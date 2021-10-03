Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Economic reports in the week ahead

The debt ceiling and infrastructure talks out of DC will continue to be front and center next week amid more hints that ratings agencies could take the U.S. credit rating down a notch if the drama continues. Economic reports due out include updates on factory orders, the trade balance and consumer credit before the September jobs report blows in at the end of the week. Investors will also be watching the spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury as they balance the impact of higher rates and prep for the upcoming earnings season. Big events to watch next week include an analyst day for General Motors (NYSE:GM) as it talks up its electric vehicle momentum, as well as spotlights on Box (NYSE:BOX) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). A wildcard to watch for is an announcement from Altria (NYSE:MO) on what it plans to do with its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD).



Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 4: The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 5: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, October 6: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, October 7: ConAgra (NYSE:CAG), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW).

IPO watch: IFit Health & Fitness (IFIT) is expected to start trading on October 6, while Life Time Group (LTH) and Cingulate (CING) are set to debut on October 7.

Dividend watch: Projected quarterly dividend increases for the week ahead include KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to $0.21 from $0.15, RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to $0.40 from $0.38, Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to $0.575 from $0.55 and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to $0.42 from $0.41.

Healthcare watch: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) holds a conference call on October 4 in conjunction with the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress to discuss on the expanding inflammation portfolio from EADV.Watch Amgen (AMGN), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA), Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) for Phase 2 or Phase 3 updates to be presented at various conferences during the week.



Events in the spotlight: General Motors (GM) holds a four-hour investor event that some analysts are circling as a potential share price catalyst. Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives thinks GM will go into detail on the EV roadmap, financial goals, and give investors more comfort in the overall EV vision which has been overshadowed by the current chip shortage. Shares of GM have popped in the past when the automaker talked up its electrification initiative. Box (BOX), IBM (IBM), Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will also hold key investor events. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a deeper dive into events that may move share prices.



Conference schedule: Notable conference in the week ahead include the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference, Chardan’s Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference and the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccine and Infectious Disease Conference. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a detailed list of specific events to watch.



Notable annual meetings: Annual meeting are on tap for Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) on October 5. Nike (NYSE:NKE) also holds its annual meeting on October 6. One of the shareholder proposals for Nike centers on it providing information regarding its process for assessing the "effectiveness" of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs and its "assessment" of program effectiveness, as reflected in any goals, metrics and trends related to the promotion, recruitment and retention of protected classes of employees. Nike says it already discloses adequate DEI information.

Box office: The fall movie season is expected to strong with Sony's (NYSE:SONY) Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Warner Bros.' (NYSE:T) The Many Saints of Newark and United Artists' The Addams Family all debuting. The international numbers for Bond film No Time To Die will also be watched closely ahead of the U.S. premiere next week.



Stock splits: A three-for-one stock split by Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will become effective on October 5.

Barron's mentions: The publication takes on the issue of supply chain havoc wrecking the Christmas season with port congestion in Los Angeles and Long Beach widely reported. It is noted that many savvy retailers and importers advanced their orders, meaning the issue may be decidedly overblown and the holidays may be more normal than some expect for companies like Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). The worldwide energy crunch is also on the radar this week, with companies that have natural-gas exposure and benefit from rising oil prices as well looking particularly attractive. Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), which won shareholder approval this week to merge with Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), is singled out. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Royal Dutch Shell, Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and small-cap Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are also called intriguing energy plays.



Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital