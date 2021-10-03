metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

We bought shares in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) for our marketplace portfolio SHU Growth Portfolio in August and September last year for $1.53 and $2.45 and the shares have done pretty well since:

That's no surprise, as the company also did very well with growth really accelerating since the summer last year when we bought the shares:

And from an operational side, things have also improved considerably:

The operating margin was positive for the first time and that's because Usio had a pretty good second quarter:

May was the first $1B+ processing month.

Increasing revenue guidance, the company started the year with guiding for $50M then to $53M to $56M, and now it's $56M to $59M.

The company is already cash-flow positive

So we think there is clear momentum that will take revenue higher and will produce profits in the near future, so we think that the shares have more upside. Let's look at the performance of their segments.

ACH

Revenue was up a whopping 125% y/y, fueled by crypto and fintech lending. Management is expecting ACH transactions to increase by 70% this year.

A deal with Voyager, launching later this year enabling merchants to accept electronic payments in as much as 60 cryptocurrencies could provide additional oomph.

Card business and PayFac

The card business is now profitable with the number of transactions doubling from last year. It is reaching an inflection point, on its way to $1B in processing this year. Card dollars processed is up 55% (up from +30% in Q1).

PayFac is a payment facilitation service that is growing rapidly through a vertical strategy, acquiring specialist knowledge in specific verticals.

There are three channels for growth: New ISVs (independent software vendors), increased penetration of the ISV merchants, and organic processing volume growth at the individual merchant level.

The onboarding process of ISV merchants has been improved a great deal; in Q2, 52% of ordered merchants are processing, up from 20% a year ago.

Prepaid

Prepaid load volume was up 65% in Q2, revenues were up even more at +82%.

The Covid delta upturn gets them more business, the company scored a significant new contract with NYEDC (New York City Economic Development Corporation Vaccine Incentive Program) for disbursing the $100 incentive for getting vaccinated. Roughly 41% of the NY population qualifies for this.

There was breakage revenue in May and June from cards initiated last year, which is likely to continue.

The company has added over 50 new programs to the more than 100 programs from community civic, social, non-profit, and government entities the company administered last year.

Management argues that their prepaid disbursement has a key competitive advantage (Q2CC):

As discussed before, our clients also greatly value the data and insight we provide them regarding how money loaded to these cards is spent. This provides feedback they can use to refine and to generate additional support for their programs. Here is one of the key advantages of a card program compared to other money disbursement methods like check, ACH or peer to peer services like PayPal or Venmo.

Output solutions

Output solutions provided $3.6M in revenues in Q2 which exceeded expectations and the new division (since the December 2020 acquisition of IMS, see our previous article for a discussion of the advantages) is already getting business from Card customers, although the other way around (selling card or electronic) is more difficult.

Electronic Bill Payment Program that was developed with Output Solutions has a top-five Credit Union as new customer.

Finances

Revenue growth is accelerating from 27% in the fourth quarter to 73% last quarter, to now 119% in Q2.

Organic growth was +67%, also accelerating from 25% last quarter.

Gross profits in the quarter more than tripled to 4.1 million with gross margins expanding 900 basis points to 27% on ACH and volume growth.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3M.

Crypto peaked in May, driving ACH but is still very strong.

Cash and equivalents were $5.6M at the end of Q2, up $1.3M from the end of Q1.

The company increases revenue guidance to $56M-$59M, with $28.7M of that already achieved in H1 this surprisingly implies little to no further sequential growth in H2.

Cash flow was positive, but (Q2CC):

We also recorded positive operating cash flow of 1.1 million over the first half of 2021 and my definition of operating cash flow excludes the changes in merchant reserve funds, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and liabilities that are included in the cash flow statement.

The dilution should diminish a lot going forward unless they're going on an M&A spree.

Valuation

With consensus revenue at $58M and the market cap of $150M so the shares trade at less than 3x sales. Analysts expect EPS to come in at a loss of $0.03 this year and breakeven next year.

Conclusion

The company had a very strong Q2 but guidance suggests H2 2021 will be relatively flat compared to H1, which is surprising given the momentum in much of their business.

We think the company is rather conservative with guidance as we struggle to find credible reasons for the momentum to suddenly come to a halt as prepaid and PayFac are growing fast and as a result have become a relatively bigger part of the company. There are two candidates:

Activity in crypto could be coming down a lot.

Government stimulus programs are winding down which could affect their ACH business.

We don't see reasons for crypto to come down, and their ACH business suffered from the pandemic, so we think it's likely that guidance is conservative.