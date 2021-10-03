metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

It's hard to tell from the headlines but the representative ETFs of Chinese companies outperformed their U.S. counterparts in the past week. This was despite the lingering Evergrande debt crisis and power shortage that affected a large swathe of China.

The positive data from an experimental antiviral pill co-developed by Merck & Co (MRK) should be good news for global financial markets on Friday. However, while the U.S. ETFs were lifted, there was little cheer for the Chinese ETFs from this development.

Chinese internet stocks did enjoy a head start thanks to good vibes from the 2021 World Internet Conference which opened over the weekend with upbeat statements from Chinese President Xi Jinping and a keynote speech from his top economic adviser, Vice Premier Liu He. The event, which is also known as the Wuzhen Summit, is an annual congregation of the top honchos in China's tech industry where their ambitions and grand ideas are laid out.

This year, nearly 2,000 delegates from over 80 countries and regions attended the conference, either in person or virtually. The CEO of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Cristiano Amon, the CEO of Intel Corp (INTC) Patrick Gelsinger, and the CEO of Tesla Inc (TSLA) Elon Musk provided pre-recorded remarks.

Daniel Zhang, Alibaba Chairman and CEO, speaking at World Internet Conference 2021 Alibaba Group

An interview with former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in which he predicted that the Chinese economy would "go from strength to strength" might have also boosted sentiment on Chinese equities. He added that China was "transforming from a nation of fast followers to innovators at the cutting edge of emerging industries." The international fugitive was based in Japan during his years-long leadership at the Japanese carmaker, making his insights on Asia noteworthy.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) was up as much as 2.5 percent but ended the week 0.6 percent higher. In comparison, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) declined 1.3 percent after recovering somewhat from a mid-week swoon that saw it down nearly 3 percent.

The X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) closed slightly down at 0.2 percent but that was decisively better than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which ended 2.0 percent lower after rebounding from Thursday's trough. The Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) performed the worst among the Chinese trio, declining 1.3 percent. Nevertheless, the CQQQ ETF outdid the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) which sank as much as 5 percent before rebounding to close the week 3.5 percent lower.

The CQQQ ETF was supported by its top two component stocks Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and Meituan (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) which ended the week 0.9 percent and 2.2 percent higher. However, Baidu (BIDU), Bilibili (BILI), and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF)(OTCPK:KSHTY), the next three largest holdings of the CQQQ ETF and collectively represented around 20 percent of the portfolio, declined 3.1 percent, 8.9 percent, and 13.9 percent (based on the Hong Kong shares) respectively. The poor performance of the trio must have dragged down the sentiment for the CQQQ ETF.

On the other hand, the FXI ETF which also counts Tencent and Meituan as its top holdings managed to be the sole ETF mentioned here in the positive perhaps due to the relief that the embattled property developer Evergrande wasn't going to be a disaster to the broader Chinese economy as pundits had envisaged. That helped its banking and insurance stocks, among its largest holdings, to rebound.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), fared similarly with the CQQQ ETF, closing down 1.3 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share price of online travel platform operator Trip.com (TCOM) topped the leader board of gains with a 6.6 percentage rise.

TCOM stock was previously hammered by the latest COVID-19 outbreaks in China which saw elevated cases in Fujian and Heilongjiang provinces. The timing of the latest wave was unfortunate as it impacted travel plans for the weeklong National Day holiday which started on October 1.

Typically the peak season for travel, the Ministry of Transport revealed data showing that the number of trips made on China's railway, highway, waterway, and aviation systems on Friday, the first day of the Golden Week holiday, was estimated to fall 3.1 percent from last year and was 30 percent fewer than the corresponding period in 2019.

Nonetheless, judging by the share price action of TCOM, shareholders could have been bracing for a greater impact on travel and cheered the better-than-expected data release. Investors could also have been comforted by the abatement in the least intense and the shortest of the three waves this year.





NetEase (NTES), the runner-up for the week among the KWEB ETF's largest holdings, gained 3.0 percent. The social media and gaming giant probably benefited from a piece of favorable news from its edtech arm Youdao (DAO) last week. The online education and digital tools provider announced on Thursday it was selling its Academic AST Business to an unnamed buyer in order to comply with China's revamped regulatory requirements on after-school tutoring.

In the second quarter of 2021, the division accounted for around 24 percent of Youdao's total revenues. The sale, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, would disassociate the company from the regulatory storm following a ban on for-profit tutoring of academic subjects included in China's compulsory education system.

Together with its diversification efforts as elaborated by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Bamboo Works in a recent article, it is hoped that Youdao can emerge stronger. Correspondingly, its success could remove the drag on its major shareholder NetEase which is itself caught in a regulatory tightening on children's gameplay time and data protection.

The dismal performance of Full Truck Alliance (YMM) is making it stick out like a sore thumb in the share prices chart. However, this is coming after it staged a strong rebound from a trough in August so some profit-taking is probably to be expected. YMM stock remains 36 percent higher than the nadir in August and is 80 percent higher than its all-time low.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top ten holdings of KWEB (as of Friday) compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Alibaba and Pinduoduo are making great strides on ESG

Environmental, Social, and (Corporate) Governance [ESG] are the three broad categories, or areas, of interest for what is termed "socially responsible investors." According to CFI Education, ESG investing may also be referred to as sustainable investing, impact investing, and mission-related investing.

