isn't going to act and the inflation will arrive then this is also the way to be. The only way this strategy is wrong is if the Fed doesn't act and the inflation also doesn't arrive. This is, according to all the standard economics at least, unlikely.

Preparing ourselves in this manner is therefore sensible but not a sure fire thing. Sad, but there we are, if investment were ever entirely certain then it wouldn't be investment, would it?