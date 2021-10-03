Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

One key motivation for this article is to update my rating on Discovery, Inc.'s (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK) Series C shares, DISCK, to "Very Bullish" - since May 17th and the announcement of the deal with AT&T (T) to merge with WarnerMedia, DISCK has pulled back by another ~20%. This contrasts with steady, although not breath-taking, progress on rolling out Discovery's and WarnerMedia's D2C platforms.

Warner Bros. Discovery (aka "NewCo") shouldn't really need breathtaking D2C growth, though, given that the core legacy cable business has seen only slow subscriber declines, a good advertising rebound, and the business is highly cash generative overall, at $757M of free cash flow for Discovery just in 2021Q2. Furthermore, the potential for NewCo to be an acquisition target, with one common share class, should provide support for the stock price.

Taking all of these factors into consideration, the upside outweighs the downside, with bullish scenarios suggesting 57% upside or higher in the next few years.

Recap. And a Reminder that the DISCK Shares Are Still Better.

In addition to the continued price pullback, the DISCA-DISCK spread has narrowed to about 3.9%, from ~16.0% pre-deal, as I pointed out should happen in "Bulking Up For The Streaming Wars, The Series C Shares Are Better", along with several other contributors. This results from the equal treatment of all Discovery share classes in the merger with WarnerMedia, which will be spun/split off from AT&T sometime next year.

For some background on Discovery and NewCo, feel free to check out the following:

For convenience, here's the slide summarizing the deal:

Source: AT&T and Discovery Joint Presentation.

In the rest of this article, I'll go over some highlights from the recent period, how Warner Bros. Discovery could fit into a competitive streaming field, prospects for further dealmaking, and an outlook on valuation.

Highlights From The Recent Period

Some of the highlights from Discovery's 2021Q2 earnings call include the following:

Steady progress with 17M subscribers at 2021Q2 quarter-end, and 18M as of August 3rd. Roughly half of these are non-cable subscribers. The annual run-rate of "next-generation" revenues is $1.6B.

The bulk of 2021's discovery+ international market launches are in 2021H2.

Sequential improvement in linear and strength of upfront advertising. Cord-cutting is more moderated internationally, with entry cable prices being lower.

Advertising "returned to near pre-pandemic levels" around the globe.

Not counting the sale of Great American Country, total portfolio subscribers were down 3%.

AVOD has only required 3 minutes of advertising to reach $6 average revenue per user (ARPU) versus 14 minutes on linear. Improved targeting is likely a factor.

For AT&T's part, the 2021Q2 earnings call and other investor presentations had the following highlights about WarnerMedia:

70M to 73M subscribers by end-of-year, for HBO Max/HBO.

$2B of 2021Q2 D2C revenues.

HBO Max just launched in Latin America two days before the quarter-end, with "material incremental subscriber additions", which is no doubt factored into the guidance, already.

HBO and HBO Max had 130 Emmy nominations, narrowly edging out Netflix (NFLX) at 129 to take the #1 spot for any network or platform. That's notable given the contrast in content spend, with HBO at ~$3B and HBO Max at ~$2B, specifically (I'm not sure how much this overlaps with HBO's spend), versus Netflix at ~$17B in 2020. WarnerMedia in total had more than 180 Emmy nominations.

The Discovery-WarnerMedia deal is on track and expected to close in 2022H1.

Source: AT&T 2021Q2 Investor Presentation.

Based on WarnerMedia's $2B of 2021Q2 D2C revenues, the annual run-rate for NewCo's D2C revenues would currently be ~$8B + $1.6B = ~$9.6B. This makes the $15B+ target for D2C revenues by 2023 look highly achievable, probably requiring ~135M subscribers - NewCo would be around ~85M, right now. $9.6B is also roughly the level that Netflix was at in early 2017, when its share price was ~1/4 of what it is, today, and its enterprise value was around $69B. That compares to a pro forma $115B enterprise value for NewCo, which, of course, still has the core legacy business.

Singular Focus On Being The Best Creative Company In The World

Zaslav has stated that the core missions for Warner Bros. Discovery are: (1) reaching 200M D2C subscribers, and (2) being the best creative company in the world. While there are questions about the combined go-to-market strategy for NewCo, Zaslav contends that the "toughest thing to do" is to assemble a library of world-class IP, which arguably NewCo has managed to do.

