MACRO PHOTO/iStock via Getty Images

I've mentioned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in some of my previous articles, especially older ones. I invested back when the yield was well over 3%, and saw massive gains once COVID-19 started fading and the company's multiple spiked. Despite it being a comparatively small position, I decided to sell my stake when returns were over 200% inclusive of dividends.

In this article, I'll show you why I believe that was the right choice - and also tell you at what price I would consider buying back into TSM - and more importantly, why.

(Source: TSMC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - What does the company do?

The company is the world's largest independent pure-play semi-foundry/company and is one of the largest companies in all of Taiwan. Despite its seat, however, the company is majority-owned by foreign investors and shareholders.

It doesn't take a degree to realize what importance semi/chip foundries and manufacturers have in today's world given the technological expansion. The company was the world's first dedicated semi foundry, and was founded back in 1987, and was the first Taiwanese company to list on the NYSE back in 1997. The company also has an impressive history of averaging a very long-term (25+ years) annual growth rate of over 16% in terms of EPS. In short, long-term investors in TSMC have grown very wealthy with this company in their portfolio.

It's relatively common knowledge that most major companies don't maintain their own foundries - so-called "fabless" semiconductor companies. These include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL), Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), and many others. This is due to the truly mind-boggling capital intensity of maintaining, evolving, and producing with your own/your own foundry. It also means that all of the mentioned companies - and many, many more - are customers of TSMC to one degree or another.

TSMC has a global production capacity of around 13M 300mm-wafers per year. The company was also the first to produce 7 and 5-nanometre chips, ahead of other foundry companies.

It employs over 56,000 people. Fundamentally, TSMC is AA-rated, making it one of the credit-safest companies on the planet, and carries no more than a 16% LT debt/capital ratio. The company has some truly amazing DGR numbers, having grown the dividend at a CAGR of 27.1% for nearly 20 years - since it started paying a dividend in 2003. The company's payout ratio has been as high as 72% in the dot-com bubble, but usually hovers below the 45% mark, with the current EPS payout ratio being around 39.1%.

As a foundry, TSMC uses its production capacities to provide manufacturing capacity to customers who provide them with proprietary integrated circuit designs. TSMC operates many fabs across the world, including one 150mm wafer fab, six 200mm, five 300m and four advanced backend fabs - seven of these fabs are located with the corporate office in Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan, one in the US, one in Shanghai, one in Nanjing. The focus is on Asia and the US for production capacities. Looking at the company's production capabilities, you get a quick look at how technologies have exploded.

(Source: TSMC)

The company is entering a period of higher growth, which means that TSMC will have to expand its production capabilities due to 5G, HPC, and other factors. TSMC expects to invest $100B over the next 3 years to increase and meet the demand for production and the R&D of advanced technologies.

The company's geographical market split is extremely clear and very tilted, with a heavy dependence on the North American customer market - which is logical, as most of the larger IT companies are headquartered there.

(Source: TSMC)

The company's product range includes a number of different semiconductors. These are:

Smartphone platform , with process technologies for 5-nm FinFET to 7-nm FinFET, as well as IPs for premium product applications.

, with process technologies for 5-nm FinFET to 7-nm FinFET, as well as IPs for premium product applications. High-performance Computing Platform, where the company provides manufacturing capabilities for fabless IC design companies and system companies, again with 5-16 nm FinFET. Products include things like CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, server processors, packaging technologies, and many others.

where the company provides manufacturing capabilities for fabless IC design companies and system companies, again with 5-16 nm FinFET. Products include things like CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, server processors, packaging technologies, and many others. IoT Platform where the company provides ultra-low-power - ULP - technology platforms for a wide range of products, including AI, IoT, and others with 12-55 nm ULP/FinFET technologies and products. The company also provides low operating voltage solutions.

where the company provides ultra-low-power - ULP - technology platforms for a wide range of products, including AI, IoT, and others with 12-55 nm ULP/FinFET technologies and products. The company also provides low operating voltage solutions. Automotive Electronics Platform, which offers solutions in automotive to support the three trends of "smarter, safer and greener". The company offers products for driver assistance systems, in-vehicle infotainment, and other related technologies, such as high-sensitive CMOS-imaging/Lidar technologies.

which offers solutions in automotive to support the three trends of "smarter, safer and greener". The company offers products for driver assistance systems, in-vehicle infotainment, and other related technologies, such as high-sensitive CMOS-imaging/Lidar technologies. Digital Consumer Electronics Platform, where the company provides consumers with solutions for AI-enabled smart devices, such as Digital TV products, smart cameras as well as techs such as WLAN, power circuits, timing controllers, and similar technologies. Manufacturers of televisions, with the company's solutions for 8K/4K DTV/4K streaming, are prominent here.

In terms of these business areas, though I hesitate to call them clear "segments" as such, the split is equally clear, with Smartphones and Computing being the main breadmakers of the company.

(Source: TSMC)

The company also provides, in its operations, dedicated customer service.

So, what about competition? Surely, there must be others. Yes, there are. While TSMC is leading, we're looking at companies such as Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), which has been in the foundry business since 2006, Globalfoundries, a divestment of AMD, United Microelectronics (UMC), and a few others - but TSMC is the leader. The only company that could probably end up seriously competing with them is Samsung, which actually surpassed TSMC in terms of production capacity back in 2019, though TSMC is the undisputed market leader in terms of revenue, and as of 2021, the company had a worldwide market share of over 54%.

So, TSMC is the largest pure-play foundry in the entire world. Given the current technology trends, it's no surprise that it should be doing well, and should continue to do so going forward.

