Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was one of the few IPOs I was looking forward to last year. Cloud Computing is still in the early stages, and companies like SNOW have tremendous potential as they revolutionize how companies and governments utilize data. As the digital transformation continues, how entities utilize data will become a critical success factor in decision-making. SNOW's customers have over 250 petabytes (PB) of data managed by the data cloud, and a recent study indicated that SNOW's customers could expect an ROI of 612% by implementing their services. As this decade progresses, more companies will implement systems like SNOW to overhaul how their business utilizes data to drive value, become more efficient, and make better decisions.

When I read that Salesforce Ventures, led by Marc Benioff, the investment arm of Salesforce (CRM), purchased $250 million of SNOW's shares pre-IPO, I was excited but disappointed because I felt it would drive the price up. Then Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) decided to invest $735 million in SNOW prior to its IPO. The investment from BRK.A gave SNOW enhanced credibility and made many people wonder what was it that BRK.A saw as Warren Buffett isn't known as being a technology investor. Then billionaire investor Dan Loeb invested in SNOW, following Buffett and Benioff through his Third Point fund. Just as I suspected, these headlines got more and more people interested, and SNOW's initial IPO indicated price of $120 was not even in the correct league. SNOW exceeded $300 on its first day of trading. It's been just over a year since SNOW's IPO, and shares peaked at $429, fell to $184.71, and climbed back to $303.72, placing its market cap at $91 billion.

I am not bearish on the market, and I am invested in many tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB), but some of the valuations being placed on companies are insane. I recently wrote an article on Nvidia (NVDA) valuation, and as shocked as I was with NVDA, SNOW's valuation is even more perplexing. SNOW has a great balance sheet but putting a valuation of $90 billion on a company that doesn't generate $1 billion in revenue, non-existent earnings as they lose money, and negative free cash flow is crazy. SNOW is another company whose valuation is making me worried about some of the decisions investors are making because it seems as if fewer people are reading and understanding the numbers.

Snowflake's $90 billion market cap is overvalued, and investors are throwing fundamentals out the window

I wanted to buy shares of SNOW, but I couldn't get past its valuation. I am going to compare SNOW to Workday (WDAY), Salesforce, and ServiceNow (NOW) to illustrate what investors are paying for compared to similar companies. SNOW has a $90 billion market cap compared to $61.97 billion for WDAY, $123.29 billion for NOW, and $265.52 billion for CRM. In the TTM, SNOW has generated $851.2 million in revenue, which is the least out of the group. WDAY generated $4.67 billion, NOW $5.17 billion, and CRM generated $23.54 billion in revenue over the same period. I see red flags right off the bat as SNOW has a $90 billion market cap, yet it doesn't even produce a billion in revenue. This places SNOW's P/S ratio at 92.88. Price to Sales is a valuation that compares the stock price to the revenue generated per share. It's an indication of the value placed on each dollar of revenue generated. A lower P/S ratio could indicate that the share price is undervalued. WDAY has a P/S of 13.20 while CRM's is 10.77 and NOW's is 24.02.

I am sure that investors who are bullish on SNOW will say in the comment section that I need to look at the growth factor. In the past three years, SNOW has increased its revenue by 780.25% compared to 65.58% for WDAY, 77.22% for CRM, and 98.23% for NOW. Sure, SNOW is growing rapidly, but look at where they were and how much that 780.25% represents. SNOW increased its annual revenue by $754.5 million over the last three years from $96.7 million. They experienced hyper-growth due to their size. In the same period, WDAY increased its revenue by $1.85 billion, CRM by $10.26 billion, and NOW by $2.56 billion. Think about that for a moment, CRM has a P/S of 10.77, increased its revenue by $10.26 billion in the past three years (77.22%), yet the market is placing a P/S ratio on SNOW of 92.88, and SNOW's revenue is under $1 billion per year. This was a major red flag for me, indicating that SNOW is overvalued.