Source: AT&T and Discovery Joint Presentation.

I would not go as far to say that Warner Bros. Discovery will have an "easy" time competing with Netflix, Amazon (AMZN), and others in the streaming space. For Netflix, streaming is part of its DNA in a way that isn't the case for anyone else - its growing scale will only help to reinforce its lead. But Warner Bros. Discovery should find its way into the top tier - some reasons that boost Warner Bros. Discovery's chances in the streaming wars:

A content library and investment level (~$20B/year) that are near the top of the field, and the recognizable brand name of HBO Max which can pique consumer interest.

Content that covers all major categories of scripted, unscripted, news, and sports. Netflix is noticeably lacking in the last two categories.

An ability to funnel existing legacy subscribers into D2C services.

Continual churn that is inherent in the industry - meaning that competitive positioning shouldn't be taken too much for granted over the longer term.

Consumers having multiple streaming services, on average - surveys put this at 3-5 for American households, conditional on having at least one SVOD service. This average could be lower outside of North America. Cable subscribers that have so far resisted the cord-cutting trend likely have a greater willingness to spend on entertainment.

Sticky content in niche categories that resonate with super-fans - a strength of Discovery.

WarnerMedia and HBO are competitive in terms of content quality. For the 2021 Oscars, everyone lagged Netflix, though WarnerMedia was close to Amazon and Disney (DIS). As stated earlier, WarnerMedia led in 2021 Emmys.

A further concern could be the economics of a new streaming world. For Discovery's part, at least, their D2C ARPU is equal to or greater than legacy cable ($7-$9 versus $7). HBO Max/HBO ARPU was just under $12. In terms of the streaming wars, more consolidation will happen, until the players that are still standing have enough scale and a new industry oligopoly takes hold - potentially along with a re-bundling of sorts that wouldn't look that different from the old cable world. At that point, my guess is that subscriber prices would go up and content spend down, as the more consolidated industry becomes less competitive.

This whole process could take a few more years, though - in the meantime, it could continue to be a land grab, with players making large investments in a race to gain subscribers.

Source: Discovery's discovery+ Investor Briefing.

More Dealmaking In The Future?

With NewCo's single share class, some have brought up the idea that NewCo could itself be put up for sale to an acquirer. After some reflection, though, I'm not sure that this would be a likely scenario, but I invite reader thoughts (as always) on the issue. It's not clear if any of Apple (AAPL), Amazon, or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) think they would need a knock-out content acquisition of NewCo's size to cement their position in the content space. There could also be anti-trust concerns, which at the very least would add an additional drag - the FTC review of Amazon's acquisition of MGM Holdings is something to watch, in this regard.

Comcast (CMCSA) looks like a more likely suitor, but then Viacom (VIACA)(VIAC) is more within reach, with an enterprise value of ~$40B. Note that Discovery and WarnerMedia have fairly complementary media assets, and fewer regulatory hurdles in their merger. Disney seems unlikely, but any absurd sell-off should make NewCo enough of a temptation for others to take a kick at the can, helping to put a floor under the price.

Another possibility for Warner Bros Discovery, once on more established post-deal footing, is further bolt-on acquisitions, assuming that smaller players haven't been devoured by that time. A couple of these smaller companies include Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) (LGF.B) and AMC Networks Inc.(AMCX). While this could add even more debt, Discovery management arguably has a good M&A track record so far, including the Scripps Networks acquisition in 2018, and then John Malone, who owns most of the super-voting DISCB shares, is, of course, an M&A legend in media and cable.

Valuation Outlook: Where's Bill Hwang When You Need Him?

For some updated valuation measures on NewCo, with $55B of net debt and ~696.9M diluted Discovery shares (664M diluted shares outstanding as of the latest 10-Q, plus ~32.9M for the additional premium given to the Series A-1 convertible preferred, in the deal), I arrive at the following based on DISCK's Friday close of ~$24.78:

Market cap of $59.5B, and an enterprise value of $114.5B. This compares to a roughly $102B enterprise value for WarnerMedia that AT&T paid in 2018, which was followed by around $5B in divestitures.

