Introduction

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is a biotechnology company with a few existing products and a deep pipeline involved in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics.

With so many shots on goal at different points in the development cycle, you can analyze Progenity in a few ways. You can focus on the overall technology or platform; if most of the products have one in common, focus on their highest potential products, focus on products that are closest to generating revenue, or some combination of those.

In Progenity's case, the story has just recently changed dramatically, so I will cover what the business was briefly before its upcoming transformation and analyze what it might be after.

Existing Products

Most of their existing products are pregnancy tests in addition to more generic tests that they acquired and administer through their Avero Diagnostics subsidiary.

Testing volume for these existing products was on a great trajectory until the pandemic hit. The company saw a sharp fall-off in volumes in 2020, which they were only partially able to fill with Covid-19 capacity. I would imagine that Covid-19 testing is also far less lucrative than their other products.

Financials

Revenue fell by 50% in 2020 as a result of the volume declines noted above, among other factors. Progenity also went from a decent 30% gross margin on their tests to a negative gross margin. Expenses ticked down slightly, even as R&D declined more in favor of SG&A. Overall, Progenity's net and operating losses accelerated.

Some IPO costs were present both in COGS and SG&A, but the overall picture is that prior to Covid the company was still a long way from cash flowing its existing R&D initiatives along with growing its existing business.

Even if there was less focus and expense on R&D, the financials show that the company would likely need to double their test volume and improve the underlying economics to become profitable. It is possible with the new generations of existing products and successfully bringing Preecludia to market that that could have happened within 5 years pre-pandemic, but now the trajectory of Progenity is less clear.

Regardless, it is clear that the company needs to continue to raise money.

Progenity raised $73m in 2019, $230m in 2020, and $60m so far in 2021. This money is primarily being raised by issuing equity.

Strategic Transformation

I did not spend too much time on the existing business because it might soon not be relevant as, in June 2021, the company announced a strategic transformation.

As part of that, it will divest its Avero testing subsidiary and close its genetics lab in Michigan. This means that all the current products mentioned above will no longer be sold and the company will reduce its operating expenses drastically to transform into a development-stage biotech company.

What is difficult to tell is if, similar to what I presented above, the core business was simply just not a good one. While it was growing strong pre-pandemic, management may have felt that the space was too crowded and the overall economics not in a place to make the business work going forward.

Overall, the move is very concerning. The story sold to investors at the IPO is one of a hybrid company that was developing more tests to complement their existing suite while also exploring new technologies. This transformation turns it into another gamble of a development-stage biotech, with all the dilution that that entails, a lot of which has already been executed.

The company is putting a lot of eggs on their one test that is closest to commercialization, Preecludia, which I discuss more below. I am skeptical that this test, while potentially more innovative and tackling a bigger market, will have any different economics than their other now discontinued tests. Without a lab to perform this test themselves, they will also need to line up a partner before commercialization can take place, further reducing the profitability of Preecludia.

Preecludia

Since Progenity's IPO earlier this year, their biggest opportunity is with their preeclampsia test, Preecludia. The test is designed to rule out preeclampsia from other similar conditions that are difficult to distinguish with current testing and diagnostic technology.

The market opportunity that Preecludia is targeting is estimated at $3 billion annually in the US. Preeclampsia is the second leading cause of maternal mortality, afflicting some 700,000 women per year in the US. What I could not find any commentary on is the expected use of the test - is it something that everyone will get if covered by insurance or is it something that is only used after other tests prove inconclusive or only for patients with a higher likelihood of preeclampsia?

These kind of questions can determine the overall profitability and revenue of the test long-term.

In a bit of good news, the company did recently receive a patent related to Preecludia, sending the stock surging 16+% on the news.

In terms of development, the company just wrapped up a Clinical Validation study, Pro-104, for Preecludia. The company is preparing the results for publishing in a journal of medicine. This study follows one where they tested the actual effectiveness and safety of the test and one where they tested their actual laboratory testing capacity and accuracy.

That publication and ongoing partnership efforts are set for Q4 2021 to Q1 2022. It is not clear when commercialization will follow, but I expect it will be in early 2022.

Conclusion

Before Progenity's strategic transformation, I would have said the company was interesting but the underlying business model might not be a strong one that I am willing to invest in. After, I am definitely turning down Progenity at this stage as it is too much in the awkward transitional phase of diluting investors and putting its eggs all in one basket, not to mention development-stage biotechs not really fitting my overall investment objectives.