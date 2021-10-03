Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index. The most recent factsheet for the fund's index, as of 31 August 2021, explains:

The index comprises large, mid and small cap stocks globally excluding the US. The index is derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world's investable market capitalization.

In essence, the index is constructed by looking at almost all equities globally, and selecting small-, mid- and large-cap stocks outside of the United States. The benchmark index has 7,359 constituents in total, with a dividend yield of 2.24% as of August 2021. Other statistics below include an average market cap of $4.3 billion, and a median market cap of $841 million (i.e., there is some upside skewness in favor of large-caps), with the top 10 constituents representing 9.64% of the index (which reflects relatively low concentration).

The index's main sector exposures are Financials (18%), Industrials (15%), Consumer Discretionary (14%), and Technology (14%). So, over 60% of the fund is represented by cyclical and economically sensitive sectors. You could also include sectors like Basic Materials (8%), Energy (5%) and two other notable cyclical exposures. Health Care (9%) is traditionally a Defensive sector but has an ability to out-perform across the business cycle.

FTSERussell.com

Given the breadth of the fund, the exposures/percentages here are not in any way deliberate but simply reflect the overall global economy, at least among larger businesses.

As compared to 7,359 constituents in the index, VXUS reported 7,621 holdings as of August 31, 2021 (roughly in line but somewhat surprisingly exceeding the index number). Especially with the larger indices, ETF managers tend to exercise some degree of discretion. But the general idea of VXUS is to cost efficiently invest on a very diversified basis across the world. The expense ratio is very cheap, at 0.08% (characteristic of many/most Vanguard funds).

Vanguard also illustrates the geographical exposures of VXUS in the chart below.

Vanguard.com

The largest exposure is evidently Europe (41%), followed by APAC (27%) and Emerging Markets (25%). One benefit that I often see in these diversified funds that also invest heavily in Europe is that the weighted cost of equity tends to be pulled down by those regions, owing to the low regional risk-free rates. This can "support" (indirectly) the funds' overall valuations, because a lower cost of equity boosts implied fair values. While this can seem like "financial engineering", it is common knowledge that diversified investors can afford to price in less risk. VXUS had net assets of $418.5 billion as of August 31, 2021, suggesting that the fund is a very popular and cheap way to get global diversification.

Before gauging the value of VXUS, there is a fairly large task in determining the portfolio's likely cost of equity. I defer to Professor Damodaran's figures for the likely equity risk premium for mature markets as of September 2021 (of 4.61%, as a base), combined with his July 2020 country risk premiums. I also use World Government Bonds to source 10-year yields to serve as regional risk-free rate proxies. For certain countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates, due to the lack of suitable data I used the trailing 10-year inflation rate of about 1% in each case as a rough proxy (these are small exposures in the VXUS portfolio, so the figures do not have a material effect on the calculation's result in any case). The calculation is presented below.

Hedge Insider

The net result is an implied cost of equity of 6.57% in this case. With a base ERP of 4.61% and the U.S. 10-year yield of 1.465% at the time of writing, it compares to a rough U.S. cost of equity of 6.08%. So, the VXUS cost of equity is a little higher, but kept in check by some exposures to European markets.

Morningstar consensus analyst estimates indicate a forward price/earnings ratio of 14.46x, a price/book ratio of 1.65x (implying a forward return on equity of 11.4%), and a three- to five-year average earnings growth rate of 8.64%. Overall, the return on equity is moderate/modest, and the earnings growth rate is similarly moderate. Due to the number of holdings in the VXUS portfolio, and the fact that Morningstar earnings estimates are likely adjusted for certain items like taxes and interest, I am going to assume earnings growth of 3% after year one, which implies a post-COVID bounce of over 30% based versus a trailing price/earnings ratio I found via Fidelity.

Using my cost of equity estimate of 6.57% total, my valuation gauge suggests VXUS is undervalued, with upside of about 13.8%.

Hedge Insider

Solving for the upside, the implied cost of equity is about 7.46%. This means that VXUS is probably priced for returns of about 7% over the next few years, if all goes to plan, possibly with the potential for some faster lift on the share price via valuation repricing. VXUS seems like a fairly low-risk but low-return bet on the global macroeconomy. The fund is not overvalued in my view, but even being close to fair value, the overall likely return of about 7% is not particularly exciting. I think better opportunities exist elsewhere, and so I would prefer to take a neutral view.

I did not include beta in my calculation of the equity risk premium as I believe this would have been mostly captured in country risk premiums. But I should note the beta of the fund is about 1.02x, meaning the fund is about as volatile as the overall market. The high level of diversification does not seem to compress the volatility materially, but it probably does mean that you are safer from a possible collapse in bubble-like valuations elsewhere.

On the other hand, during the COVID-19 equity crash in March 2020, everything sold off as global investors rushed to cash. VXUS fell about as much as other major U.S. equity index trackers. Partly this would have been due to VXUS's embedded FX exposures; the U.S. dollar tends to rally as a safe haven during market crises, and so if you own a large basket of non-USD-denominated stocks (i.e., a fund like VXUS), you are more exposed to a run on the U.S. dollar. Having said that, since March 2020, USD is trading at much lower levels; as a long-term investor in VXUS, perhaps the FX component is not worth being concerned about, especially given the fund's significant diversification abroad.