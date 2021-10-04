Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

Investors are not short of options to express bullish sentiment on the small-cap echelon of the U.S. market. The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is another small-size-focused fund with a paper-thin expense ratio of just 4 bps offering a fairly vast and versatile portfolio.

SCHA is overseeing the total net assets in excess of $16.6 billion, with a standardized yield of 0.9%. Its passive investment strategy is simple and easily comprehensible. Everything looks perfect at first glance. However, some peculiarities come to light upon deeper inspection.

Investment strategy

SCHA follows the tenets of passive investment strategy, tracking the float-adjusted market-cap-weighted, quarterly rebalanced Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index.

The index provider does not apply any market value constraints to separate small-caps from their medium- and large-size counterparts; instead, as explained in the SCHA prospectus, it just picks stocks ranked 751-2,500 in its parent, the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index.

Please, pay attention to this fact since it has a profound impact on SCHA's exposure to market segments and factors, and, hence, the performance it has been capable of delivering.

ETF Grades discussion: rock-bottom expenses, but weak asset flows, high risk

As of October 3, SCHA has mediocre Momentum. The capital rotation that has given impetus to the mid-cap and small-cap funds rally earlier this year has lost steam. More specifically, all its closest peers (IJR, SLY, IWM) trade at a single-digit discount to the 52-week highs; besides, all of them have negative 1-month and 3-month and flat 6-month price returns which arguably implies value/cyclicals rotation did decelerate in summer. Also, the 3-year and 5-year performance of SCHA is only on par with the U.S. equities asset class.

On the contrary, Expenses is where SCHA justifiably earns its gold medal. The fund has a razor-thin expense ratio of 4 bps vs. the class median of 0.29%. So SCHA is probably the best ETF for small-size exposure for the long haul.

The Dividends grade is B- partly thanks to 11 consecutive years of payments. On the downside, the yield is only approximately 1%, which is even lower if compared to the tech-heavy S&P 500 (IVV).

Ultimately, Risk and Asset Flows are exceedingly weak. Though turnover is fairly low, only around 12%, elevated standard deviation and tracking errors over one and three years weigh on the risk profile. And while the fund boasts surfeit liquidity, its AUM changes in the previous three and six months trail the asset class medians, so the AFs grade has corrected from C half-year ago to D+ now.

Sector, factor exposure

In its current iteration, SCHA is enamored of healthcare. Close to 17% of its net assets are parked in shares in companies operating in biotechnology, health care equipment & services, and pharmaceuticals industries. In this sense, it's more akin to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which is supposed to represent both the mid- and small-cap echelons of the U.S. market, than to the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR). IWM has around a fifth of the net assets allocated to healthcare, while the latter puts a greater emphasis on cyclicals like financials and industrials (a 35% combined weight). In SCHA, these sectors occupy the 2nd and 3rd places: 15.7% is allocated to industrials and 15% to financials. At the same time, the fund is underweight in energy and utilities, with both having weights in low-single-digits.

Turning to exposure to the size factor, it's worth mentioning that though the exact rules differ from index provider to index provider, companies with market values above $300 million but below $2 billion are usually considered small caps. Those that amassed value in excess of $2 billion but are yet to surpass a $10 billion landmark are mid-caps. Oddly enough, the main finding of my analysis is that SCHA is a mid-cap ETF despite being labeled 'small-cap' since the medium-size companies sport 78% weight.

Among other things, around 3.7% are large-size players. For example, the fund is long Chewy (CHWY), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) that boast market values well above $20 billion.

The mid-size tilt is a direct consequence of its underlying index methodology that has no market-cap constraints. I also believe that large allocation to healthcare probably stems from the fund's focus on the medium size. The sector mix similar to IWM is likely uncoincidental.

In terms of factor exposure, the ETF has a mixed profile. Value is not its largest allocation despite the mid/small-cap equity mix; as a reminder, this universe is traditionally rich with underappreciated stocks. Just ~30% of its net assets are equities with the Quant Value grade of B- or better. Most stocks that are grossly overpriced are from the healthcare, IT, and financial sectors.

Growth stocks have a larger allocation, marginally north of 40%.

On the downside, Profitability is lackluster as just 45.7% of the holdings have ratings above or equal to B-. Those having flimsy margins coupled with the weakest returns on capital have close to 18% weight. Momentum players account for approximately half of the portfolio. Also, pundits' have become more confident in earnings growth of ~50% of its holdings.

Among the stocks boasting impressive Quant ratings are United States Steel (X) and Amkor Technology (AMKR); both are undervalued, with robust growth prospects, decent profitability, and strong momentum to boot.

This chart shows the fund's exposure to stocks having ratings of at least B-:

SCHA factor exposure Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha, Charles Schwab Investment Management

Its allocations to stocks with the D- ratings or worse are as follows:

SCHA factor exposure Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha, Charles Schwab Investment Management

Returns: a few stellar years, rally deceleration in 2021

Incepted in November 2009, SCHA trounced the S&P 500 in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020 (surprisingly). 2013 was its best year, with returns approaching 40%, slightly above what its peers IWM delivered. After all, investors who opted for SCHA in November 2009 have amassed $47 thousand to date. $50.6 thousand and $44.5 thousand are the final balances of those who chose IJR and IWM, respectively. The IVV investors are sitting on $49.3 thousand.

Interestingly, the fund marginally outperformed the U.S. market last year, precisely like its peer IWM, delivering 19.35% and 20% returns, respectively, vs. IVV's 18.4%.

2021 has mostly been an opportune year for the fund; unfortunately, its alpha has evaporated due to the deceleration of the capital rotation in summer.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the Russell 2000 and SCHA have been moving in tandem; that's anything but a coincidence: as of October 1, 1,415 stocks from IWM were in the SCHA portfolio, representing 65% of the net assets.

Now, it's worth assessing the risk profile. For example, here's the 3-year max drawdown of SCHA and its counterparts:

Data by YCharts

The takeaway is that despite being overweight in healthcare stocks, the fund's price decline during the March 2020 sell-off was on par with its mid/small-size-focused peers. The tech-heavy S&P 500 was much more resilient. That said, I reckon during a market turmoil of a similar magnitude, SCHA will inevitably experience a deeper NAV decline if compared to mega-cap/large-cap funds.

Final thoughts

In sum, SCHA is a phenomenally cheap healthcare-heavy mid-size-focused fund.

With 1,761 total holdings, the ETF boasts impressive depth and breadth of exposure, with only 2.5% of the net assets allocated to the key ten holdings.

Almost 80% of its net assets are mid-caps, so beware of exposure you probably do not want.

Given its tilt towards stocks valued between $2 billion and $10 billion, the ETF performs more like the fund tracking the Russell 2000, not like its small-size-focused counterparts.

All things considered, I believe SCHA is a better alternative to IWM given the much lower expense ratio (4 bps vs. 19 bps) coupled with portfolio similarities.