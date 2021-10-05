Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Today, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) remains the cheapest, high-quality, net lease REIT that the market has to offer.

By now, most REITs (VNQ) have fully recovered and then some, but EPR is still priced at a 40% discount to pre-covid levels, and we think that it was already undervalued back then:





If EPR was a highly-leveraged, poorly-managed REIT facing a long-term decline, this performance would be understandable.

But despite what the market is trying to tell you, EPR is the opposite of that. It may be too early to call it a "blue-chip" as it is still suffering from the pandemic, but if you ignore the crisis for a second, EPR is the type of REIT that you would commonly want to own despite having to pay a premium for it:

It has a unique strategy that results in alpha-rich returns.

Its management has a multi-decade track record of outperformance.

Its asset base generates highly resilient cash flow outside of a pandemic.

It has a strong balance sheet with good access to capital.

Finally, it has a predictable path to mid-to-high single-digit annual growth.

Why is it then priced at such a steep discount?

For those of you who aren't familiar with the company, EPR is a net lease REIT that specializes in experiential properties such as movie theaters, golf complexes, water parks, amusement parks ski areas, etc.

There is no denying that these properties suffered from the pandemic.

But the big question is how they will fare in the future. The market thinks that the pandemic is an existential crisis for experiential properties and it is especially pessimistic about the future of movie theaters.

We on the other hand think that the crisis is only temporary in nature and that EPR's long-term prospects are mostly unchanged.

Which one is it? Is this a permanent or a temporary crisis?

The answer to this simple question will determine the ultimate success of an investment in EPR.

Fortunately, some recent news strongly suggests that the crisis is only temporary and that EPR will thrive again. As the market digests this recent news, we think that EPR is unlikely to trade at around $50 per share for much longer, and therefore, now may be your last chance to buy shares at these discounted levels.

In what follows, we first recap our thesis for investing in experiential properties, we then remind you why we think that movie theaters are here to stay, and finally, we will highlight the recent news that makes us even more optimistic about the recovery.

Why Invest in Experiential Properties

In a recent article on Medical Properties Trust (MPW), we explain that the most important criteria in determining the long-term success of a REIT is its investment strategy.

Its strategy needs to be unique and result in superior economics because you cannot expect to earn above-average returns if you target the same properties that most other investors are buying.

In that sense, EPR is very unique.

While most real estate investors go for apartment communities, office buildings, industrial parks, and retail shopping centers, EPR prefers to buy experiential properties like movie theaters, golf complexes, and water parks, which are mostly overlooked by other investors.

The reason why other investors are rarely interested in these properties is that they require specialized expertise, industry relationships, and large scale to mitigate the risks of individual assets.

Since there is less competition for these properties, EPR is getting more lucrative deals, and not surprisingly, it has historically been a strong outperformer.

Today, we think that EPR's focus on experiential properties remains highly attractive. Below, we present 8 reasons why we like these properties:

High Cap Rates: Today, cap rates are at an all-time low in most property sectors. A recent cap rate survey by CBRE showed that apartment cap rates are as low as 3%, and most other traditional property sectors trade in the 4-6% range. In comparison, EPR is getting a lot higher cap rates at closer to 6-8% because few investors go after these properties.

Stronger Leases: Since there is little competition for these assets, EPR is in a stronger bargaining position to structure landlord-friendly leases. This is reflected in its superior rent escalations (~2% annually vs. 1-1.5% for most other net lease REITs), longer lease terms (15 years vs. 10 years for most other net lease REITs), no landlord responsibilities (EPR has absolute triple net leases) and better lease security through master leases.

Extremely Likely Lease Renewal: Because the properties are mission-critical to the tenants, they are very unlikely to want to move out of the properties unless they are unprofitable. During regular times, EPR enjoyed a ~2x rent coverage, which means that the tenants earned ample profit even after paying their rent. Since leases are very long and likely to renew, EPR rarely needs to deal with costly vacancies.

Amazon-Resilience: You cannot buy in-person social experiences online. Experiential properties are social gathering places that will remain needed as long as we remain social creatures, most likely forever.

Recession-Resilience: EPR is a triple-net landlord with 15-year leases. Therefore, its cash flow does not suffer in a regular recession. In fact, its cash flow would keep rising with the annual rent increases that are pre-agreed in its leases and new property acquisitions. Its tenants may suffer some pain in a recession, but since they generally enjoy good rent coverage, and they offer affordable experiences, their businesses should show enough resilience to pay their rent, which is the only thing that matters to EPR.