EV/Sales of 2.9, based on pro forma sales of $39B. With $15B+ in projected D2C revenue and $52B projected revenue in total, for 2023, forward EV/Sales would be 2.2.

EV/EBITDA of 9.5 based on pro forma EBITDA of $12B. With projected synergies boosting EBITDA to $14B by 2023, forward EV/EBITDA would be around 8.2.

In the last few years, Discovery has tended to be in the 8x-10x EV/EBITDA range. It reached >12x prior to the cable network industry coming under existential threat from Netflix. Note that Discovery acquired WarnerMedia for ~2.8x-3.1x EV/Sales, and ~9.7x-11x EV/EBITDA, by my estimates. Given Discovery's sell-off, these numbers would be closer to ~2.4x-2.6x EV/Sales, and ~8.5x-9.9x EV/EBITDA for WarnerMedia's part of NewCo -- i.e., a bit higher than Discovery right now, for EV/EBITDA. DIS and NFLX are in another valuation league, altogether, so they would be difficult to show on the same charts:

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Looking at the downside, conservatively assuming that Discovery contributes zero market cap value to NewCo, would imply ~29% downside, and a DISCK share price of $17.59. Another data point to consider is that DISCK got as low as $14.99 in late 2017, for a short-lived time, as the market tried to process Discovery's debt-enabled acquisition of Scripps Networks.

This leads to the following scenarios where I attempt to characterize how things might play out for Warner Bros. Discovery:

Source: Author's calculations.

The "Very Bearish" scenario could correspond to the case of significant selling pressure after the deal close, and is at the lower end of Discovery's historical EV/EBITDA multiple range. This looks likelier as a near-term scenario. The "Very Bullish" scenario corresponds to management projections coming to fruition on EBITDA and debt paydown - note that even if this materializes, it might take longer than 2023, but the upside could be significant, at ~112%. The EV/EBITDA multiple expanding to 12x would be within Discovery's normal historical range and still far off of the 30x-40x levels seen for Disney or Netflix.

As a reminder, DISCK is the better option to own, versus DISCA.

Risks

The price pullback has helped to mitigate the risks, although these still exist, obviously. Here are a few of them:

One concern hanging over the stock could likely be anticipation of forced selling pressure from AT&T's dividend-oriented investors dumping the non-dividend-paying shares of NewCo, after the deal close.

At deal closing, NewCo will have a hefty debt burden of roughly 5x EBITDA. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels has stated multiple times that he expects this not to be an issue. The fact of not having dividend payments and suspending buybacks gives flexibility to focus on the paydown.

Execution risks on the combined D2C strategy. Discovery management has seemed to take an experimental, step-wise approach on the D2C front. So I wouldn't expect a home run out of the gate, but I'd expect that they can figure something out. The company's singular focus on content should also help to mitigate execution risk.

Intense competition that keeps upping the ante on content spend, thus constraining margins. This is not unlikely for the next few years - but as consolidation occurs and the global D2C race slows down, the remaining players will likely have leeway to ease up.

Any acceleration in the decline of the core legacy business.

Other risks that are one-time issues:

There is pressure to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympics, for which Discovery has the European broadcast rights.

Discovery faces the risk of a forced divestiture of its TVN network, in Poland, based on recent Polish legislation. My guess is that TVN accounts for <2% of total Adjusted OIBDA, based on eyeballing Discovery's International Networks subscriber counts across channels.

I would leave some buying room available to add in the event of additional price pressure after the deal closes. But unless there are a major broad market sell-off or execution problems, sub-$26 looks pretty reasonable, with the opportunity to average-down on any further unexplained pullback. I also wouldn't expect a huge breakout until once the dust settles on the deal, which could allow for some trading around a core position.

Final Thoughts

The main catalyst for this update is Discovery's deflated DISCK stock price, which I think has come down enough to compensate for the eventuality that NewCo will see some selling pressure by dividend-focused AT&T investors once the Discovery-WarnerMedia deal is consummated. NewCo will face stiff competition in the global streaming wars - but it should have the necessary components and dedicated focus to make it into the top tier of streaming players. Furthermore, the risks have to be weighed against an inexpensive DISCK entry point and the potential returns, with bullish scenarios suggesting 57% upside or higher in the next few years.