SNOW has lost -$760.8 million in the TTM, which correlates to -$2.92 in EPS. It's not possible to determine a P/E ratio without positive earnings. Hypothetically let's speculate and change SNOW's -$2.92 in EPS to $0.25 and pretend for a moment that they generated $0.25 in EPS. This would place SNOW's P/E at 1,214.88. Even if you bumped up SNOW's EPS to $1 it would place a P/E ratio of 303.72 on SNOW. These are huge P/E ratios. Price to earnings is used to value a company's share price to the earnings it generates and indicates how much an investor is willing to pay per $1 of earnings. A lower P/E ratio could indicate that a company's share price is undervalued. For instance, AMZN has a current P/E ratio of 56.10, and AMZN generates $58.52 in EPS. Compared to the peer group I selected for SNOW, WDAY doesn't have a P/E ratio either as they generate negative earnings, but CRM has a P/E of 107.95 and NOW has a P/E of 727.36. At some point, growth isn't enough of a story, and the numbers start to get very real. Why would someone be willing to pay the current valuation for SNOW when they would need a huge jump in EPS just to get to $0.25 in EPS which would place them at a 1,214.88 P/E ratio at their current market cap?

SNOW is a $90 billion company, yet they only produce $15.6 million in cash from operations. Again this is a red flag for me on the valuation. Compared to its market cap, SNOW generates minimal cash and has -$22.6 million FCF. You can't even place an FCF multiple on SNOW at this point. If I was to pretend that SNOW generated $25 million in FCF, their FCF multiple to the market cap would be 3,640x. If SNOW generated $100 million in FCF, it would have an FCF to market cap multiple of 910x. Today WDAY has an FCF multiple of 51.05x, CRM's is 48.54x, and NOW's is 80.57x. At some point, the fundamentals and valuations need to matter. I am not saying SNOW isn't a great company or that it won't continue to grow, but I am saying that SNOW's current valuation is accounting for a tremendous amount of future revenue and profit growth that it's hard to justify.

Snowflake has a very good balance sheet, but this doesn't make up for the current valuation metrics

SNOW has what I consider to be a great balance sheet for a company that just went IPO a year ago. SNOW has $4.14 billion in cash and short-term investments on the books. Snow has next to no goodwill at $8.4 million, which is great, and their total assets come in at $6.03 billion. I love what I see on the liability side. SNOW has $113.7 million in accrued expenses and $875.7 million in total current liabilities, with $701.8 million being unearned revenue. The majority of their long-term liabilities, which amount to $191.8 million, are capital leases which account for 90.88% of their long-term liabilities. The major area which is missing on SNOW's balance sheet is debt. SNOW has $0 in debt on the books, which is incredible. With over $4 billion of current liquidity on the books, SNOW has more than enough capital to run its business without taking on debt and also make strategic investments. SNOW has $4.97 billion in total equity on the books, which is impressive and allows them to operate freely.

While I dislike the valuation of SNOW, I like its balance sheet. SNOW lost $760.8 million in the TTM, placing a negative return on equity ratio of -15.32% on them. The market is currently placing an equity to market cap multiple of 18.33x on SNOW which is high, but at least it's in line with similar companies. Today AAPL has an equity to market cap multiple of 36.4x, and AMZN's is 14.46x. I believe investors should consider the fact that they would be paying a larger multiple for SNOW's equity than AMZN and half the multiple for AAPL's. Compared to the peer group I selected, WDAY trades at a 16.02x multiple while CRM has a 4.78x multiple and NOW's is 37.65x. There is no perfect formula or science when evaluating a stock but looking at the multiples other companies trade at is an important factor when doing your due diligence in my opinion. While I like SNOW's balance sheet, I believe the market is placing too high of a multiple on its equity considering their losses are increasing, and unless they issue shares and dilute shareholders, SNOW will burn through a portion of the cash on its books and decrease its overall equity.