The Growth of Social Media: Something overlooked by many investors is that the growth of Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media platforms favors experiential properties. People go to a water park and then post an Instagram story about it, which incites other people to go there as well. Alternatively, they may go to a movie theater and then tweet their thoughts about the movie. Social media is a long-term catalyst for the growth of the experience economy.

Experiences Over Things Mega-Trend: For a long time, the experience economy has consistently outperformed the broader economy. More and more people prefer to spend their money on experiences rather than things, and this is especially true for younger generations.

Huge Pipeline of Opportunities: There is a vast world of experiential businesses that would gladly unlock the value of their real estate via sale and leasebacks, but there are only a few potential partners. Since few investors have the resources to target these properties, EPR should enjoy a long-lasting competitive advantage in sourcing new investment opportunities.

So overall, EPR's focus on experiential properties is expected to result in superior risk-to-reward for investors. This has been true in the past and should remain true in the future. Below we explain why:

Why Movie Theaters Are Here to Stay

Most investors aren't worried about water parks, ski areas, golf complexes, etc. Instead, they worry about movie theaters, which make up 30-40% of EPR's portfolio value (the exact percentage depends on what cap rate you use).

A lot of people think that with the growth of streaming services, there is no place for movie theaters anymore.

We think that this narrative is wrong and movie theaters are here to stay. Here are the 3 main reasons why:

Essential to Monetize New Blockbusters: If you like new movies, then movie theaters are needed. It is as simple as that. Producing movies is a business at the end of the day and there is no better way to monetize the content than showing them at theaters. If you skip movie theaters and go straight to streaming or VOD, it will be much harder to gain the same amount of money from consumers. People simply don’t pay that much online. At most, one person will buy the movie and the rest of the family or friends will watch for free. Moreover, once you put the movie online, it gets immediately pirated and streamed illegally at no cost. That is why most studios delayed new releases during the pandemic. They don’t want to sell themselves short.

Streaming and VOD Aren’t Killing Movie Theaters: Even despite the rapid rise of streaming and VOD, the US box office has grown by 3.2% per year on average over the past 25 years. In 2017, half of US households had access to Netflix (NFLX) and the other half had access to comparable streaming platforms. Yet, box office hit new record highs in 2018. So clearly, streaming isn't killing movie theaters. Opposite of that, the evidence is rather the reverse. The more people stream, the more likely they are to also visit movie theaters. They complement each other because you go to the theater to watch the latest movies, meet with a group of friends, get an emotional escape, enjoy a large screen, premium sound technology, and 3D + 4D sensory experiences. On the other hand, you use streaming services mainly to watch tv-series and to entertain yourself when you are alone or in a small group. They are different products that offer different experiences.

Affordable Social Experiences Will Continue to Grow in Popularity: Nowadays, increasingly many people decide to spend more money on experiences rather than ownership. And going to the movies is one of the most affordable out-of-home entertainment options: Do you want to go out for an evening with your friends? Go watch a movie. Do you want to go on a date with someone you met recently? Go watch a movie. Do you want to spend some time with your mother-in-law (and want to avoid talking with her...)? Go watch a movie. Do you want to have a break from your kids? Send them to watch a movie. I am a millennial, and I can tell you that I often end up going to the movie theater with my friends. It is an affordable and entertaining experience, and it is also an excuse to go out and socialize.

Already 10-20 years ago, people were telling us that movie theaters would soon disappear. Yet, box office has kept growing consistently even as streaming services grew in popularity.

The reality is that if you like to watch new movies, then movie theaters are needed for producers to monetize their content. I don't expect people to lose interest in new blockbusters any time soon and therefore, I expect movie theaters to be around for a long time to come.

Beyond that, it needs to be reminded that EPR owns some of the most productive movie theaters in the nation. EPR owns 3% of theaters in the US and they generate 8% of the box office. So while you may expect a reduction in the number of movie theaters, this won't affect EPR's theaters. Quite the opposite, it will benefit EPR's theaters because when lower quality theaters go out of business, their clientele is redirected towards the closest higher-quality theater. The weak get weaker, and the strong get stronger.

Finally, it should also be said that EPR is not the operator of these theaters, but the triple-net landlord and therefore, it collects steady rent checks from 15+ year leases. What's important to EPR is that the tenant generates enough profits to pay the rent. That's it.

