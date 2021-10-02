Similar to this chart, STORE Capital's dividends are steadily climbing higher. MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, is there anything better than finding out that your next dividend payment from a company will be even higher than you expected?

Of course, this is a rhetorical question. There most definitely couldn't be anything better than a dividend raise beyond a DGIers' expectations.

And that's exactly what STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) provided for its shareholders last month. While I was expecting a 5.6% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.38 per share, STORE Capital did a smidge better and rewarded shareholders with a 6.9% increase to $0.385 per share.

For the first time since I last covered the stock in October 2020, I'll take a look at STORE Capital's dividend safety, operating fundamentals, and valuation.

The Safest Dividend Is the One That's Been Raised

At the risk of sounding cliché, the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised. Readers may tire of this phrase, but it's one that I believe is valid. While a dividend raise can be followed by a sudden and unexpected dividend cut, that tends to be the exception rather than the rule.

But for the sake of caution, let's dig into STORE Capital's AFFO per share payout ratio from last year and use guidance to predict for this year. That should help us to determine if STORE Capital's recent dividend increase was one that it won't have to someday take back with a cut.

STORE Capital generated $1.83 in AFFO per share last year against $1.41 in dividends per share paid during that time, which works out to an AFFO per share payout ratio of 77%.

While this is on the high-end for STORE Capital, it's important to remember that like many REITs, STORE Capital experienced a slight decline in its AFFO per share due to COVID. This is what inflated the payout ratio last year.

To this point, STORE Capital is expecting $1.94 to $1.97 in AFFO per share this year against dividends per share slated to be $1.465. This works out to a 74.4% to 75.5% AFFO per share payout ratio, which should leave STORE Capital with a large enough buffer to withstand the next downturn.

In light of STORE Capital's manageable payout ratio, I believe that STORE Capital's dividend is poised to increase in line with AFFO per share growth going forward. That's why I'm still expecting 5.5% annual dividend growth over the long term.

On Track to Quickly Bounce Back from COVID Headwinds

STORE Capital turned out a solid second quarter in August.

For starters, STORE Capital's AFFO per share rebounded 13.6% year over year to $0.50 in Q2 2021 (according to the slide shown above).

The year-ago period was held down as many tenants closed in the early days of COVID and STORE Capital deferred rent collections to those tenants who were most impacted such as movie theaters. STORE Capital's second-quarter AFFO per share was even with the $0.50 that was reported in Q2 2019, which was the final second quarter before COVID hit (data sourced from page 10 of STORE Capital's Q2 2019 earnings press release).

STORE Capital's occupancy rate also increased from 99.5% in Q2 2020 to 99.6% in the second quarter, which is yet another sign that it has already recovered from the most challenging year in its history as a company (per page 4 of Q2 2021 earnings press release and page 4 of Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Through the first half of this year, STORE Capital's AFFO per share advanced 4.3% year over year to $0.97 (according to page 10 of Q2 2021 earnings press release). Despite COVID still being somewhat of a factor in the first quarter results as vaccinations were ramping up across the U.S., this is only 1% lower than the $0.98 in AFFO reported in the first half of 2019 (data sourced from page 10 of Q2 2019 earnings press release).

Looking at the recent performance of STORE Capital based on its AFFO per share and occupancy rate, it isn't surprising that the company expects AFFO per share of $1.94 to $1.97 this year (per page 2 of Q2 2021 earnings press release).

This works out to 6% to 7.7% AFFO per share growth over the $1.83 generated last year (according to page 10 of Q4 2020 earnings press release). And more importantly, this is only slightly below the $1.99 in AFFO per share that was produced in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (data sourced from page 10 of Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Given that there is more certainty at this time than the year-ago period, it doesn't surprise me that STORE Capital has executed far more acquisitions through the first half of this year.

STORE Capital has closed on $612 million in acquisitions through the first half of this year, which is significantly higher than the $399 million in acquisitions that were reported in the first half of 2020 (per the slide illustrated above).

And lest investors believe that STORE Capital will run out of acquisitions any time soon, its recent investment pipeline activity begs to differ.

CFO Cathy Long pointed out in her opening remarks during the Q2 2021 earnings call that the company expects a net acquisition volume of $1 billion to $1.2 billion for this year.

This is very minimal compared to STORE Capital's $12.5 billion pipeline at the end of the second quarter, which itself was up slightly from $12.4 billion at the beginning of the quarter (according to the above slide).

With 31,000 contacts in its prospecting database (slide 6 of Q2 2021 Investor Presentation), it seems fair to believe that its pipeline will remain strong going forward.

This should allow STORE Capital to grow its AFFO per share to beyond pre-pandemic levels starting next year, which should mark the resumption of steady 5-6% annual AFFO per share growth.

Risks to Consider

Even with STORE Capital's promising prospects this year and beyond, those looking to open a position or add to their position in the stock should be aware of multiple major risks.

