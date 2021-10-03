PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of August, I provided predictions for 11 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in September. In this article, I’ll look at 17 more dividend growth companies for October.

Here are the results from the September article (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I’m expecting to be announced in October:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, October 2nd.)

Results for the Announcements of Dividend Increases in September

Accenture (ACN) – 16 years of dividend growth

Prediction: 11.4 – 14.8% increase to $3.92 - $4.04

Actual: 10.2% increase to $3.88

Forward yield: 1.19%

The consulting company delivered a double-digit boost for investors, but I had expected a slightly higher increase.

Brady Corporation (BRC) – 35 years

Prediction: 2.3 – 4.5% increase to $0.90 - $0.92

Actual: 2.3% increase to $0.90

Forward yield: 1.77%

The labeling and identification product company generally grows its dividend slowly and this year is no exception.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) – 24 years

Prediction: 3.9 – 6.6% increase to $0.79 - $0.81

Actual: 5.3% increase to $0.80

Forward yield: 3.82%

While business improved for the New York based bank, the company is playing it safe with a small increase.

Honeywell International (HON) – 10 years

Prediction: 9.1 – 11.3% increase to $4.06 - $4.14

Actual: 5.4% increase to $3.92

Forward yield: 1.82%

Industrial company Honeywell enters its second decade of dividend growth with larger increase than last year’s 3% boost, but far below the company’s long-term growth rate of 11%.

Ingredion (INGR) – 10 years

Prediction: 4.7 – 6.3% increase to $2.68 - $2.72

Actual: 1.6% increase to $2.60

Forward yield: 2.87%

This is the second year of 2% dividend growth for the manufacturer of natural foods.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) – 18 years

Prediction: 8.7 – 11.5% increase to $11.30 - $11.60

Actual: 7.7% increase to $11.20

Forward yield: 3.22%

The aerospace and defense giant’s latest payout boost was slightly below its long-term growth rate of 9.5%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) – 45 years

Prediction: 4.3 – 5.8% increase to $5.38 - $5.46

Actual: 7.0% increase to $5.52

Forward yield: 2.27%

In addition to a larger-than-expected dividend boost, the fast food company restarted its share buyback program.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) – 18 years

Prediction: 14.3 – 21.4% increase to $2.56 - $2.72

Actual: 10.7% increase to $2.48

Forward yield: 0.86%

While I had expected a slightly larger increase, investors were still rewarded with a double-digit boost from Microsoft.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) – 25 years

Prediction: 3.8 – 5.3% increase to $1.38 - $1.40

Actual: 9.0% increase to $1.45

Forward yield: 4.07%

The utility finishes its first quarter century of dividend growth with a boost above its 6% growth rate over the last decade.

OGE Energy (OGE) – 14 years

Prediction: 3.1 – 5.0% increase to $1.66 - $1.69

Actual: 1.9% increase to $1.64

Forward yield: 4.97%

The Oklahoma-based utility is sporting a payout ratio of more than 90%, which limited its dividend increase this year.

Philip Morris International (PM) – 13 years

Prediction: 2.9 – 4.2% increase to $4.94 - $5.00

Actual: 4.2% increase to $5.00

Forward yield: 5.20%

Although the international tobacco company is expecting 13% EPS growth this year, Philip Morris’ latest increase is in line with its 3% average growth rate.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in October

Here are my predictions for the 17 dividend increases I expect in October:

American Electric Power (AEP) – 12 years of dividend increases

This utility operates the largest transmission system in the United States, providing electrical services to customers from Appalachia to Texas. American Electric has committed to a long term growth rate of between 5% and 7% for its operating EPS. Consistent with that, the company sports a dividend growth rate of 5% and is guiding EPS growth for 2021 to between 3% and 7%. Nothing unusual here and investors can expect a boost consistent with the American Electric’s growth rate.

Prediction: 4.7 – 6.8% increase to $3.10 - $3.16

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.81 – 3.88%

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – 28 years

The manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating equipment has seen rapid growth over the last decade, with the company compounding dividends at more than 20% annually. Much of that growth has come from overseas, specifically China and, recently, India. A. O. Smith raised full year guidance last quarter and announced that it is expecting EPS growth of close to 30%. This should support another year of dividend growth at the historical rate.

