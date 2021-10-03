Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 3
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
11/10
|
12/3
|
0.93
|
0.98
|
5.38%
|
1.82%
|
11
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/14
|
10/29
|
0.21
|
0.3
|
42.86%
|
1.09%
|
9
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/11
|
10/29
|
0.4025
|
0.41
|
1.86%
|
4.97%
|
15
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
10/6
|
10/19
|
0.05
|
0.055
|
10.00%
|
3.01%
|
7
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/11
|
11/26
|
0.45
|
0.49
|
8.89%
|
1.74%
|
12
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/7
|
10/22
|
0.43
|
0.47
|
9.30%
|
0.99%
|
7
|
Trinity Bank, N.A.
|
10/14
|
10/29
|
0.69
|
0.73
|
5.80%
|
1.95%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 4 (Ex-Div 10/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
10/27
|
0.25
|
57.21
|
1.75%
|
14
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM.PK)
|
10/31
|
1
|
167.13
|
2.39%
|
11
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
10/20
|
0.5625
|
447.58
|
0.50%
|
28
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
10/21
|
0.2625
|
98.21
|
1.07%
|
12
Tuesday Oct 5 (Ex-Div 10/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
11/1
|
0.19
|
46.95
|
1.62%
|
54
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
10/15
|
0.3175
|
27.31
|
4.65%
|
6
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
10/19
|
0.055
|
7.32
|
3.01%
|
7
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
10/28
|
0.25
|
109.19
|
0.92%
|
8
Wednesday Oct 6 (Ex-Div 10/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Express Company
|
(AXP)
|
11/10
|
0.43
|
173.94
|
0.99%
|
9
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/29
|
0.225
|
50.74
|
1.77%
|
36
|
Culp, Inc.
|
(CULP)
|
10/18
|
0.11
|
13.03
|
3.38%
|
10
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
10/18
|
0.2
|
20.94
|
3.82%
|
26
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
10/22
|
0.12
|
28.02
|
1.71%
|
8
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
11/12
|
1.19
|
198.22
|
2.40%
|
30
|
Gentex Corporation
|
(GNTX)
|
10/21
|
0.12
|
33.43
|
1.44%
|
10
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
10/22
|
0.15
|
18.53
|
3.24%
|
11
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
11/1
|
0.42
|
70.21
|
2.39%
|
11
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
11/9
|
0.44
|
360.18
|
0.49%
|
10
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
11/15
|
0.535
|
154.13
|
1.39%
|
12
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
10/27
|
0.5
|
90.58
|
2.21%
|
9
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/22
|
0.47
|
94.76
|
0.99%
|
7
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
11/1
|
0.3625
|
53.54
|
2.71%
|
11
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
11/1
|
0.78
|
49.01
|
6.37%
|
51
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
11/1
|
0.64
|
54.3
|
4.71%
|
17
Thursday Oct 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
10/22
|
0.32
|
29.52
|
4.34%
|
8
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
10/21
|
0.32
|
55.99
|
2.29%
|
10
|
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GFED)
|
10/22
|
0.15
|
24.06
|
2.49%
|
7
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
10/26
|
0.34
|
80.71
|
1.69%
|
34
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/29
|
0.41
|
33
|
4.97%
|
15
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
10/26
|
0.32
|
89.74
|
1.43%
|
13
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
10/21
|
0.09
|
30.54
|
1.18%
|
52
Friday Oct 8 (Ex-Div 10/11)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
10/8
|
0.16
|
1.5%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
10/8
|
0.16
|
2.1%
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
10/7
|
0.2125
|
1.8%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
10/5
|
0.7
|
2.7%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/5
|
0.64
|
1.5%
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
10/8
|
0.8
|
1.8%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
10/8
|
0.43
|
2.5%
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
10/8
|
0.52
|
2.7%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
10/5
|
0.48
|
1.5%
|
Meridian Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBSB)
|
10/5
|
0.1
|
1.9%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
10/8
|
0.3625
|
1.8%
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
10/5
|
0.6
|
3.1%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
10/7
|
0.1825
|
0.4%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
10/7
|
0.39
|
5.2%
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
10/8
|
0.1
|
2.0%
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
10/6
|
0.35
|
1.6%
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
10/6
|
0.1938
|
2.8%
|
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
10/11
|
0.325
|
4.3%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
10/11
|
0.14
|
1.8%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
10/5
|
0.79
|
2.2%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
10/8
|
0.48
|
2.4%
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
10/11
|
0.633
|
1.6%
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
10/7
|
0.65
|
3.2%
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
10/5
|
0.53
|
3.4%
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
10/5
|
0.595
|
3.4%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
10/8
|
0.2
|
1.0%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
10/5
|
0.2
|
2.4%
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/5
|
0.285
|
1.2%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
10/8
|
0.52
|
3.8%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
10/8
|
0.11
|
0.7%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD, HBNC, MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.