Investment Thesis

Since the beginning of 2020, we have grown accustomed to the clean energy ETFs outperforming the broader index, but with a YTD performance being significantly under the broader index having resulted in negative returns across the board. While the green transformation is always top of the agenda, it has lacked its most major event since the onset of Covid-19, which is the annual climate change conference. With ambitious goals for COP26 in the form of seeking increased financial pledges and acceleration of energy transformations, this event might be the spark that will once again set fire under the clean energy ETFs in order to drive them upwards once more. Now, that is of course a matter of probability and I wouldn’t utilise that as the sole argument for any investment decisions. But if I were an investor in clean energy, I’d keep an eye fixed on the conclusions of the COP26 which is set to take place later in Q4. This is the prime opportunity for investors to gauge what political leaders of the world think concerning this topic. A recent election in Germany has shown the population demanding more action, while it will be the first time, we see Joe Biden in relation to this topic, so I expect it to be a catalyst somehow.

Data by YCharts

The Current State For TAN And Its Holdings

Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) appreciated a stunning 233% during 2020 as investors flooded into the clean energy space, while the returns for 2021 has been much bleaker at YTD negative returns of -22% compared to the S&P 500 with 15.9% in total returns. Fellow clean energy ETF iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN) has had a similarly abysmal YTD with negative -23% return. Negative headlines have affected the space with soaring raw material prices impacting bottom lines of ETF holdings combined with supply chain worries and rising inflation which potentially could lead to rising interest rates, which historically has been poison for high growth sectors and names such as the TAN holdings.

Having seen investors continue to chase the companies within this space, their valuations expanded massively, which in my opinion resulted in significant overvaluation setting aside the very positive expectations for the industry itself. Very positive expectations that I believe are warranted, but everything comes at a cost and even a potential shiny gem can reach levels where one simply can’t justify it any longer.

Data by YCharts

I’ve also covered this ETF previously reaching the conclusion that its holdings suffered from bloated valuations on the back of a rush into clean energy. That is not to say this investment play can’t make sense, but that it reached a point where something had to give in, and I found it to be the underlying prices of its holdings.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that the energy transformation theme has been the most popular in terms of securing new inflows of capital. As I described in my previous article, the thematic inflow for 2020 was larger than the previous nine years combined. This covered a range of thematic plays, but energy transformation ETFs led the charge.

As with everything else, massive interest in something sparks new offerings, meaning that we risk diluting the ETFs slightly as new products and services become available to the investment community. As I see it, that’s a risk for these thematic plays, but looking at TAN and its peer base, it is evidently one of the more popular offerings given the daily volume and liquidity supporting it.

COP26 – The Next Trigger, But Is It Up Or Down?

With world politics having been deeply focused on Covid-19 for the majority of the past two years, COP26 was postponed from 2020 to end of 2021 with the most recent climate change conference having taken place in 2019. For those thinking the focus on climate change is old news, then I’ll remind you that this is only the 3rd climate conference taking place after most of the world’s nations committed themselves to the Paris Agreement in 2015 which was negotiated between 196 nations.

As such, the COP26 is a significant event in the sphere of climate change and energy transformation. As with any global collaboration, it starts off with a draft paper with fluid descriptions and oftentimes vague commitments before it evolves in further negotiations and meetings to prescribe more actionable solutions and pathways to meet the original visions and aspirations.

The event itself will take place between October 31st and November 12th in Glasgow, Scotland under the presidency of the United Kingdom. Looking at the official webpage for the event, it reads:

The world is currently not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. The targets announced in Paris would result in warming well above 3 degrees by 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels. If we continue as we are, temperatures will carry on rising, bringing even more catastrophic flooding, bush fires, extreme weather and destruction of species. As part of the Paris Agreement, every country agreed to communicate or update their emissions reduction targets – their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – every five years to reflect their highest possible ambition and a progression over time. 2020 marked the end of the first of these five year cycles. This means that countries are expected to update their 2030 targets before we meet in Glasgow. We are calling on all countries to update their NDCs so that they are in line with holding temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. It is especially important that developed countries and the largest emitters take the lead.

Under the headline “We need to act now”, COP26 urges countries to ensure the end of coal even quicker by speeding up their efforts in terms of cleaner energy sources such as wind, sun, hydro etc.

What this translates into is a potential bump in financial pledges from countries and administrations all over the world towards moving even faster. If so, that could positively impact companies operating within this space. There is of course also the probability that we will continue as is, but if we look at a very recent political event as a guideline, it shows that populations across the globe are demanding more from their political leaders. In the recent German election, the green party ensured its largest mandate ever and climate was the key issue for voters on a broad spectrum. It turned out that the two legacy parties, democrats and conservatives, ended up in a situation where the green party together with the liberals will be king makers in terms of who ends up ruling the country. So even though the party itself ended up getting a smaller mandate than hoped for, they are in a key position to ensure their policy comes to life. Perhaps even, that the legacy parties can't ignore the opinion of its fellow countrymen given that the conservatives had their worst election result since the end of the second World War.

While everything is of course still uncertain with no government formed yet, it does show that as elections take place, populations across the globe demand more than previously promised from their leaders.

Studying the official goals of the COP26, we also see that securing an even more ambitious energy transformation and increased financial pledges from the developed countries is top of the agenda. As such, I find it will be a key event for investors who might be looking at their clean energy investments with an unhappy demeanour given their performance YTD.

Already Established Ambitious Expectations

As also laid out in my previous articles concerning the solar space, there are very strong expectations surrounding the industry, suggesting that industry leaders such as Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG), First Solar Inc (FSLR) and Sunrun Inc (RUN) will stand to experience strong growth going forward.

Solar Power Europe.org Global Market Outlook, Solar Power 2020-2024, p. 24

Investors will be hoping that COP26 will result in global scenarios receiving a boost, such as the one above, allowing for even stronger growth for the industry. Looking at the previous graph illustrating the expansion in P/S ratios for some of the leaders suggest, that if TAN is to spike upwards, it would take a breath of positive news in a time of mostly worries related to raw materials, supply chains and so on.

Whether you or I as an individual believes in global warming doesn’t matter, as our political leaders across the global have committed in the hundreds of billions to the energy transformation we are witnessing. As such, it is here to stay, but even the strongest of political agendas sometimes rely on a breath of fresh air to continue moving upwards. We shall see if the COP26 and its conclusion can provide that boost in what has otherwise been a rough patch for TAN and its peers.