Shareholders of Snowflake could face dilution as issuing shares could occur in the near future

People are talking about growth everywhere you turn, and if you disagree, you don't understand growth or what that company is going to accomplish. I get slammed for it with Tesla (TSLA) and recently NVDA, and I am sure I will see it within the comment section of this article. Yes, SNOW is growing as their revenue has increased from $96.7 million to $851.2 million in the past three years, but investors are dismissing the rest of SNOW's income statement, which is a mistake.

Growth comes at a price, and SNOW is spending money to increase its revenue without generating additional profits. Over the past three years, SNOW's cost of revenue has increased from $51.8 million to $353.1 million, leaving them with a gross profit of $498.1 million in the TTM. SNOW's cost of revenue has increased by 581.66% over the past three years, but with their revenue increase of 780%, this is perfectly acceptable as their gross profit margin has increased from 44.9% to 58.52%.

SNOW is growing its revenue at a quicker pace than the cost of revenue, so this isn't the problem on the income statement. SNOW's major red flag lies in its operating expenses. Each line item has dramatically increased over the past three years. Selling, general & administrative expenses have increased from $161.7 million to $877.7 million. SNOW's R&D expenses have increased from $68.7 million to $398 million, increasing their total operating expenses from $230.4 million to $1.27 billion in the past three years.

Investors are being blinded by SNOW's revenue growth and not understanding the entire financial story. Yes, SNOW's revenue is growing, but it's not outpacing its expenses, and SNOW is losing an increased amount of money each year. Their losses have sequentially increased each year for the past four years from -$178 million to -$760.8 million. Spending money to make money is normal, and it's the cost of doing business. To have a profitable business, you need your revenue to exceed expenses. When a company's overall expenses continually exceed the revenue generated by larger amounts each year, there are only three options, burn cash, take on debt or issue shares.

SNOW has diluted shareholders in the past, and after reading through their income statement, I believe they will further dilute shareholders over the next year. Looking at SNOW's balance sheet, they finished 2020 with 288.7 million shares outstanding, and as of the last quarterly report, in 2021, they had 300.9 million shares outstanding. When shares go up, this is considered dilution as your equity in the company becomes less valuable. I am of the mindset that dilution can be detrimental to shareholder value. It's a simple equation if company ABC has 10,000 shares outstanding and you hold 100 shares, you own 1% of the company. If ABC issues 2,500 shares to raise capital, there are now 12,500 shares outstanding, and your ownership in the company automatically gets diluted to 0.80%.

SNOW will need to burn cash as its expenses to run the business continue to increase and outpace its revenue, causing larger overall losses to the business. If SNOW doesn't see a huge spike in revenue growth, it will likely issue more shares at the current valuation to keep its balance sheet strong instead of tapping the debt markets. Investors who are blinded by the growth story and future prospects are overlooking basic fundamentals. SNOW is losing money, the gap between revenue and expenses continues to increase, and there is a real possibility for future share dilution. This makes the current valuation of $90 billion even harder to justify.

Conclusion

I wanted to invest in SNOW, but its valuation was too expensive, and it hasn't gotten better in the past year. Just because Berkshire and Salesforce Ventures made equity investments pre-IPO doesn't mean SNOW's current valuation makes sense. You can defiantly pay too much for growth and SNOW is just another company that is overvalued. If you were to invest in SNOW today, you're paying a $90 billion valuation for a company whose losses are increasing as their revenue growth isn't exceeding their expenses. Even if you gave the negative FCF and EPS a pass and plugged in $1 per share on EPS and $100 million of FCF, which could take years to accomplish, they would still trade at a P/E of 303.72 and an FCF multiple of 910x. Based on SNOW's losses, there is a chance that tapping the debt market or issuing shares will become a reality, and both would be negatives. Putting the Berkshire and Benioff factor aside, SNOW is a misunderstood growth story, and its valuation is not enticing.