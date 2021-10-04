grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:BATS:IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors get direct exposure to, as iShares explains, "U.S. infrastructure companies that could benefit from a potential increase in domestic infrastructure activities". iShares explains further:

Access to two groups of infrastructure companies that are equally weighted: owners and operators, such as railroads and utilities, and enablers, such as materials and construction companies

The IFRA is essentially a way to express a thematic investment view: long infrastructure companies, with the fund's benchmark index being the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure Index. The index's methodology is based on investing in companies with market capitalizations above $300 million with a minimum three-month average daily traded value of $1 million, and with 50% or more of their revenues derived from infrastructure-related industries (and also 50% or more from the United States specifically).

By virtue of its benchmark index, IFRA invests across the U.S. infrastructure value chain. "Asset owners and operators", being one target investment, include companies with interests in one of three asset types: energy transportation and storage; railroad transportation; and utilities. "Enablers", the second investment category in focus, also covers three verticals: construction and engineering services; machineries; and materials. The index is reconstituted annually, but weightings are rebalanced quarterly.

The chart below, provided on the Intercontinental Exchange's website, is somewhat outdated (February 2018), but gives you a rough idea of IFRA's benchmark's sector exposures. The primary focuses are on Utilities, Industrials, and to a lesser extent Basic Materials. Other exposures including Oil & Gas are not especially material.

A more recent breakdown, this time of IFRA's portfolio itself (as of October 1, 2021), is provided as below by Morningstar.

Morningstar.com

This includes those top three sectors again: 40% Utilities, 35% Industrials, and 16% Basic Materials. Morningstar reports a dividend yield for IFRA on a trailing basis of 2.30%. A more recent calculation for this, provided by iShares on the basis of a "30-day SEC yield", is quoted as being 1.62%. IFRA is evidently not designed, nor ideal, for income investors. Morningstar offers a forecast forward price/earnings ratio of 14.12x, and a price/book ratio of 1.93x; together, this would imply a forward return on equity of 13.67%.

That return on equity (or ROE) is not as high as some of the leading U.S. equity index funds (which include very high ROE companies, such as those involved in technology). Nevertheless, an ROE of over 13% is strong internationally, and more attractive in light of the lower price/book ratio of 1.93x. The forward earnings yield is estimated at 7.08% (the inverse of the forward price/earnings ratio of 14.12x). That is materially higher than the immediate U.S. cost of equity, which I will calculate shortly. And in light of a fundamentally decent return on equity, as well as positive three- to five-year earnings growth rates indicated by consensus analyst estimates of 10.03%, IFRA looks superficially inexpensive to me.

IFRA is also quite interesting in the sense that, as illustrated in the sector breakdown above (provided by Morningstar), you have three large exposures each of which are in different economic categories: Cyclical, Sensitive, and Defensive. Often there is not such balance. IFRA is therefore, in theory, quite a safe or at least balanced bet on the U.S. economy. But it is still a thematic bet, and iShares reports a three-year beta of 1.09x, making the fund (on a price basis) more volatile than the broader market, probably owing in part to shifting expectations over time with respect to U.S. infrastructure investment.

The fund itself had 150 holdings as of September 30, 2021, which is well diversified in light of its focused strategy. The top 10 largest holdings also all represented less than 1% of the portfolio, in light of the fund/benchmark index's equal-weight methodology. So, IFRA shareholders can probably generally expect to avoid sharp drawdowns (excluding drawdowns correlated with the broader market).

At the same time, the low concentration makes IFRA a very macro-oriented bet on U.S. infrastructure spend; the focus is therefore placed on gross investment, rather than on any particular companies outperforming others (since "winners" will simply be rebalanced quarterly). I suppose while that makes sense, it does mean create a somewhat perverse outcome in light of there being 150 holdings; investors have to essentially want strong competition among the portfolio companies (so that each earns a reasonable return) but without fierce competition (that would erode average returns on equity). IFRA is therefore somewhat vulnerable to both the regulatory environment and broader sector-level imbalances.

But given the sectors involved, these "issues" might not be too important (whereas an equal-weight methodology would be a very bad idea for sectors such as technology, in which you tend to have a select few winners that come to dominate).

Using the data provided heretofore, as well as the current U.S. equity risk premium estimate from Professor Damodaran of 4.61% (September 2021), and the current U.S. 10-year bond yield of 1.465%, I arrive at a basic valuation gauge as follows.

Hedge Insider

My estimate suggests upside of over 40% on the basis of valuation alone, but as is customary in my articles, I explain that this instead indicates not imminent upside but rather a higher-than-average equity risk premium. In other words, in spite of analysts' forecast earnings growth rates, and the current fair cost of equity for IFRA of circa 6.49% (at the time of writing), IFRA is priced for returns that are higher than this figure. Solving for price, the implied cost of equity is actually 9.19%. That is strong, and would support my general (more superficial) view earlier, that IFRA is under-priced based on its forecast earnings yield and quite strong underlying return on equity.

The forecast earnings yield of over 7%, and the underlying return on equity of over 13%, form a midpoint around 10%, and this is close to my estimated and implied cost of equity for IFRA (based on present market prices). So, for the foreseeable future, I can see potential for IFRA to appreciate at the rate of over 9% per annum, although naturally this would be subject to changing earnings growth expectations, as well as changes to the equity risk premium and risk-free rates. I am not concerned about equity risk premiums, but risk-free rates could ease a little higher. Nevertheless, provided U.S. infrastructure investment is relatively buoyant, IFRA should perform well.

Various sources, including Oxford Economics, estimate that infrastructure funding on current trends is underwhelming in relation to requirements, on a global basis. Funding gaps also include the United States. It is possible that the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus following COVID-19 may help to politically bridge this gap and enable at least developed countries that have central bank reserve currencies (and that includes the United States, with the U.S. dollar being the world's reserve currency) to scale up infrastructure investment. In any case, we can probably assume that at least moderate earnings growth rates are safe for the IFRA portfolio, perhaps with some long-term potential for upward revisions.