The quarter that just ended will go down as one of the most important in Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) history. In it, the company adopted many of the changes required of it by the Chinese government. These changes included:

Sharing content with competitors.

Committing $15.5 billion to China's common prosperity fund.

Divesting itself of most of its media holdings.

Each of these changes was taken as a negative at the time it was announced. The $15.5 billion common prosperity fund contribution, for example, preceded a 15.5% September stock price decline. As the chart below shows, BABA stock declined following September 3 - the date the contributions were announced.

It's undeniably true that there have been some scary news for BABA investors. In addition to the above-mentioned developments, we've also heard about:

Only one of these stories directly impacted BABA (the fine), but together they helped create an environment that led some to write off China as "un-investable." Indeed, it does not look like strong capital markets are the Chinese Communist Party's (CPC) top priority right now, as the party continues to announce new regulatory measures despite the bear market previous measures caused.

Investors are right to worry - to a point. Many of the measures the CPC has announced have no positive aspect to them whatsoever. The $2.8 billion anti-trust fine BABA took, for example, is simply a cost that the company will have to take on the chin, like any other fine. Other measures, however, may indirectly benefit the companies affected. For example, the $15.5 billion in common prosperity fund contributions could be beneficial if companies are allowed to take equity in the projects they fund.

When earnings are released for the most second quarter, we will finally get to see how all this is actually playing out. Until now, we have had no idea about the actual financial impact of all these developments. But when earnings are released, we will. For that reason, I will develop a cautiously bullish thesis on BABA in this article, arguing that it has upside if the financial costs the company took in the previous quarter weren't too great.

What We Will Learn in the Quarter

On November 4, Alibaba will be releasing its earnings for its second quarter of fiscal 2022. In it, we will get to see all the usual metrics that investors look for - revenue, earnings, operating cash flow, and so on. We will also get to see for the first time the actual financial impact of the measures that the CPC has taken in 2021. Until very recently, most of these measures were "soft" factors, in the sense that an actual financial cost was not attached to them. In the second quarter, however, many of these developments materialized, and will impact the earnings results. Among other things, we will learn:

The impact of the $15.5 billion common prosperity fund contribution.

The exact nature of this contribution has been highly controversial. Alibaba described the contributions as "investments" in its press releases, but Western media outlets referred to them as donations.

No source, Chinese or Western, has so far outlined the exact nature of the contributions. That is of crucial importance. If BABA's common prosperity funds are in fact "investments," then the company will be able to take equity in the ventures it funds. That would result in new balance sheet assets and potentially future profits. If, on the other hand, the contributions are really just donations, then we're looking at $15.5 billion in cash out the door in five years - roughly $3.1 billion per year.

We will almost certainly get the answer to the question of whether these funds are investments or donations in the next earnings release. BABA said that the funds would be spread out over five years ending in 2025. In order to get five years out of the 2021-2025 period, you need to count 2021 as one of the years. Alibaba has only two more quarters - the one about to be reported, and the one after that - to make its first contributions in calendar 2021. So it is very likely that we will hear more about those contributions in the upcoming quarterly report.

The impact of content sharing between Alibaba and its competitors.

One of the measures that the CPC imposed on tech companies was sharing of content between themselves. This includes not only direct links to content but also meaningful functionality. For example, the CPC banned the act of preventing users from using a competitor's payments system. This will materially impact Alibaba, which had been preventing users from paying with Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat payments app. BABA's new policy of allowing WeChat payments went into effect near the end of September, so we will likely get some idea of how it is impacting the company's bottom line in the upcoming earnings release.

Possible impacts from the Evergrande implosion.

Another factor that may have impacted Alibaba in the most recent quarter was the Evergrande implosion. Alibaba's September selloff correlated with Evergrande's failure to make interest payments, an event that was thought to have wide-reaching implications for China's economy. If Evergrande failed to pay its Chinese creditors then that could potentially cause banks to become more conservative in loaning money to property developers. That in turn could lead to a recession, as real estate is 29% of China's GDP. If Evergrande caused a China-wide recession then eventually aggregate demand would go lower and that would probably reduce the amount of spending on Alibaba's platform. So far, Evergrande has only missed payments on offshore bonds, not Chinese bonds. That looks encouraging, but keep in mind that Evergrande has $7.4 billion in principal repayment coming up next year. Also, China's retail sales grew at only 2.5% in August when 7% was expected. So we aren't out of the woods yet when it comes to the possibility of macro factors negatively impacting BABA.

Recent Earnings

Having reviewed the key factors that are likely to have impacted Alibaba in its second quarter, we can now look at how the company did in its most recent reported quarter. This can help us gauge how the ongoing Chinese crackdown could affect the quarter about to be reported.

In its most recent quarter, BABA delivered:

1.18 billion active users, up 3.9%.

$31.8 billion in revenue, up 34%.

$4.8 billion in operating income, down 11%.

$6.7 billion in adjusted net income, up 10%.

$2.54 in adjusted diluted EPS, up 12%.

$3.2 billion in free cash flow, down 43%.

Apart from operating income and free cash flow, these were all solid metrics. The growth in adjusted earnings didn't quite match that in revenue, but that's to be expected as BABA was investing heavily in its subsidiaries in the quarter. It also paid out in cash $1.4 billion of the $2.8 billion fine it booked in the prior quarter, hence the massive decline in free cash flow.

With these numbers down on paper, we can begin to come up with some estimates of how the CPC's 2021 measures might have impacted BABA.

First up, the prosperity fund contributions. These are on the CPC's timeline, not BABA's, so at least some of them will have to be paid out by the end of the 2021 calendar year. Alibaba's $15.5 billion five-year contribution works out to $3.1 billion a year. If BABA is going to pay out the entire $3.1 billion evenly across all five years, then it has two quarters left to pay out the $3.1 billion for 2021. That works out to $1.55 billion per remaining quarter. If BABA were to pay out $1.55 billion in Q2 and revenue/earnings were otherwise unchanged, then the impacts would be:

$30.25 billion in revenue, down 4.8%.

$5.15 billion in net income, down 23%.

As we can see, it would be a significant hit to net income. Enough that earnings would decline, but not enough to make them negative. Note, however, that the overall impact of these contributions will depend on whether BABA can take equity in the projects in funds. If it can take equity, then there will be an increase in balance sheet assets to offset the cash decline; if not, then the contributions are a "pure" cost.

Next up we have the WeChat payment system change. This occurred near the end of the quarter, so its impact is likely to be pretty minimal. BABA may choose not to even report on it. If it were to have an impact, it would be felt in the core e-commerce part of BABA's business. It's not clear exactly what impact this change would have. Customers using WeChat to pay would deprive AliPay (a partial subsidiary of Alibaba) of revenue, but on the other hand, the change might drive more purchases from customers who don't want to use Alipay. Obviously, Alibaba chose to ban WeChat initially because it thought that exclusivity was more profitable, but it could turn out to be the case that it miscalculated.

Finally, we have the forced media divestitures. This change will actually have a positive impact on BABA financially. In the most recent quarter, Alibaba's media unit delivered adjusted EBITDA margin of -5%. Remember that EBITDA doesn't include taxes, interest, or depreciation, so the actual negative margin was probably larger than 5%. Traditional media like newspapers tends to be unprofitable, so it's unlikely that BABA would have ever swung its media segment around to profitability. Therefore, the immediate impact of the forced media divestitures will likely be positive.

Broadly, it appears that Alibaba has enough core strength to absorb the impact of all the risks described above. With $45 billion in cash on hand, the company could pay the entire five years' worth of prosperity fund contributions right now and still be very liquid. With $6.7 billion in quarterly net income, it could take a billion-dollar hit every single quarter and still be extremely profitable. Finally, with $21.8 billion in annual net income, it could take a new $3.1 billion hit each year and still grow. Fiscal 2021 was actually pretty good proof of that. In the 2021 fiscal year, BABA booked the $2.8 billion fine, and still managed to eke out slight earnings growth - approximately 2%. No, that's not the kind of earnings growth that people get excited about. But it's enough to show that the company can produce growth that outstrips big costs. So, we have adequate reason to think that BABA can handle everything China is throwing at it and then some.