Based on data from Morningstar, funds that adopt ESG principles took in $51.1 billion of net new money from investors in 2020 — the fifth consecutive annual record and more than doubling last year's haul. Jon Hale, director of sustainable investing research at Morningstar, noted that ESG funds rose from representing a mere 1 percent share of the money that flowed into all U.S. stock and bond mutual funds around 2014 to a fourth in 2019.

Hale added that money is pouring into ESG funds (also known as sustainable funds) "because we see investors enthusiastic about the concept." The momentum is clearly growing among public and private investors for impact and sustainable investments. Such funds could see greater interest if the Biden administration pushes through plans to make it easier for businesses to offer sustainable funds to employees in 401() and other workplace retirement plans.

After a huge run-up since March 2020, PDD stock peaked in February and began a downtrend which culminated in a worse performance than Alibaba. If investors start to consider Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) as ESG plays, their depressed valuations could enjoy a boost.

As each of the three elements of ESG investing – environmental, social, and corporate governance – comprises several criteria, it would be too long for a single article to cover everything the e-commerce duo have done on their ESG front. Hence, I will focus on the environmental portion as part of this weekly round-up.

Daniel Zhang, the Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, recently elevated ESG and "common prosperity" to the group's list of core corporate responsibilities, stressing the group's commitment to positively impacting society and the environment. The spotlight on the latter is in line with China's dual carbon goals – Chinese President Xi's pledge for the country to reach peak emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Alibaba Group is far from a stranger to ESG and it has long demonstrated successful endeavors in this area in its operations. During last year's Double Eleven Global Shopping Festival, nearly all of the packaging shipped out from its warehouses were biodegradable and almost half of the paper packaging was tape-free. Additionally, all orders made on Tmall Supermarket were packaged and delivered via reusable boxes.

Cainiao, Alibaba's logistics arm, runs algorithms to help sort products into right-sized boxes to cut down on packaging waste. Alibaba Cloud uses state-of-the-art green technologies – including liquid cooling and wind energy – at its five hyper-scale data centers, the company and its partners.

For example, Alibaba Cloud's hyper-scale data center in Hangzhou has one of the world's largest server clusters submerged in a specialized liquid coolant to rapidly chill the IT hardware. This is calculated to shave energy consumption by over 70 percent, saving up to 70 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year – enough to power more than 16,000 U.K. households for a year. Its data center in Ulanqab, a city in north China, makes use of cool outdoor air for ten months of the year, allowing it to avoid relying on machine-powered cooling systems.

Beyond just undertaking the monumental effort from the corporate front, Alibaba is enabling its users to play their part. From September last year, Beijing users of Amap, the mapping and navigation app operated by Alibaba, could see their carbon footprint from each time that they walk, cycle, and take the bus or subway. Users can earn "energy points" for these low-carbon lifestyle choices, which can be redeemed for benefits, such as bus fares, shopping vouchers, and memberships on video-streaming platforms.

On a wider basis, Alibaba and its subsidiaries have launched various consumer-facing games and features to assist its customers in contributing to reductions in carbon emissions. For instance, Alibaba users can choose to forgo plastic utensils or donate a portion of their online purchases to a green cause across company apps related to e-commerce, local services, deliveries, and digital payment.

Alibaba Group has set up more than 100,000 parcel pick-up stations across China this year alone, where shoppers can collect their online orders and recycle the associated packaging materials at the same location.

Ele.me, the food delivery unit of Alibaba, claimed that the platform has delivered nearly 400 million orders without single-use cutlery and chopsticks by the end of 2020. Consequently, this has helped to reduce carbon emissions by 6,400 tons, the equivalent of planting more than 357,000 trees. Ele.me has also been exploring biodegradable alternatives to single-use plastic packaging.

Alibaba Group is also roping in merchants to achieve environmental goals, urging them to come together across its platforms in pursuit of a common goal - to combat global warming. On behalf of its customers, Alipay and its NGO partners have been planting real trees in China's most arid areas.

The Chinese internet giant has even made sustainable living a business. Alibaba-owned Idle Fish, China's largest secondhand digital marketplace, facilitates secondhand trading by making the selling of pre-owned items simpler. Users could redirect proceeds from successful sales to purchasing goods on other Alibaba platforms.

As for Pinduoduo, the agri-focused e-commerce company shrewdly chose November 11 last year to announce the publishing of its first ESG report outlining its progress in managing environmental, social, and governance matters. The day coincided with the height of China's largest shopping festival, also known as Double Eleven or Singles' Day.





In the report, Pinduoduo stated its aim to "lessen our impact on the environment by re-engineering the traditional agricultural and manufacturing supply chains through our consumer-to-manufacturer (C2M) model and livestreaming to cut down layers of intermediaries, thereby reducing wastage and promoting efficiency and productivity."

By digitizing the supply chain, Pinduoduo claimed to have upended the traditional multistage distribution model which has led to "unnecessary energy consumption and emissions because of extended delivery distances, excess packaging and the operation of warehouses." Consequently, it is helping producers save on transportation and storage costs, as well as reducing the impact on the environment by streamlining the layers of distribution.

At the expense of being 'Captain Obvious', Pinduoduo also declared in its ESG report to have been investing in research and development of green packaging design and materials, echoing its internet peers. As we approach the first anniversary of the publication, we should expect Pinduoduo to reiterate its commitment to ESG and gain insights on developments related to its ESG endeavors when it updates the report.

Investors who are into ESG may wish to consider tracking Alibaba Group and Pinduoduo as candidates for investments in the space.