Let's look at some of those recent results to see what we can expect from the company in 2021.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - How has the company been doing?

Unsurprisingly, the recent results for the company have been very positive. The company increased its revenue by nearly 30% YoY and 3% sequentially, and exceeded its given guidance by nearly $100M for the 2Q1 period.

(Source: TSMC)

5-nm production has veritably exploded since 3Q20, with 7nm and 5nm now being 50% of the company's production.

(Source: TSMC)

As I mentioned earlier, the company's end-markets are mostly Smartphones and HPC - this has not changed. These two areas together are over 80% of the company's revenue, though Smartphone saw a 3% sequential drop, with automotive, HPC, and others coming back up.

The company gives us 3Q21 guidance at higher levels than 2Q21, with around $14.6-$14.9B as things go more and more back to normal, and a gross profit margin of over 50% potentially.

Overall, results for the company were superb - and we're expecting this outperformance to continue for 2021E, as well as guidance beyond 2021. The company's outperformance was and continues to be driven by HPC and automotive outperformance and increasing demand, and the company expects the demand for 5nm and 7nm technology to continue across pretty much all areas. It's doubtful that anything would or could happen which would negatively impact the demand for these technologies. In fact, the current trend seems the exact opposite, with a significant chip shortage across the world and in many areas.

TSMC, because of its size and position, has extreme amounts of pricing power, which they have historically used and will likely continue to use going forward, as evidenced by some very recent price hikes. (Source: Forbes)

Pricing power is of course an advantage for investors.

So what exactly is the problem? This is the sort of company you want to own - and why would I divest my position?

I'll show you.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

It's unlikely that it's the first time you've seen this sort of graph. Many tech companies seem very similar at this juncture. To be clear, I belong to the camp of long-term investors who very clearly state the stance that this trend is not maintainable. These companies, including TSM, are so radically overvalued that investors will not, for long, be complacent with the sort of valuation for the growth they're getting. We're talking P/Es of over 28X and over 30X at times.

Why would I sell? Because of 207% returns in short times, and I firmly believed in a drop - which actually happened. Since I sold, the stock has dropped on average about 8%, and my reinvestment in undervalued pharma company Merck (MRK) has risen nicely, especially with the last bounce.

So, the company is overvalued. It's hard to conceive that for years and years, you could easily pick up TSM for less than 15X P/E - but this was the case up to 2016.

Forecasting the company from this situation is a bit of a negative, and I'll show you why. Even if we assume that the company maintains its premium or expands its earnings, a 2023E forecast on a 23-25X P/E returns no more than 10-13% annually, at a yield of less than 1.5%. While it's certainly "safe money", meaning I don't think the company will disappear, you're getting in extremely high and with the expectation of continued highs, despite the company trading at historical highs.

That's never a good position to be in.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

All it takes is for the company to trade below 20X P/E, which it has done for over 90% of its listed time, and your returns, even with an annual EPS growth of 16-17%, would be less than 0%. A drop back to 15X, and you're losing 20% of your invested capital in 3 years. Not a good outlook. TSM is pretty good at hitting those forecasts and targets, but not perfect with a 17% 10%-Moe-adjusted miss rate from FactSet.

Other analyst targets apart from mine are exuberant. You're looking at a current average stock price target of $142/share, meaning a 27% upside from an average of 8 S&P Global analysts (Source: S&P Global). However, I want to remind you that less than a year ago, the average price target was less than half that, with the target stock price low for TSM being $40/share.

To be frank, dear reader, I believe we're in the midst of an ongoing tech bubble. While I fully admit, and expect, that this one will pop far slower than the one in 1999 given the state of the world and technology today, I believe it to be inevitable that valuations for these companies, including TSM, eventually will normalize. When they do, investors who went into these companies at these valuations will be looking at capital destruction on a level not seen since the dot-com bubble.

Therefore, my approach is to instead get out of tech and IT - I've only very limited amounts left - and get into undervalued segments and stocks - such as consumer staples or pharma, or certain industrials and finance. I do this because of the valuation of these companies - what you may be expected to earn from the investment.

Any time I have an investment where the future prospects based on my forecasts, the market forecasts, or historical trends indicate that things may be less than I want them to be, I look if I may rotate the position into a significantly undervalued holding or investment at a net gain or no loss. If this is possible, and I deem the thesis clear enough, this is something I will consider.

I believe prospective investors into TSM, and existing stockholders in the company should seriously consider whether they want to be along for this particular ride - because it might turn out to be an unpleasant one in the long term.

I cannot tell you, nor would I claim to know or be able to guess when things will take a turn "down south". But I do know that every single time things have been overvalued and things have considered this a "new reality", things have eventually normalized - as I firmly believe they will here as well.

My price target for TSM is $75/share. At most. This represents an 18.5X 2021E premium, with a very impressive 3-4 year growth potential. Anything more than this, and I believe you're not investing at a low enough valuation to guarantee you a good enough return.

That is my stance.

Thesis

So, my thesis for TSM is:

It's one of the best fab investments you can make - but only at the right price. Quality and safety do not matter if you're buying things at a premium. I would buy anything for the right price, and consequently, I won't let someone else dictate the overvalued price of what I'm buying as an investment. If it's too expensive, I won't buy it.

TSM has an impressive earnings upside of around 16% per year until 2023E, but again, at this price, even this does not necessarily provide a clear avenue to profit unless ridiculous premiums and inflated valuations are maintained.

I view the price/valuation risk as massive, and would not buy the company here. It's a "HOLD" for me.

If you hold the stock, I would strongly suggest that you consider the rotation of profits.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

TSM is in a position where #2 is possible and should be considered.

Thank you for reading.