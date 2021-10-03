Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) provide even deeper value after last week’s drop. The tobacco company’s yield surged to 8.0% after the U.S. International Trade Commission handed a negative ruling to Altria. The drop in pricing creates a buy-the-dip situation and I expect Altria to rebound quickly!

Why shares of Altria were down last week

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled on Wednesday that Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PM) infringed on two patents held by Reynolds American, the second largest tobacco firm in the United States and a subsidiary of British American Tobacco. Both companies were banned from selling and importing IQOS heated tobacco products. The ban is set to go into effect after the conclusion of a 60-day administrative review period.

IQOS products are a relatively new innovation in the industry. They heat tobacco instead of burn it and are marketed as so-called ‘HeatSticks’. These pen-shaped products work much like e-cigarettes, but are said to release fewer toxic chemicals than normal cigarettes. The biggest advantage of HeatSticks over conventional cigarettes is that consumption is smoke free.

The development of IQOS heated tobacco products emerged out of the industry’s legitimacy crisis that followed reports of severe vaping-related illnesses. Vaping pens, or e-cigarettes, allow smokers to inhale flavored tobacco and they have been very popular with younger people, a particularly vulnerable demographic. To reduce the appeal of vape pens among teens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected almost a million applications from companies that sought to bring new vape products to market. JUUL, which specializes in vape products and which is part of Altria, faced an outright ban of its vape pens in September, but the decision was delayed. Going forward, there is a risk that the FDA will order JUUL to remove its flavored tobacco products from American shelves. Altria invested $12.8B in the vape product company in 2018 in exchange for a 35% equity stake. The value has since declined materially, in part because of accelerating anti-vape regulation and litigation. The carrying value of Altria's investment in JUUL, in June 2021, was $1.6B.

While IQOS is a novel product in the tobacco industry, HeatSticks have already been a driver of sales for Altria. In the second-quarter, Altria rolled out IQOS products in retail stores across Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Because of increased distribution in convenience stores in these four states, Marlboro-branded HeatSticks saw 40% quarter over quarter sales growth in Q2’21.

(Source: Altria)

The IQOS segment plays an important part in Altria’s growth strategy because it counters the long term decline in the share of tobacco consumers. Smoke free products also offer growth opportunities in an industry that is constantly challenged by a changing regulatory landscape, high litigation costs and falling demand.

Because of the ruling of the U.S. International Trade Commission, shares of Altria went through a 7% drop in pricing on Thursday… which puts Altria back into a buy-the-dip situation. I believe a complete ban of e-cigarettes/vaping products in the U.S. is not plausible as long as normal cigarettes are sold freely. Altria is also set to appeal the decision of the ITC and may win a softer ruling in the future.

The drop in pricing improved Altria’s yield to 7.9%. The firm’s earnings growth is now attractively valued and, being a ‘Dividend King’, Altria is all but poised to keep growing its payout in the future. Dividend growth is more important than ever considering that inflation rates just hit a 30-year high. If Altria’s IQOS products were completely banned from sale, the effect on EPS would not be very large either. I estimate that a ban would lower EPS by only a couple of percentage points at most and it would not materially affect Altria’s EPS guidance for FY 2021.

FY 2021 FY 21 Guidance FY 2022 EPS $4.62 $4.56 to $4.62 $4.84 YoY Growth 6.0% 4.5-6.0% 4.8% P-E Ratio 9.93x - 9.48x

(Source: Author)

Risks with Altria

Altria’s biggest risks relate to declining tobacco consumption, regulation and litigation. Tobacco companies are also preferred targets for governments around the world to raise tax revenues. Stricter health regulations aimed at reducing the share of tobacco consumers and higher taxes pose a risk to Altria’s revenues. Altria’s total top line growth rate, in the first six months of the year, was 0.8% and Altria is pretty much permanently involved in costly litigation. The firm spent $43M on litigation in the first six months of the year.

(Source: Altria)

If Altria fails to overturn the ruling of the U.S. International Trade Commission and the IQOS sales ban in the U.S. stands, the tobacco firm is at risk of losing a rapidly growing business.

Final thoughts on Altria

Shares of Altria and Philip Morris cratered last week, but I believe the market overreacted to the ITC’s ruling. This ruling creates a buy-the-drop situation because Altria’s yield has surged to 7.9% and the last word in the case has not been said yet. Because inflation is accelerating, Altria’s near-8% dividend yield is irresistible.