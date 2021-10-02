September Dividend ETF Report Card: Start Your Analysis Here

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Article Series Purpose

So far, I've reviewed 40 dividend-themed ETFs in my short time writing for Seeking Alpha. With each one, I've strived to understand their strengths and weaknesses by reviewing methodology documents, analyzing past return and risk metrics, examining portfolio turnover, and of course, doing a comprehensive fundamental analysis on the fund's current and past constituents.

In engaging with commenters, I've found that many turn to short- and mid-term performance metrics to judge a fund's suitability for their portfolio. Combining that with a fund's expense ratio and yield, and you've got a pretty good starting point in your analysis. That's where I hope you'll value from these articles - it's all in one place. Each month, for 43 (and counting) dividend ETFs, you'll get:

ETF basics (expense ratio, yield)

Periodic returns data (1M, YTD, 1Y, 3Y, 5Y)

Volatility analysis

Also, I'll highlight the best-performing dividend ETFs and talk about some of the trends I see in the space.

Finally, this article series isn't "fixed" by any means. I'm hoping to receive feedback in the comments section and make improvements each month so it becomes a valuable analytical tool for everyone. With that said, let's get started.

Dividend ETF Performances

There's no sugar-coating it - September was a tough month for U.S. equities. The SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) fell 4.66%, its worst month since March 2020. On the other hand, Dividend ETFs fared a bit better, with an average loss of just 4.02% in the 43 fund sample below. September's winner was the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), while the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) came in a close second, followed by the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV). There was a clear preference for high-yielding dividend ETFs, with eight of the top ten funds having yields above the sample average of 2.80%.

Year-to-date, KBWD is up 29.74%, easily beating SPDV by 6.83%, the VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) by 6.89%, and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) by 7.38%.

On a five-year basis, the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) easily wins with an annualized 18.27% return. Next is the popular Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) with a 15.50% annualized return, followed by the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) with a 15.39% return.

In September, the worst-performing dividend ETF was the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), which some may find surprising given their reputation for safety during poor periods. A similar theme is followed on a year-to-date basis, with the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) taking the bottom spot. Finally, we have the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV), which has only managed a 2.18% annualized gain on a five-year basis.

Let's look at some of these funds in a bit more detail to find out what makes them unique.

Selected Dividend ETF Overviews

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

I just reviewed this ETF, so it's fresh in my mind. In my article titled RDVY: Why I Love The Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, I concluded that its focus on cash preservation and generation was responsible for performing well in good times and bad. The fund's tracked Index demands a cash to total debt ratio greater than 50% and a payout ratio of 65%. After subtracting its relatively high fees, the resulting yield is low and puts it off a lot of investors' radars, but these screens ensure:

1. Constituents generate significant amounts of operating cash flow which can cover total debt payments, if necessary, relatively quickly. In my article, I noted that only about a quarter of S&P 500 companies meet this threshold.

2. Constituents aren't paying out too much of their earnings in dividends. This limit allows management to have flexibility with any excess cash they generate. Depending on business conditions, they can choose to invest for future growth, distribute more in dividends, or even execute share buybacks.

3. Despite these restrictions and the low yields, RDVY's constituents have increased their dividends at an annualized 15.29% rate in the last five years. This growth easily beats the 9.21% average growth rate for S&P 500 dividend-paying companies.

A drawback of this fund is that it's pretty concentrated - 50 stocks across 30 industries comprise it, with few defensive sectors included. Semiconductors, credit services, and diversified banks make up a quarter of the fund, and I've calculated its weighted-average five-year beta to be 1.17. I concluded that RDVY probably works best as a complement rather than a substitute to your other dividend ETFs. It allows you to balance out your sector allocations using suitable screens, as there's a good chance most of your dividend ETFs are underweight Technology stocks.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

I've reviewed SCHD several times and have a good impression of the ETF, which, as many of you have already figured out, is one of the best dividend ETFs on the market today. Its fees are dirt cheap, and its yield of 2.96% is also good, but like RDVY, it has solid screening criteria. SCHD takes into account the following metrics to select 100 dividend-paying stocks, excluding REITs.

Cash To Total Debt Return on Equity Indicated Dividend Yield Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate

In addition to better diversification, SCHD might hold an advantage over RDVY due to its ranking of the above criteria rather than screening based on a fixed number. I mentioned earlier that only about a quarter of S&P 500 companies met the cash to total debt threshold. If that number grew to 50%, it wouldn't be so special anymore, and selecting only 50 stocks from a large basket probably wouldn't add much value. Conversely, if that number dropped to 10%, RDVY could miss out on some great value plays.

Ultimately, they're both great funds, but SCHD competes better on expenses and yield, so it's no surprise it's more popular. Assets under management are $26.70 billion compared to $5.37 billion for RDVY. If you're looking to see how SCHD might have performed in the Great Financial Crisis, I recommend reading this article.

iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)

DIVB is a relatively new dividend ETF I haven't gotten around to reviewing yet. Launched in November 2017, it will not show up in five-year comparisons, so you may have already dismissed it. I plan on doing a comprehensive review on it soon, but here's what I can piece together for the third-best-performing dividend ETF in the last three years.