Prediction: 19.2 – 23.1% increase to $1.24 - $1.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.02 – 2.08%

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – 51 years

The natural gas and electric utility serves 1.3 million customers across eight states. The pandemic didn’t hit Black Hills too badly – adjusted EPS were up 6% in 2020 and the company is expecting another 10% growth in 2021. But the company has a heavy debt load, so it looks like investors are looking at an increase like last year’s 5.6% boost.

Prediction: 5.3 – 8.0% increase to $2.38 - $2.44

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.77 – 3.86%

Brown & Brown (BRO) – 28 years

After posting 20% EPS growth in 2020, increases in EPS are continuing into 2021 for the insurer. Over the first half of 2021, EPS is up 40% for Brown & Brown, which offers a variety of insurance products, including specialty products like professional liability insurance. While the company has some debt, that’s not unusual for cash-intensive businesses. The company has a payout ratio below 25%, leaving lots of room for another increase.

Prediction: 8.1 – 13.5% increase to $0.40 - $0.42

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.69 – 0.73%

Calavo Growers (CVGW) – 10 years

Calavo Growers grows and markets avocados and other fresh produce. The company dealt with a loss on its investment in meal delivery service FreshRealm last year, but that seems to be behind them and Calavo is swinging to small positive earnings this year after posting a loss of $0.78 per share in 2020. Calavo will hit the decade mark on its dividend growth history this year, and the company is likely to keep things going despite the small EPS and dealing with supply chain issues. Investors can expect a boost like last year’s 4.5% increase, which is below the company’s 5-year growth average of 7.5%.

Prediction: 4.3 – 6.1% increase to $1.20 - $1.22

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.09 – 3.15%

DTE Energy Company (DTE) – 13 years

Year-over-year comparisons are difficult with Detroit-based DTE, as the company just spun off its storage and transportation business to DT Midstream (DTM). DTE just raised its full year guidance to between $5.62 and $5.92, giving the legacy company a payout ratio in the 55 – 60% range. In addition, the company continues to project 5 – 7% EPS growth going forward. With that, I expect that DTE will boost its dividend in that same range.

Prediction: 4.8 – 6.1% increase to $3.46 - $3.50

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.10 – 3.13%

Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) – 49 years

After a year in which the pandemic caused sales to fall by 12% and earnings per share by 30%, Gorman-Rupp is seeing both rebound in the first half of 2021. If this continues, the designer, manufacturer, and marketer of pumps and pump systems will have EPS of $1.26, giving Gorman-Rupp a payout ratio of 50%. With zero debt, the company should be able to return to its usual dividend growth rate of 8%, with a chance of a boost slightly higher.

Prediction: 8.1 – 12.9% increase to $0.67 - $0.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.83 – 1.91%

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) – 27 years

Like many industrial companies, Lincoln Electric’s earnings took a hit last year due to the pandemic-induced recession. As economic activity starts to pick up, this designer and manufacturer of arc welding machines is more than making up for last year’s losses. After full year EPS fell 27% in 2020, 2021’s EPS in the first half of the year have more than doubled. Although the company has a decent level of debt, Lincoln Electric should be able to build on its 5-year growth average of 10%.

Prediction: 9.8 – 12.7% increase to $2.24 - $2.30

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.71 – 1.76%

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) – 49 years

The New Jersey-based water and wastewater utility boosted its payout by 6% last year, consistent with the company’s 5-year growth average. EPS growth will be flat this year, with earnings up only 2% in the first 6 months. Furthermore, Middlesex is offering to sell up to 200,000 shares at 97% of fair value, which should raise about $20 million at current prices. Although the company hasn’t announced its plans for the funds, reducing debt may be among the top priorities. With slow EPS growth, investors can expect a minimal increase this year.

Prediction: 1.8 – 3.7% increase to $1.11 - $1.13

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.09 – 1.11%

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) – 66 years

Headquartered in Portland, Northwest Natural provides natural gas and water utility services to Oregon and Southwestern Washington State. The company is expecting EPS growth in 2021 to continue to be slow, with the guidance midpoint below 4% growth. The company has boosted its annual payout by a penny a share for the last 6 years, and it looks like investors can expect a 7th year of the same.

Prediction: 0.5 – 1.0% increase to $1.93 - $1.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.16 – 4.19%

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) – 24 years

Prosperity operates bank services and branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Despite the reduction in oil and gas production business in the area, overall loan volume is up 9.5% year-over-year. This increase is not translating into high earnings growth as EPS is up only 1.4% year-over-year in the first half of 2021. With the slowdown in EPS growth, investors won’t see a boost anywhere near the historical dividend growth rate of 10%. Instead, expect an increase below last year’s 6.5% boost.

