The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 4, 2021.

Quarter results snapshot

Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted income of $437 million, or $0.67 per share, for the second quarter.

One major event for the company this quarter was the sale of its Speedway segment. The gain on Speedway sales was $11,682 million.

Below are the details.

The company's results were positively impacted by a stronger-than-expected performance from the Refining & Marketing, and the Midstream segments totaling $224 million and $977 million.

Below is the chart comparison of the quarterly income, year over year.

The company repurchased shares worth $981 million during the second quarter as part of its announcement to buy back $10 billion in common stock after Marathon Petroleum sold its Speedway business for $21 billion.

On August 19, 2021, Marathon Petroleum announced they will form a joint venture to produce soybean oil at Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) previously announced soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota.

ADM will own 75% and Marathon will own 25% of the JV, and the Spiritwood facility will source and process local soybeans and supply the resulting soybean oil exclusively to Marathon's renewable diesel facility in Dickinson, N.D., upon completion of the plant in 2023.

One major event occurred at the end of August. Hurricane IDA knocked out 1.7M bbl/day of refining capacity while several pipelines, terminals, and ports remained out of service.

Stock performance

I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) for investors interested in the refining sector. Marathon Petroleum has strongly outperformed the group and is up a whopping 129% on a one-year basis.

Investment thesis

I own a significant position in Valero Energy (VLO). Still, I consider Phillips 66 (PSX) and Marathon Petroleum as excellent alternatives.

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. I believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio.

Marathon Petroleum pays a dividend yield of 3.65%.

However, MPC has performed exceptionally well in 2021 after a slow start and is now relatively high. The refinery sector is highly cyclical, and it is crucial to trade a good part of your long position before the next downtrend comes back with a vengeance.

Margins and chart comparison

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $12.45 per Bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $9.13/per Bbl $10.25/per Bbl $12.09/per Bbl $12.45/per Bbl

Below is the chart indicating the revenues and the net income for the second quarter for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

During the second quarter, we saw gradual improvements in the demand for our products as the rollout of COVID vaccinations and removal of mobility restrictions have led to more economic activity and increased demand for transportation fuels. That said, we're close to the end of the summer driving season, which is typically our strongest part of the year.

Marathon Petroleum - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Second Quarter 2021

Marathon Petroleum 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 15.02 17.41 17.97 22.71 29.62 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 15.20 17.55 18.19 22.88 29.83 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 9 -886 285 -242 8,512 EBITDA $ Million 1,909 -443 1,240 1,042 1,782 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 -1.36 0.29 -0.37 13.00 Operating cash flow in $ Million 538 1,321 1,328 454 1,380 CapEx in $ Million 848 420 457 304 302 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -310 901 871 150 1,078 Total Cash $ Billion 1.09 0.62 0.42 0.62 17.26 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 32.17 31.88 31.71 32.61 28.32 Dividend per share in $ 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 653 650 651 651 654 Operating Income per Segment in $ million 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Refining & Marketing -1,619 -1,569 -1,579 -598 224 Midstream 869 960 974 972 977 Items not allocated in Segment -188 -197 -175 -157 -180

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $29.83 billion in 2Q21

Marathon Petroleum reported $22.88 billion in the first quarter of 2021, down 5% from the same quarter a year ago. Net loss was $242 million or $0.37 per diluted share.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $12.45 per Bbl based on throughput per region.

Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $9.63/per Bbl $14.30/per Bbl $14.43/per Bbl $12.45/per Bbl

Refining operating costs were $4.59 per barrel for the quarter, down from $6.13 in 2Q20.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating income of $224 million compared to a loss of $1,619 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Midstream: Marathon Petroleum's general partner and limited majority partner is MPLX (MPLX). Segment profitability was $977 million, up slightly from the second quarter of 2020.

2 - 3Q21 Outlook

We expect total throughput volumes of roughly 2.8 million barrels per day. Planned turnaround costs are projected to be approximately $195 million in the third quarter. The majority of the activity will be at our Robinson and Mandan refineries in the Mid-Con region. As we have previously mentioned, our turnaround activity is back half weighted this year. (conference call)

3 - Record free cash flow of $1,078 million in 2Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating it.

The trailing yearly free cash flow was $2.786 billion, with $1,078 million for 2Q21.

The dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.52 billion. Also, the company is buying $10 billion worth of shares.

CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

As part of our commitment to quickly return capital, we immediately launched a modified Dutch auction tender offer in which we're able to repurchase nearly $1 billion worth of shares. As we shared in our release this morning, we are proceeding with the next steps in our plan to complete the remaining $9 billion return of capital over the next 12 to 16 months.

4 - The total debt of MPC is $11.063 billion (consolidated) in 2Q21

Note: The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.

As shown below, the debt is $9.085 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 44%. Total cash is $17,257 million.

5 - Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary