piranka/E+ via Getty Images

That which does not come by logic, does not leave by logic.”― Raheel Farooq

Today, we revisit Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) for the first time since we posted an article on this name late in 2019. Obviously, a lot has happened with the company since that time. We circle back on this healthcare concern below.

Company Overview:

Cytokinetics is a mid cap biopharma based in South San Francisco. The firm is focused on developing and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The stock currently trades just over $36.00 a share and has an approximate market capitalization just south of $3 billion.

Pipeline:

Source: August Company Presentation

The company has pipeline with multiple 'shots on goal' as can be seen in the chart above. The most advanced drug candidate in Cytokinetics' portfolio is called omecamtiv mecarbil. This compound is a novel, selective cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). According to the company's website omecamtiv mecarbil works by:

Stimulating cardiac myosin, a protein responsible for converting chemical energy into the mechanical force that results in contraction of the heart. It is designed to improve cardiac muscle performance, potentially helping patients preserve cardiac function and avoid hospitalizations."

This compound has navigated its way through seven Phase 2 trials and is currently being evaluated via a large Phase 3 trial 'GALACTIC-HF'. The long moniker stands for Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure.

Source: August Company Presentation

In addition, a second Phase 3 trial has completely enrollment now. Results from this study (below) are expected out in the second half of 2022.

Source: August Company Presentation

The company has two other assets of note. The first is named Aficamten which also has gone by CK-274. This candidate is an investigational, novel, oral, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor discovered by company scientists independent of its collaborations, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies. Again from the company's website, here is description of how this compound acts.

Aficamten was designed to reduce the hypercontractility associated with HCM. HCM causes the heart to thicken and stiffen, eventually limiting its ability to pump blood. This happens when myosin, a protein in the muscle responsible for converting chemical energy into the mechanical force that causes muscle contraction, is working too hard to grab or pull on actin, another protein within the sarcomere, resulting in hypercontractility, or too many hands pulling on the rope. Aficamten addresses this hypercontractility by blocking some myosins from pulling, resulting in less contraction, or fewer hands on the rope. In preclinical models, aficamten reversed and reduced thickening and stiffening of the heart."

Source: August Company Presentation

CK-274 currently is in the midst of a multi-center, double-blind, dose finding clinical trial in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM (oHCM) on background medical therapy. Data from Cohorts 1 and 2 showed 'statistically significant reductions from baseline compared to placebo in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract pressure gradient'. Cohort 3 is currently in the enrollment stage. Below is the process flow for moving CK-274 towards approval.

Source: August Company Presentation

Finally, we have Reldesemtiv which is an investigational drug candidate positioned to slow the rate of calcium release from the regulatory troponin complex of fast skeletal muscle fibers. Again from the website.

Contraction of skeletal muscles is driven by the sarcomere, the fundamental unit of muscle contraction, which contains myosin, a protein which converts chemical energy into mechanical force through its interaction with another protein, actin. This interaction is regulated by other proteins including troponin and tropomyosin, and is dependent on changes in calcium. By slowing the rate of calcium release, reldesemtiv sensitizes the sarcomere to calcium, leading to an increase in muscle contractility."

The company is currently enrolling just over 550 individuals with ALS in another multi-center, double-blind Phase 3 study.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since results of that heart disease study hit in mid-July, eight analyst firms including Barclays and Piper Sandler either reissued or assigned Buy ratings to the stock. Several of these ratings included upward price target revisions including from Cantor Fitzgerald on July 20th which raised its price target from $35 to $48 a share. Cantor's analyst noted that he has

Enhanced conviction in CK-274 resulting from positive top-line REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 data in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathies, and that the responder analysis demonstrates that meaningful levels of efficacy were seen consistently across the majority of patients, both at rest and post-Valsalva."

Price targets proffered by these eight analyst firms now range from $40 to $58 a share. Goldman Sachs seems to be the lone pessimist on the shares, maintaining its Neutral rating on July 20th. It should be noted that the investment bank did raise its price target on CYTK to $26 from $21 at that time.

The company ended the first half of 2021 with just under $425 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $61.6 million in the second quarter. Subsequent to the second quarter close, the company raised just under $300 million via a secondary offering that was executed in July. Cytokinetics expects to close FY2021 with approximately $600 million of cash and marketable securities on the books. The company also has some partnerships around CK-274 that provide some additional funding resources.

Source: August Company Presentation

Insiders were frequent and consistent sellers of the stock throughout 2021 up until July. There has been no insider activity since July 6th and the last insider buying in the stock was late in 2019 when our first article on Cytokinetics posted.

Verdict:

The stock has more than tripled since our piece nearly two years ago when we noted the large amount of purchases by a beneficial owner. We noted the name merited only a 'watch item' position at that time, which was a bit pessimistic in hindsight.

Source: August Company Presentation

The company is well funded and has several trial milestones on the horizon. That said, with the rise the stock is hitting up against the bottom of analyst price targets, and insider purchased ceased around the time of our last article. Therefore, I plan to maintain my small holding but not at to it at this time.

Order and simplification are the first steps towards mastery of a subject”― Thomas Mann

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum