Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 3

Justin Law
Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)

11/10

12/3

0.93

0.98

5.38%

1.82%

11

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

(JOUT)

10/14

10/29

0.21

0.3

42.86%

1.09%

9

OGE Energy Corp.

(OGE)

10/11

10/29

0.4025

0.41

1.86%

4.97%

15

Riverview Bancorp, Inc.

(RVSB)

10/6

10/19

0.05

0.055

10.00%

3.01%

7

Starbucks Corporation

(SBUX)

11/11

11/26

0.45

0.49

8.89%

1.74%

12

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

(TTEC)

10/7

10/22

0.43

0.47

9.30%

0.99%

7

Trinity Bank, N.A.

(OTCPK:TYBT)

10/14

10/29

0.69

0.73

5.80%

1.95%

10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 4 (Ex-Div 10/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Comcast Corporation

(CMCSA)

10/27

0.25

57.21

1.75%

14

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(JPM.PK)

10/31

1

167.13

2.39%

11

Roper Technologies, Inc.

(ROP)

10/20

0.5625

447.58

0.50%

28

The Toro Company

(TTC)

10/21

0.2625

98.21

1.07%

12

Tuesday Oct 5 (Ex-Div 10/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

ABM Industries Incorporated

(ABM)

11/1

0.19

46.95

1.62%

54

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.

(FCPT)

10/15

0.3175

27.31

4.65%

6

Riverview Bancorp, Inc.

(RVSB)

10/19

0.055

7.32

3.01%

7

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

(SSD)

10/28

0.25

109.19

0.92%

8

Wednesday Oct 6 (Ex-Div 10/7)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

American Express Company

(AXP)

11/10

0.43

173.94

0.99%

9

Brady Corporation

(BRC)

10/29

0.225

50.74

1.77%

36

Culp, Inc.

(CULP)

10/18

0.11

13.03

3.38%

10

The First of Long Island Corporation

(FLIC)

10/18

0.2

20.94

3.82%

26

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

(FSFG)

10/22

0.12

28.02

1.71%

8

General Dynamics Corporation

(GD)

11/12

1.19

198.22

2.40%

30

Gentex Corporation

(GNTX)

10/21

0.12

33.43

1.44%

10

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

(HBNC)

10/22

0.15

18.53

3.24%

11

Lincoln National Corporation

(LNC)

11/1

0.42

70.21

2.39%

11

Mastercard Incorporated

(MA)

11/9

0.44

360.18

0.49%

10

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

(MMC)

11/15

0.535

154.13

1.39%

12

NetApp, Inc.

(NTAP)

10/27

0.5

90.58

2.21%

9

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

(TTEC)

10/22

0.47

94.76

0.99%

7

UDR, Inc.

(UDR)

11/1

0.3625

53.54

2.71%

11

Universal Corporation

(UVV)

11/1

0.78

49.01

6.37%

51

Verizon Communications Inc.

(VZ)

11/1

0.64

54.3

4.71%

17

Thursday Oct 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

The First Bancorp, Inc.

(FNLC)

10/22

0.32

29.52

4.34%

8

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

(GBCI)

10/21

0.32

55.99

2.29%

10

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.

(GFED)

10/22

0.15

24.06

2.49%

7

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(MKC)

10/26

0.34

80.71

1.69%

34

OGE Energy Corp.

(OGE)

10/29

0.41

33

4.97%

15

Oracle Corporation

(ORCL)

10/26

0.32

89.74

1.43%

13

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.

(TR)

10/21

0.09

30.54

1.18%

52

Friday Oct 8 (Ex-Div 10/11)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Air Lease Corporation

(AL)

10/8

0.16

1.5%

Alerus Financial Corporation

(ALRS)

10/8

0.16

2.1%

Avient Corporation

(AVNT)

10/7

0.2125

1.8%

Best Buy Co., Inc.

(BBY)

10/5

0.7

2.7%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

(BR)

10/5

0.64

1.5%

Chubb Limited

(CB)

10/8

0.8

1.8%

Community Bank System, Inc.

(CBU)

10/8

0.43

2.5%

CyrusOne Inc.

(CONE)

10/8

0.52

2.7%

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

(CPK)

10/5

0.48

1.5%

Meridian Bancorp, Inc.

(EBSB)

10/5

0.1

1.9%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.

(ELS)

10/8

0.3625

1.8%

Evans Bancorp, Inc.

(EVBN)

10/5

0.6

3.1%

FirstService Corporation

(FSV)

10/7

0.1825

0.4%

Getty Realty Corp.

(GTY)

10/7

0.39

5.2%

The Hackett Group, Inc.

(HCKT)

10/8

0.1

2.0%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated

(HLNE)

10/6

0.35

1.6%

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

10/6

0.1938

2.8%

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

(HTA)

10/11

0.325

4.3%

Hurco Companies, Inc.

(HURC)

10/11

0.14

1.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

(IFF)

10/5

0.79

2.2%

Independent Bank Corp.

(INDB)

10/8

0.48

2.4%

J & J Snack Foods Corp.

(JJSF)

10/11

0.633

1.6%

Merck & Co., Inc.

(MRK)

10/7

0.65

3.2%

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

(QSR)

10/5

0.53

3.4%

Regency Centers Corporation

(REG)

10/5

0.595

3.4%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

(SFBS)

10/8

0.2

1.0%

United Community Banks, Inc.

(UCBI)

10/5

0.2

2.4%

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

(UTMD)

10/5

0.285

1.2%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

(WASH)

10/8

0.52

3.8%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

(XRAY)

10/8

0.11

0.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD, HBNC, MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

