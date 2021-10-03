Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

Chaos is merely order waiting to be deciphered.”― José Saramago

In today's article, we take an in-depth look at a small developmental concern for the first time. The company just posted a new investor presentation. In addition, analyst commentary has picked up over past few weeks about being dormant for approximately. These rating updates immediately followed the company's recent trial results. A full analysis on this small healthcare name follows below.

Company Overview:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) is a small clinical-stage biotech company based just outside of San Diego. The company came public in 2011 and is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The stock currently trades for just over $2.50 a share and sports a market capitalization just north of $400 million.

The company is developing candidate via its proprietary platform whose process is outlined above.

Source: October Company Presentation

Lineage has three main programs. The most recently visible and important of these programs is OpRegen. This candidate is an investigational cell therapy consisting of allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cells which are administered in a single surgery to the subretinal space. This treatment is aimed at Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration or Dry AMD. Dry AMD is a slow deterioration of the cells of the macula, often over many years, as the retinal cells die off and are not renewed. Nearly 30 million individuals are impacted by AMD and some 1.6 million are diagnosed with AMD every year.

Source: Company Website

Currently, there are only two FDA-approved therapies for the less common wet AMD. They constitute an estimated market of more than $10 billion. There are no approved treatments yet for Dry AMD. Interim results from its ongoing, 24-patient Phase 1/2a clinical study of OpRegen to treat this indication were released on September 15th. While a small study, results seem encouraging. Differences in visual acuity between treated and untreated eyes 'became statistically significant starting at month 9, and continued at months 12 and 15'. Some previous interim results showed the first retinal restoration patient had confirmed atrophy growth at baseline and has had zero progression for almost three full years. The company anticipates meeting with the FDA this quarter to discuss further clinical development steps for this program.

Source: October Company Presentation

The company's other programs include OPC1 and VAC2. OPC1 is an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy. This candidate is currently in a Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for acute spinal cord injuries. OPC1 has received both regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. Just less than 20,000 Americans are impacted by these sorts of injuries annually. This program is partially by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine or CIRM.

Source: October Company Presentation

VAC2 is described on the company's website as 'an allogeneic, or non-patient specific, cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase which is commonly expressed in cancerous cells but not in normal adult cells'. VAC2 is engineered to express the tumor-selective antigen telomerase, which is found in over 85% of all cancers and can be modified to carry any antigen, including patient-specific tumor neo-antigens.

Source: Company Website

Enrollment is currently ongoing in a very early stage Phase 1 study of VAC2 in advanced and resected non-small cell lung cancer which is being run and funded through a partnership with Cancer Research UK or CRUK.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst commentary has picked up recently. On September 16th, Noble Financial maintained its Buy rating and $8 price target on LCTX. It was the first analyst firm to chime on the company in just over six months. Last week, both Maxim Group ($5 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($7 price target) reissued Buy ratings on the shares.

The company ended the first half of 2021 with just under $70 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. On the press release accompanied second quarter results, leadership stated this was sufficient to fund all planned activities well into 2023. The president and CEO of the company sold 450,000 shares but retains approximately 90% of his holdings.

Verdict:

Source: October Company Presentation

Lineage has some of the traits we look for before investing in a small developmental concern. The company has several 'shots on goal' within its pipeline, each with a lucrative potential market especially Dry AMD. The company has seen some encouraging early-stage results throughout its main programs. In addition, the company is well-funded, at least for the moment. However, Lineage Cell Therapeutics is years away from potential commercialization. The company is also approximately a decade old as a public company and still is relatively is in early-stage development. Although to be fair, these type of therapies always take a lot of time to advance.

Therefore, at best LCTX is a small 'watch item' holding until the company moves to later-stage development within its pipeline.