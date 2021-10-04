Yanawut/iStock via Getty Images

Following RingCentral's (NYSE:RNG) disappointing stock performance over the last year, we are bullish on its prospects and are buyers of shares at the current levels. RingCentral stock is off its 52-week low of around $210, and we believe the stock may have bottomed, and there is an upside from these levels. RingCentral shares were impacted by investor concerns of increasing competition from Zoom Video (ZM). Zoom seeks to parlay its strength and market momentum in video communication to make inroads into the Unified Communications market. We believe the market is large enough for both Zoom Video as well as RingCentral to do well.

Further, we expect the sentiment on RingCentral to improve from here following ZM and Five9 (FIVN) terminating their merger plans. RingCentral shares are currently trading at 10.9x EV/C2022 sales versus the SaaS/subscription peer group average of 16.9x, despite growing only slightly slower. RingCentral stock is washed out at current levels, and we expect it to do better in the next twelve months. We believe the risk/reward profile is favorable at current levels. Therefore we recommend investors buy shares at current levels. The following charts illustrate RingCentral's position within the industry.

Source: Gartner

Source: IDC

What is UCaaS

Unified Communication As A Service (UCaaS) is a technology that integrates telephony, instant messaging, faxing, desktop sharing, and audio and video conferencing into a single service. Historically these services were offered by separate vendors through different services. UCaaS technology allows for the delivery of all these services through a single application and a single vendor. The following chart illustrates what UCaaS is.

Source: Remend.com

RingCentral has several advantages

While the competition has intensified with Zoom and Microsoft, we believe the market is large enough for multiple players to do well. Enterprises are transitioning their communication infrastructure from on-premises to the Cloud. The transition to the Cloud is in the early stages. Out of the 400 million seats that are in existence today, only about 20 million are deployed using a cloud-based solution. RingCentral has about 4 million seats or about 20% of the cloud market share. We expect most remaining seats to move to the Cloud over the next few years, driving growth for RingCentral, Zoom, and Microsoft. We also expect Zoom to do well, driven by its best-in-class video conferencing product.

Similarly, we expect RingCentral to do well and get its share of the pie driven by its best-in-class audio solution. RingCentral's platform has evolved from being the best in class and most reliable voice communication platform to a solid voice/video/chat collaboration offering. The company also is making inroads into adjacent areas such as video-only meetings and contact centers.

RingCentral continues to have three main advantages when compared to Zoom Video. 1) RingCentral is known for its best-in-class telephone offering; 2) RingCentral offers a more complete and compelling CaaS (Communication as a Service) offering with an excellent video offering that keeps getting better. In addition, its tight integration with Contact Center solution (in partnership with Nice Systems) gives it an advantage in large enterprises; 3) Its partnerships with Avaya (AVYA), Alcatel Lucent, Atos, and service providers AT&T (T), BT, Vodafone (VOD), and TELUS (TU) provide the company a compelling first-mover advantage. Therefore, the stock sell-off due to intensifying competition is overdone.

Well positioned for 20%+ growth for the next five years

RingCentral offers a cloud-based service that replaces expensive and cumbersome on-premises traditional telephone communication systems. RingCentral products are delivered as a software application that runs on PCs, smartphones, and tablets. RingCentral also offers a purpose-built telephone device to replace a traditional legacy office phone. RingCentral products are easier to use, require a minimal upfront investment, and make communication systems management easier and cost-effective. RingCentral is considered the leader in the UCaaS space, and we expect the company to continue to grow north of 20%+ for the next few years. We believe the consensus estimates may be conservative, given that the company has signed up the top three legacy providers (Avaya, ALE, Atos/Unify) and Service Providers (AT&T, BT, Vodafone, and TELUS) to resell its products into their installed bases. Given our confidence, our estimates are higher than consensus. The following chart illustrates our RingCentral revenue growth estimates.

Key partnerships to drive growth

RingCentral is the leading UCaaS player in the market. The company's technology is considered one of the best in the industry. Recognizing RingCentral's product leadership and first-mover advantage, legacy incumbents Avaya, Alcatel Lucent, and Atos/Unify have struck deals with RNG to distribute its products. These vendors above are looking to convert their existing on-prem customers to a cloud-based solution and sell RingCentral products across their install bases. Based on IDC data, the large partners have an install base of about 200 million subscribers. On a conservative basis, we expect RingCentral to sign up about 4% of these subscribers by 2025 to generate about $1.9 billion in additional revenue. The following chart illustrates our Partner opportunity.

Stock off of 52-week low

RingCentral underperformed both Nasdaq and S&P indices YTD as well as over the last twelve months. YTD, RingCentral stock is down 40%, and over the previous 12 months, the stock is down 17%. Now the stock is trading near the 52-week low of about $210. We expect multiple winners in the UCaaS segment of the market. We believe RingCentral will be one of the winners due to its strong portfolio of products and relationships with legacy incumbents in the US and Europe. Now that the ZM/FIVN overhang on the stock has diminished, we expect the stock performance to improve from the current levels. We expect 2022 to be a better year for RingCentral, driven by solid traction in the enterprise, international expansion, compelling valuation, and execution. Therefore, we expect the multiple to expand from the current levels.

The following charts illustrate RingCentral's stock performance YTD and over the last 12-months.

Data by YCharts

RingCentral is trading at a discount

We use EV/Sales as our primary valuation metric for companies in our coverage universe. RingCentral is cheap when compared to the Subscription/SaaS peer group. RingCentral is only expected to grow slightly slower, around 23%, versus the peer group average of 26%. Yet, the stock is trading at a significant discount to the peer group. RingCentral is trading at 8.9x EV/C2023 sales, versus the peer group average of 13.2x. We expect this valuation discrepancy to narrow as RingCentral executes its go-to-market plan in the US and Europe. The following charts illustrate ZM/FIVN/RNG and EGHT's valuation compared to our SaaS/Subscription peer group.

What to do with the stock

We would be buying shares of RingCentral here. RingCentral estimates are conservative, and we expect the company to beat estimates when it reports its 3Q results in November. We also expect the company to guide ahead of consensus estimates. Now that the ZM + FIVN overhang has been removed, we expect the sentiment on RNG stock to improve from here. With a compelling valuation, with the industry's leading product portfolio, channel, and technical relationships, we believe RNG is well-positioned. We expect RNG stock to appreciate from current levels. Therefore, we would be buying shares aggressively here.