The Good News That Investors Are Missing

There has been a lot of good news lately, and yet, the share price has barely reacted to it:

AMC is in great shape: AMC is EPR's largest tenant and last month, it reported that 100% of its theaters had reopened, ticket sales were quickly recovering and that its cash flow was expected to turn positive in the fourth quarter. Importantly, it also noted that its liquidity is at a 100-year high after all the equity issuances that it did following the short squeeze. It is also done playing defense and it is now signing new leases to grow its business. Finally, AMC is doing a great job at keeping its name in the headlines while appealing to the retail crowd by offering free popcorn to retail shareholders, accepting cryptocurrencies as payment, and announcing a partnership with GameStop. This media exposure is worth a lot of money and helps to bring people back to its theaters.

New Releases Setting New Records: Marvel's "Shang-Chi" earned $90 million over the four-day weekend, a Labor Day record, a historically quiet time at the box office. The previous record holder, 2007's "Halloween" remake, earned $30.5 million in its first four days. Moreover, it grossed another $35.8 million in its second-weekend follow-up, making it the fastest movie to reach $100 million of domestic box office in 2021.

Disney Refocuses on Theaters: Disney decided to drop its hybrid Disney+/Premier Access model and will release the rest of its 2021 films to theaters exclusively. Its release window experimentation and return to an exclusive window prove that theaters remain essential to monetize content.

Warner Bros and Paramount Have Also Returned to an Exclusive Theater Window: Once again, this proves that movie theaters are needed to properly monetize new movies. Otherwise, studios wouldn't return to an exclusive theater window.

'Shang-Chi' is Being Pirated a Lot Less Than 'Black Widow': 'Shang-Chi' was only shown in theaters and not surprisingly, it was a lot less pirated than earlier movies like 'Black Widow' which was simultaneously streamed on Disney+. It proves that simultaneous release increases piracy and potentially reduces the revenue for studios.

Shorter Release Windows Could Benefit Theaters: The pandemic accelerated developing trends of shortening the exclusive release window, and it is expected that the window will be reset from 90 days to 45 days in the future. Many expect this to have a negative impact on theaters, but it could well be the opposite. Historically, 90%+ of ticket sales have occurred in the 45 first days, and shorter release windows should lead to more frequent movie releases, which is precisely what brings people to theaters.

Backlog of Blockbusters For 2022: Coinciding with the shorter release windows, major studios currently have a large backlog of blockbusters because they have tried to push releases until the pandemic is under control and movie theaters are back in business. With more content and shorter windows, we can expect 2022 to be a particularly strong year in terms of box office.

Rent Collection Rates Will Return to Near-100% By Year-End: EPR collected 85% of rents in the last quarter, and it has guided to collect as much as 97% in the fourth quarter. Given that 100% of its properties are now open and attendance is quickly recovering, we expect rent collection rates to recover to near 100% by the end of the year. This major catalyst is just a few months away.

Missed Rents of 2020 Were Not Cancelled: A lot of investors forget that the missed payments of 2020 remain due and will have to be paid according to EPR's rent deferral agreements. Year-to-date through July 26, collections of deferred rent and interest from accrual basis tenants totaled ~$50 million and deferred payments will accelerate in the coming quarters.

EPR is Returning to Growth And Could Surprise Investors With a Major Casino Acquisition: In its most recent investor presentation, EPR explains that it is now returning to growth and it has its eyes on potential casino investments. That's exactly what EPR needs right now because casinos typically come with high cap rates, and they are large investments that will allow EPR to accelerate the diversification of its portfolio. Better diversification would reduce the concerns over its movie theaters and likely result in a higher valuation multiple.

Many Experiential Properties Are Doing Even Better Than Pre-Covid: Finally, ignoring the theaters for a second, it is important to note that 60-70% of EPR's portfolio value is allocated in other assets and many of those are doing better than ever. The demand for eat-and-play, golf, water parks, amusement parks etc. is at an all-time high as people seek new experiences:

The Opportunity

At the current share price of ~$50, EPR is offered at 11x normalized cash flow and it pays a 6.2% dividend yield. That's a roughly two times smaller valuation multiple and two times higher dividend yield than some of its net lease peers.

The low multiple and high yield indicate that the market expects EPR to suffer for a long time to come, but we don't see that happening. We think that the fundamentals of its properties are resilient and that its cash flow is set for steady growth going forward.

The recent news strongly indicates that the pandemic was a temporary crisis for movie theaters and other experiential properties, and therefore, it does not make sense for EPR to be still priced at a 40% discount.

As the market realizes this, we think that EPR's share price won't trade around $50 per share for much longer.

Now is a good time to buy more shares while other investors are still sleeping on the opportunity.

We estimate its fair value in the $70-80 range, implying that EPR has ~50% upside and you earn a monthly 6.2% dividend yield while you wait. Coming from a high-quality REIT, we love the risk-to-reward and this is why EPR is one of our largest holdings at this time.