Prediction: 4.1 – 6.1% increase to $2.04 - $2.08

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.80 – 2.85%

RPM International (RPM) – 48 years

Powered by low mortgage rates, specialty chemical company RPM saw sales jump nearly 11% in fiscal 2021 (which just ended). Adjusted EPS were up more than 35% year-over-year. The company has a payout ratio of 36%, so there’s plenty of room for RPM to reward investors. But this is generally a conservatively managed company. With a decent amount of debt and concerns about the sourcing raw materials through the supply chain, RPM will likely stick with a boost around its long term average of 6%, although the increase may be slightly higher.

Prediction: 6.6 – 10.5% increase to $1.62 - $1.68

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.06 – 2.14%

Stepan Company (SCL) – 54 years

Another chemical company that’s benefitting from the economic rebound is Stepan. Stepan manufactures specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a variety of industries, and is known as a leader in the production of surfactants, which are vital to cleaning compounds. (Your laundry detergent likely uses surfactants made by Stepan.) Like RPM above, sales and earnings are up sharply in the first 6 months of 2021; 24% for sales and 35% for EPS. With a 10% compounded growth rate over the last 5 years, Stepan’s dividend history is better than RPM’s. The earnings growth this year can support another dividend boost in the range of 10%.

Prediction: 9.8 – 14.8% increase to $1.34 - $1.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.17 – 1.22%

Standex International (SXI) – 11 years

Standex acquires and grows business lines in a variety of industries, with a focus on electronics, scientific and engineering industries. Its dividend growth history is relatively new and the company is firmly in the small-cap realm, with a $1.2B market capitalization. Being small, the company has been able to grow quickly which has supported a good dividend growth rate of nearly 15% over the last decade. In fact, last year’s 9% boost was the smallest increase since the company began increasing its dividend in 2010. Investors can look forward to another nice increase, as the company continued its fast growth, posting 32% adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2021, powered by 26% sales growth.

Prediction: 8.3 – 14.5% increase to $1.04 - $1.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.02 – 1.08%

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) – 35 years

The regional bank company held back some assets for credit losses last year in the pandemic, which impacted earnings. As the pandemic and the risk of credit losses eased, the company was able to release some of those assets. After doing so, the company recorded year-over-year earnings growth of 65% in the first half of 2021. With no debt, I expect that Tompkins Financial will increase its dividend boost from last year’s 4% growth, but the artificial nature of the earnings growth will limit the size of the increase.

Prediction: 4.6 – 6.5% increase to $2.26 - $2.30

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.76 – 2.81%

V. F. Corporation (VFC) – 49 years

As retail stores closed last year during the pandemic, apparel manufacturer and marketer V. F. Corporation saw adjusted EPS fall 50% in fiscal 2021 (which ended June 30th). Earnings have rebounded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and the company is guiding to a more normal adjusted EPS of $3.20. The earnings hit caused the company to settle on a minimal 4 cent dividend increase last year. But assuming that there’s no resurgence of COVID-19, the company should be able to resume its normal dividend growth rate of 6%.

Prediction: 5.1 – 7.1% increase to $2.06 - $2.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.02 – 3.08%

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) – 11 years

The solid waste company got hit hard by pandemic last year, with EPS down nearly two-thirds in 2020. The good news is that earnings have rebounded and are nearly back to the pre-pandemic normal. Like many companies, Waste Connections is taking advantage of low interest rates and recently issued $1.5 billion in debt with durations ranging between 20 and 40 years at less than 3%. Being well capitalized gives Waste Connections the ability to continue its outstanding dividend growth, and build on its 15% compounded growth rate over the last decade.

Prediction: 12.2 – 14.6% increase to $0.92 - $0.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.73 – 0.76%

Summary

It was another mixed bag for dividend stocks in September. Two companies that I had expected to announce big increases – ACN and Microsoft – disappointed, although they still came through with 10% boosts. In contrast, “boring” utility New Jersey Resources announced a 9% increase, while McDonald’s made up for last year’s 3% increase with a 7% boost last month.

More companies will be making up for last year’s small increases in October. Investors in industrial manufacturers A. O. Smith, Gorman-Rupp, and Lincoln Electric, and apparel manufacturer V. F. Corporation should see accelerating dividend growth as the pandemic recedes. if the economy holds up and continues to improve, I expect that we’ll be seeing more companies return to their normal rates of payout growth.