That's why I will be discussing several risks as outlined in STORE Capital's most recent 10-K.

The first risk to be aware of with STORE Capital is that although essentially all of its tenants are currently open and conducting business, this could change at anytime if public health officials recommend reimplementing social distancing guidelines in geographies where STOR has properties located (page 14 of the recent 10-K).

If STORE Capital's tenants were to have to shut down again for a brief time, the company's recovery momentum could be stopped in its tracks for a couple of quarters and lead to some near-term downside in the share price.

Another risk is from a geographic concentration standpoint (pages 15 and 16 of recent 10-K).

For instance, over a third (33.5%) of its annual base rent or ABR was derived in the five following states: Texas (10.5%), California (6.3%), Illinois (6%), Florida (5.5%), and Ohio (5.2%).

If there are any significant and detrimental changes to laws in any of these states relating to REITs, STORE Capital may be adversely impacted by higher compliance expenses.

In addition, economic downturns in a particular region could hit some of STORE Capital's tenants and result in an inability on their part to pay rent. This could also negatively impact its operating results.

The final risk is that as a REIT, STORE Capital is dependent on bridging the gap between its retained AFFO and planned acquisitions with the issuance of debt and equity (page 19 of recent 10-K).

If STORE Capital isn't able to issue debt or equity at reasonable terms (i.e., due to a credit downgrade or plunge in its stock price), the company's growth plans could be negatively impacted.

STORE Capital may not be able to acquire as many properties as is necessary to meet its AFFO per share growth targets and grow its dividend, which could result in downside in the share price.

As long as its balance sheet remains investment-grade and its reliance on share issuances is limited, this shouldn't be a problem. Nevertheless, this could break the investment thesis, which is something investors should monitor going forward.

While I have gone over a few key risks associated with an investment in STORE Capital, the above isn't an all-encompassing discussion of its risks. For a more exhaustive discussion of STORE Capital's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 14-28 of the most recent 10-K, as well as my prior articles on the stock.

Quality at a Fair Price

While it's okay to pay up for quality, investors need to be careful not to significantly overpay for any stock, regardless of its quality.

That's why I will be utilizing two valuation models to arrive at a fair value for STORE Capital's shares.

The first valuation model that I'll employ to approximate a fair value for shares of STORE Capital is the discounted cash flow or DCF model, which is comprised of three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is a stock's trailing twelve months' earnings, which works out to $1.87 in AFFO per share for STORE Capital.

The second input into the DCF model is growth assumptions, which can provide an incorrect fair value output if the input is later demonstrated to be wrong.

I believe that a 5% annual AFFO per share growth rate over the next five years and a decline to 4% in the years beyond that is a fair estimate for STORE Capital based on its history of AFFO per share growth and its nice pipeline.

The third input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires. Although this often differs from one investor to the next, I require 10% annual total returns. This is because I believe that such returns provide ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and tracking my investments.

Using the inputs above for the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value of $33.84 a share. This means that STORE Capital's shares are trading at a 2.4% discount to fair value and offer 2.5% upside from the current price of $33.02 a share (as of October 1, 2021).

The second valuation model that I will use to estimate a fair value for shares of STORE Capital is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of three inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which means the annualized dividend per share. After STORE Capital's dividend increase last month, the stock's current annualized dividend per share is $1.54.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which refers to the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. As I noted above, I will be using 10% for this input.

The last input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long term or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs for the DDM that require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend per share and subjectivity to set an annual total return rate, precisely forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to contract, remain the same, or expand in the long term), future annual AFFO per share growth, the health of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Since I expect that STORE Capital's AFFO per share payout ratio will remain steady in the years ahead and I am forecasting 5-6% annual AFFO per share growth in the next decade, an annual dividend growth rate of 5.5% in the long term is a realistic expectation for STORE Capital in my opinion.

Plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $34.22 a share. This indicates that STORE Capital's shares are priced at a 3.5% discount to fair value and provide 3.6% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging out the two fair values, I compute a fair value of $34.03 per share for STORE Capital. This implies that STORE Capital is trading at a 3% discount to fair value and offers a 3.1% upside from the current share price.

Summary: STORE Capital Offers Safe Yield at a Discount

STORE Capital's healthy dividend increase is exactly what I like to see from a REIT. A near 5% dividend yield and a 7% dividend increase is dividend growth investing nirvana.

It's especially encouraging when we consider that STORE Capital's yield and growth potential don't appear to be too good to be true.

That's because STORE Capital's AFFO per share payout ratio will be in the mid-70% range for the year. The 25% or so in AFFO that it keeps allows it to invest in more properties, which along with annual rent increases, should lead to the 5-6% annual AFFO per share growth that I'm expecting.

Add in that my inputs into the DCF model and DDM imply that STORE Capital is trading at a 5% discount and there's a lot to like.

That's precisely why I will be adding to my position in STORE Capital soon.