Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of September.

Market Overview

This week provided a good test case for the retail preferred market as the 10y Treasury yield rose 10bps to 1.47%. All but two preferreds sectors were lower on the week (with the other two just barely in the green) with higher equities supporting the convertible-heavy Tech sector. The CEF sector is notoriously low beta, in part, due to its lower liquidity so it is not surprising that it managed a small rise on the week.

If the preferreds market finishes lower in September, it will be the third month in a row of negative, albeit small negative, returns. Despite resilient equity prices, very tight credit spreads in preferreds and elsewhere in credit are unable to tighten sufficiently to offset the rise in Treasury yields. As we have highlighted in earlier weeklies, total annualized returns at the level of preferreds yields (i.e. on the order of 2-7% depending on the sector and quality) is probably going to be as good as it gets and the more realistic case of small negative returns is probably more likely.

Market Themes

We have discussed pinned-to-par securities as having, what we call, local and relative resilience in the preferred market. Local resilience means these stocks tend to hold up better for "polite" moves higher in Treasury yields such as the uptrend of around 0.30% we have seen over the last two months in 10y yields. Relative resilience means that it is best to think of these stocks as being resilient relative to their same-issuer counterparts rather than in an absolute sense.

That said, let's see how pinned-to-par stocks have fared across their sectors. This is not a very scientific analysis since we are not holding everything else constant but it is still worth a look. Total returns across sectors since 4-August when the 10y Treasury yield hit its recent low of 1.19% show that pinned-to-par securities have tended to outperform their broader sectors. This makes sense given our preceding comments. We view these securities as being attractive in the current environment of rising Treasury yields.

In particular, we continue to like the BDC OXSQ 6.5% 2024 Notes (OXSQL) trading at a 6.32% YTM, the Arlington Asset Investment Corp 6.75% 2025 Notes (AIC) trading at a 6.57% YTM, and the NYMT 7.75% Series B (NYMTP), trading at a 7.75% stripped yield, all of which have little if any call price risk.

Market Commentary

A few new preferreds hit the market this week.

The 7.375% REIT preferred from unlisted and crowd-funded Modiv Inc (MDVA) already rallied 2.5% and is trading at a 6.73% yield.

Another REIT preferred - the 6.75% Inpoint Commercial Real Estate Income Inc (ICR.PRA) is at a 6.79% yield and is still trading below "par".

The industrial manufacturer RBC Bearings is out with a mandatory convertible 5% Series A (ROLLP) had a strong start with its stripped yield falling to 4.53%.

S&P affirmed Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) senior unsecured rating this week at BBB- as well as its preferred rating at BB, citing a stabilization in non-accruals, unrealized appreciation exceeding unrealized depreciation, little refinancing risk and a drop in leverage.

We continue to find value in the 5.35% Series A (PSEC.PA), trading at a 5.77% yield - one of the highest yields in its rating bucket. Equity coverage of the preferred is very high taking into account actual issuance across both the exchange-traded and the private preferred.

Takeaways

The income market remains under pressure from rising Treasury yields which, along with expensive valuations, means preferreds are unlikely to generate total returns in excess of their carry over the medium term. We continue to find value in pinned-to-par preferreds due to their above-market yields and continued resilience during a reversal in risk-free rates.