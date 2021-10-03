imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:BATS:IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund offered by iShares that enables predominantly U.S. investors to get direct exposure to a "broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East". The expense ratio is 0.07%, which is much lower than you usually see from iShares. IEFA is one of the company's more popular funds, with $98.3 billion in assets under management as of October 1, 2021, which no doubt helps to support the low expense ratio.

IEFA's benchmark index is the MSCI EAFE IMI Index. The most recent factsheet for the index indicates that, as of August 31, 2021, the forward price/earnings ratio was 16.03x, with a price/book ratio of 1.87x, implying a forward return on equity of circa 11.67%. This is reasonable, but not particularly high, and lower than you would expect from, for example, major U.S. equity index trackers. The "problem" in part, here, is that IEFA invests not only abroad but also in a diversified fashion; the number of holdings was 2,989 as of September 30, 2021. The more diversified a fund is, the less capable you are of generating "alpha" or out-performance as compared to your own benchmark index (beyond beta, i.e., relative risk/volatility).

On the subject of beta, IEFA mostly tracks the overall markets, with a five-year historical beta of 1.01x. My immediate impression with the above data is that the investor's return is unlikely to deviate significantly in the medium term from an annualized return of between 6.24% and 11.67% (the forward earnings yield, and underlying portfolio return on equity as implied by the benchmark index, respectively). Over time, the long-term return might converge on 12%, but you are paying above book value; the midpoint of these numbers of just under 8-9% is a reasonable rule of thumb, but I will next assess IEFA's valuation in more detail.

The first thing to note would be the fund's geographical exposures. The fund does not invest in either the United States or Canada. IEFA's strategy is to invest in developed markets outside of these two countries. The regional exposures are broken down in the table below.

Evidently, the largest country exposure is Japan, and this is fairly well-known to be a low ROE economy. MSCI's Japan Index, for instance, implies a forward return on equity of just under 10%. It is mature, developed markets that "pull down" the potential of IEFA to generate large returns. Japan is a mature market with aging population demographics and weak/flat productivity (see chart below; productivity has flat-lined for almost decades now).

That does not mean that earnings cannot grow, etc., and it does not mean that Japanese equities will not produce a positive long-term return. But it does increase the chances of a negative real return, and/or simply underperformance relative to major U.S. equity funds. So, valuation does matter, and you have to manage your expectations. Being exposed to Japan also offers an embedded Japanese yen exposure which can serve well as a safe haven during crises, but this will not offer long-term investors much consolation if long-term returns are underwhelming.

In any case, using equity risk premium (including country risk premium estimates) from Professor Damodaran, coupled with government bond yield data from World Government Bonds (using 10-year yields as proxies for regional risk-free rates), I calculate the cost of equity for IEFA as being 5.34% on a weighted basis.

Using this cost of equity, I can price IEFA's future earnings and earnings growth rates. I would prefer to use MSCI's index as a basis for IEFA (including the forward price/earnings ratio of 16.03x cited earlier, as of August 31, 2021). For three- to five-year earnings growth rates, after year one I bring the average back to circa 11.5% (this is firmly underneath Morningstar consensus analyst estimates of 20.28% over the same time frame, but I view this as aggressive). My lower implied growth rate, to be more conservative, does not seem to prevent us from finding a favorable valuation result.

Hedge Insider

Upside of almost 60% is implied. As I generally explain, this does not mean that we should expect this kind of upside in the near term; instead, it implies that investors are under-weight this portfolio, and/or are pricing in higher equity risk premiums into these stocks. Given that the portfolio is diversified, it is low beta (as established earlier), and the exposure to mature markets like Japan help to support a low overall "portfolio cost of equity" of 5.34% in this case. Solving for my valuation price, the implied cost of equity is more like 8.39%, so over 8%.

Compare that 8% to my earlier predicted 8-9% as a rough "rule of thumb", being the midpoint between IEFA's underlying return on equity and the forward earnings yield. This is where I think IEFA is trading: returns of circa 8% are implied on a forward basis.

We already know that IEFA is exposed to mature markets. Ideally, we would want to see, "in spite" of this, that the fund is exposed to some vibrant sectors that have potential to do well across the business cycle (i.e., ideally not heavy exposures to Defensive sectors like Consumer Staples). Morningstar provides a simple breakdown.

Morningstar.com

The fund is exposed mainly to Industrials (17%), Financial Services (16%), Healthcare (12%), and Consumer Cyclical (12%). This, to me, sounds like it is fit for a strong performance early on in the business cycle, but possibly has some potential to generate fairly average or mediocre returns throughout the more mature stages of the business cycle. You have some Technology exposure in there too, at 10% (as of September 29, 2021), but the fund is quite balanced overall.

So, my conviction in a forward appreciation rate of about 8% per annum is quite strong. iShares provides a dividend yield calculated on the basis of an SEC 30-day yield (a recent approximation) of 1.96%. That is quite tight and in alignment with other major developed market funds. IEFA is unlikely to deviate significantly from its current trajectory in that regard. If earnings growth is indeed going to be as strong as analysts are predicting (on average), then IEFA could potentially out-perform. However, my base case expectation would be a more modest return in the region of 8%.

While 8% is not incredibly exciting, it is around 50% higher than the cost of equity I would have otherwise assumed, and so I would maintain a moderately bullish view on IEFA. In this view, I would also find some support for the global equity picture going forward, as it is clear to me that IEFA is not overvalued, let alone in bubble territory; the broader bull market is likely to remain intact.