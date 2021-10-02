George Frey/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a global provider of law enforcement training simulators. Their patented simulators provide virtual training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and other law enforcement related scenarios. This video demonstrates their product in use. I believe VTSI presents great investment opportunity for the tech-oriented growth investor because:

The market has not yet adjusted for their accelerating revenue growth. Superior technology, patent protection, and well-maintained customer relationships provide a deep economic moat. Financially disciplined management team maintain a strong balance sheet.

Source: Picture from investor presentation

Paradigm Shift in Law Enforcement Training and Revenue growth for VTSI

Recently, virtual training for law enforcement has been attracting interest from government agencies. Virtual training simulators can provide reviewable and repeatable scenarios that mimic real situations at an affordable cost, and law enforcement agencies are increasingly incorporating simulators into their training programs. VTSI offers a great product to meet these demands and contribute to the paradigm shift in law enforcement training. Reflecting this trend, VTSI has been enjoying steady 7-12% annualized revenue growth over the past 5 years, and growth is on the cusp of accelerating. A comparison between current training methods and virtual simulation training, and the revenue trend are given below.

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Source: Graph from Seeking Alpha

VTSI has an aggressive expansion plan in place. They are expanding into the military training sector, and are working to increase global footprint. Currently, they sell products in 40 countries, but have identified a global market of 174 countries and are actively working to establish relationships with law enforcement agencies and militaries within these countries. However, the market is undervaluing the expansion plan and underestimating growth potential (current revenue growth estimate is at 10.6%). I believe the 21.2% growth achieved during Q2 2021 is more indicative of their future growth trajectory. Their products have technical superiority and the company has a track record of success, and the market is becoming more receptive to virtual training programs. The past several years has seen an improvement in technology and increased comfort with virtual applications that will help their growth prospects.

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Deep economic moat provided by technical superiority, patents, and existing relationship

There are several competitors who offer virtual simulators. Arotech (ARTX) provides simulation for military vehicle/airplane operations and the judgmental use of force, Cubic (CUB) is known for their military combat training, and Laser Shot is best known for their marksmanship simulator. All of these competitors produce great products and excel in different areas, but VTSI’s technology stands out because they offer 300 degree and 180 degree simulators which create a much more life-like feel. Also, their products are loaded with a more extensive library of scenarios. Their technical superiority and strong reputation are highlighted by a 95% retention rate of existing customers and repeat sales. These aspects provide an economic moat for VTSI. Their product features are compared to that of their competition in the figure below.

Source: Table from investor presentation

Strong balance sheet and financially disciplined management team

VTSI’s management team has consistently shown great financial discipline. Currently, they have a strong balance sheet with $23.8 M of cash & equivalents and $0.8 M of long term debt. Over the last 10 years, long term debt has never exceeded $1.1 M, and VTSI has reported zero long term debt in 8 of these years. This demonstrates rigorous financial discipline by the management team, and they are focused on using company resources efficiently for growth. I believe their balance sheet is strong enough to support their growth plan, and the management team will execute the plan to guide the company towards continued long-term growth. Their net debt trend is given below.

Source: Graph generated by author using data from SEC filings

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of VTSI. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($4.7 M) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 9.2% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 25% (last quarter’s YoY revenue growth was 21.17%) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 30% and 35%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. I believe 30-35% EBITDA growth is achievable given expansion into military applications and international markets.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 10-30% upside. With the steady revenue growth achieved over the past several years and financial discipline of their management team, I believe VTSI should be able to achieve or even exceed their growth target.

Price Target Upside Base Case $9.33 -8% Bullish Case $11.10 9% Very Bullish Case $13.15 30%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 9.2%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 25% (Base Case), 30% (Bullish Case), 35% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $4.7 M

Current Stock Price: $10.14 (09/30/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risks

VTSI’s primary customers are government agencies, and the purchase contract can be terminated at the customer’s convenience. Therefore, changes in the political environment (e.g., public support for law enforcement training) or administration change can rapidly impact sales. However, technical superiority and strong customer relationships have enabled VTSI to retain 95% of their existing customers in the past, and I don’t expect that to change in the foreseeable future.

VTSI has a limited number of products (firearms training simulator and driver simulator). Combining this with a limited number of customers (government agencies), their revenue is fairly volatile since a single contract cancelation or delay can impact revenue. However, they have a strong balance sheet to carry them through a rough stretch, and their management team has displayed a conservative use of company resources to guide growth.

Conclusion

VTSI presents a great investment opportunity with 10-30% upside. Their product is technically superior to the competition, and their economic moat is well protected through technology, patents, and customer relations. The company has been growing steadily with great financial discipline for the past decade, and I believe they will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Shifts in political environment or government spending may impact VTSI’s growth negatively, but, given their strong balance sheet and excellent management team, they should be able to weather temporary setbacks. I recommend VTSI for the growth oriented investors.