Benchmark Index: Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index

Expense Ratio: 0.25%

Dividend Yield: 1.69%

Equity Holdings: 324

Percent in Top Ten: 24.93%

DIVB is unique because it selects based on shareholder yield rather than dividend yield. Shareholder yield, which includes the cash used in buybacks, is more comprehensive and arguably, more accurate for investors. That's one reason why you'll still find Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) at the top of the list despite their tiny dividend yields.

In 1982, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rule 10b-18, making it easier for companies to buy back their stock without being accused of stock price manipulation. Restrictions were still set, such as not exceeding a certain percentage of the stock's average trading volume for the period. Still, before then, the vast majority of shareholder wealth was returned via dividends. While buybacks don't instill the same confidence in management teams that dividends might, they offer companies flexibility in managing their cash balances rather than being tied down to regular dividend payments each quarter. In my view, that's worth something and is a potential reason for its terrific performance since inception.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

KBWD may not deserve to be in this sample of dividend ETFs as it's only focused on Financials, but it was the best-performing one this month and even managed to outperform the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) by 0.72%. This outperformance seems to be consistent with investors' overall preference for high-yield stocks during September's decline, but the comparison may not be fair because of the cap size differences. Nevertheless, September certainly appears to be an abnormality considering KBWD's performance in the last decade or so:

Returns of about five percent lower per year plus increased volatility indeed aren't the attraction; the 6.89% yield is, though. KBWD targets 40 cheap, high-yield stocks from the U.S. small-cap-value segment and charges an outstanding 1.24% expense ratio (0.35% management fee, 0.89% acquired fund fees and expenses) to do so. This fund is one I'm going to have to add to the list to review soon as well, as I'm not yet sure of its appeal.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are a group of stocks I've become fascinated with as of late. The marketing materials write themselves: Who wouldn't want the safety that 25 years of consecutive dividend growth offers? Lately, however, the strategy hasn't worked out well. They were the worst-performing dividend ETF in September and the 10th worst-performing in the last year. The good news, though, is that their three and five-year rankings put them in the top ten. Patience - perhaps a lot of it - is required.

My analysis of these companies' financial health is what has me worried these days. For example, the median cash to total debt ratio is only 36% - nowhere near the threshold that the top-performing RDVY requires. Median forward revenue and five-year annualized growth rates are also lackluster at 4.93% and 4.05%, respectively. And finally, while sector allocation differences do explain most of its recent underperformance (due to its near-zero weighting in Technology stocks), my performance attribution analysis shows that the Dividend Aristocrats aren't even beating their sector peers. It seems that investors don't care about 25 years of consecutive dividend growth anymore, and I'm not confident that will change anytime soon.

High-Yield Stocks Are Back But Are Still Risky

In the last year, we've certainly seen the tide turn in favor of high-yield stocks. There's data to back this up, too, including from the Ken French Data Library for Portfolios Formed by Dividend Yield. On an equal-weight basis through August, the top 25% of dividend-yielding stocks returned an average of 4.72% per month compared to 2.48% per month for the bottom 25%.

However, I want to caution that high yield often means high risk. In the 38 funds above with a five-year history, I've calculated a 0.65 correlation between yield and volatility, which is reasonably strong. Put differently, for ETFs with above-average yields, the average standard deviation was 17.57% vs. 15.90% for ETFs with yields below 2.80%. In addition, SPY had a standard deviation of 15.10% in the last five years, but only 40% of dividend ETFs had lower volatility levels. Don't be fooled into thinking that a high dividend reduces the risk of a stock - it's not that simple.

This reality has put dividend investors in a bit of a bind - they need to earn a high yield but control for risk. For these investors, may I suggest researching the following funds:

1. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF: 2.96% Yield, 15.55% 5Y Standard Deviation, 15.50% 5Y CAGR

2. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD): 2.84% Yield, 14.46% 5Y Standard Deviation, 12.56% 5Y CAGR

3. Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV): 2.95% Yield, 16.96% 5Y Standard Deviation, 11.74% 5Y CAGR

As you can see, they all have underperformed the S&P 500 in the last five years, but if the tide continues in favor of high-yield stocks, these ETFs may be poised to deliver the ultimate for any dividend investor: higher yields, better total returns, and lower volatility than the S&P 500. Time will only tell.

Closing Thoughts

Investors ditched consistency for yield last month, but it's been ETFs like RDVY, SCHD, and DGRO that have done the best in the last five years due to smart financial health screens. Cash flow to total debt and low payout ratios seem to be the important ones, at least for now, so I recommend zeroing in on funds that score well on those metrics.

As for how this article series can be improved, I'm interested in reading feedback in the comments section below. Please let me know if I've missed an ETF or you would like some additional data points included for next month, and I'll be happy to get it added. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to hearing from you.